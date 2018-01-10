Steelers Playoff Injury Report: CB Artie Burns Dealing With Wednesday Knee Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now wrapped up their Wednesday practice ahead of their Sunday home playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and the team’s first official injury report of the week includes the names of four players on it.

#Steelers Practice Report – FULL: Antonio Brown (calf)

LIMITED: BJ Finney (thigh), Artie Burns (knee), Stephon Tuitt (elbow) — Missi Matthews (@missi_matthews) January 10, 2018

Practicing fully on Wednesday for the Steelers was wide receiver Antonio Brown (calf), who hasn’t played in a game since suffering his injury in the first half of the Week 15 home game against the New England Patriots. Brown is expected to return to the field Sunday against the Jaguars. According to head coach Mike Tomlin on Tuesday, Brown also practiced fully on Monday.

Cornerback Artie Burns (knee) surprisingly showed up on the Steelers Wednesday injury report. Burns was likely injured during the team’s Wednesday practice and it will now be interesting to see if he’s ultimately able to play Sunday against the Jaguars. Should Burns be unable to play because of his injury then rookie cornerback Cameron Sutton would likely start in his place.

For what it’s worth, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network is reporting that Burns does not have any ligament damage.

Center/guard B.J. Finney (thigh) was limited on Wednesday. Finney suffered his injury during the Steelers regular season finale against the Cleveland Browns. It’s unclear right now if he’ll be able to dress for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.

Defensive end Stephon Tuitt (elbow) was also limited during Wednesday’s practice. Tuitt reportedly left the team’s facility Wednesday with his right arm in a sling.