Steelers Injury Report: Tomlin Excited About Where Antonio Brown Is

The Pittsburgh Steelers are now preparing to play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at Heinz Field in a Divisional Round playoff game and on Tuesday head coach Mike Tomlin updated the health of his team ahead of that contest taking place.

Tomlin, as expected, started his injury rundown with an update on wide receiver Antonio Brown (calf) and it was a very positive one.

“It was a great week for Antonio [Brown],” Tomlin said. “We practiced yesterday, he was a full participant in practice. We’re excited about where he is. Obviously, we’ll continue to monitor his participation throughout the week and really gauge his availability based on that. We can’t take steps backwards as we prepare collectively and obviously with him in terms of his physical health.”

As long as Brown doesn’t suffer any kind of setback this week in practice he’s expected to play against the Jaguars on Sunday. Brown has not played in a game since suffering a left calf injury in the first half of the team’s Week 15 loss to the New England Patriots.

The only other injured player the Steelers are currently dealing with is reserve offensive lineman B.J. Finney, who suffered injuries to his ankle and quad in the team’s regular season finale against the Cleveland Browns. Tomlin updated his status on Tuesday during his press conference.

“He’s been out,” Tomlin said of Finney. “He’s got a chance to participate this week and we’ll let the amount of participation and the quality of that participation determine whether or not he’s in a helmet or not as we get in toward the weekend.”