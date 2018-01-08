Hot Topics

    Steelers Kept Their QBs Cleaner Than Any Other Team This Season

    By Matthew Marczi January 8, 2018 at 12:00 pm

    There may well be no team in the league better than the Pittsburgh Steelers when it comes to having a positive differential in pressure. Bolstered by their league-leading 56 sacks, the defense was among the most consistent in providing pressure on opposing quarterbacks this year, while the offense surrendered among the fewest sacks in the NFL.

    This has been an instrumental piece of the team’s overall success over the course of the 2017 season. While they clearly have had some deficiencies on both sides of the ball that have popped up at different points of the season, the ability to keep Ben Roethlisberger clean and to consistently harass opposing quarterbacks has been a way to marginalize those issues.

    It is really difficult to quantify which ability has been more important for the Steelers this season. The consistency of the pass rush has been important in masking some of the problems in the secondary, but keeping Roethlisberger clean, especially over the course of the second half of the season, has kept the offense humming.

    As a matter of fact, there was no team in the NFL that protected their quarterbacks better and more consistently this season than the Steelers, according to ESPN, which according to their research team was the only team in the league to face fewer than 20 percent of their quarterbacks’ dropbacks under duress.

    According to a graphic posted earlier, Pittsburgh only faced pressure on 19.3 percent of their quarterback dropbacks this season. The next-closest team was the Tennessee Titans, who allowed pressure on 21.2 percent of their dropbacks, or nearly two percent more. There were only seven teams to face pressure less than a quarter of the time. Three of them were in the division.

    It hasn’t been just the offensive line, though. This is a trend that has been developing for the past few years, as Roethlisberger’s sack numbers have declined. He is throwing the ball away more frequently rather than trying to extend desperate plays, and he is delivering the ball quicker than he ever has before.

    This is, essentially, the offense that the team envisioned when they jettisoned Bruce Arians, who enabled some of Roethlisberger’s worst traits—or at least the traits that got him hurt. Roethlisberger has not missed a snap due to injury this season, and is about as healthy entering a postseason as he has ever been in his career.

    This is why the Steelers have had no problem investing heavily in their offensive line in the twilight of Roethlisberger’s career. All five of their starters are on their second contracts, with a couple of them being among the highest-paid at their position. After all, they are going to Pro Bowls. Why not pay them? They have been essential to this team’s success.

    • Dan

      Indeed mucho kudos to the o-line. Especially considering the time Ben holds on the balls sometimes. Though the article correctly states Ben does throw away the ball sometimes, there are other times when he holds on to it forever. There have been times, when the ball was snapped, I went to the kitchen to make myself a sandwich and was back in the living room before Ben threw it.

    • pittfan

      A mention of #26’s work in pass pro would be in order here as well.

    • T R

      uhm, not to pull race card.. LOL but uhm all the most pressure QB teams, started black QBs. is it a coincidence? is it the run style QBs?

    • CountryClub

      and sometimes those become huge plays. We take the good with the bad. It’s not something that happens all that often anymore.

    • blackandgoldBullion

      Not necessarily. Aaron Rodgers has a crappy O line and he still makes plays. That’s why he is so truly amazing. The other guys on the list just happen to be running for their lives often because their line lets them down.

      Think about it this way….. Ben still makes a few plays leaving the pocket and looking down field. But he has had a boatload of crippling injuries over the years, and I think he truly slowed down after his ankle was destroyed. If he was still as mobile as his younger years, I have no doubt he could make a lot more broken play big plays, like Rodgers still does to this day.

    • falconsaftey43

      Yeah, sometimes. But on average, he’s getting it out quick. 7th fastest in NFL this year. Faster than Brady, Brees, Rivers, Rogers, Alex Smith, Cousins, Ryan.

      6 guys that were faster on average were: Gabbert, Hoyer, Dalton, Carr, Manning, McCown.

      Perhaps even more impressive, is he’s getting it out 7th fastest, while still throwing relatively deep (9th deepest on average). Ben was one of only two QB’s to be top ten in both (Gabbert was the other).

    • T R

      but we not talking about the play making side of it, we talking about being pressure. I also think if in Ben younger days he would hold the ball a lot longer then he use to.. now he tired of getting hit to ground and he gets rid of the ball. remember the days when Ben never threw the ball way. its make a play or go down with the ship.

    • falconsaftey43

      All those guys held the ball for a long time and most have poor OL (outside GB and Dallas). Time to Throw: Brisset 2.89 sec (6th highest), Kizer 2.84 (7th), Wilson 3.05 (2nd), Hundley 3.00 (4th), Prescott 2.82 (8th). If you tend to hold the ball, and your OL isn’t good, you’re going to be pressured a lot. Also not surprising that the only guy on the list with extensive experience is Wilson, young guys tend to hold the ball more.

    • T R

      yea it was also them days when Bruce Arians had Ben holding the ball to long for them long passes or long producing plays. thats why the jettison him. for the Dink and Dunk Haley.

    • falconsaftey43

      Dink and Dunk Haley? So I guess you skipped the part where I said Ben threw the ball the 9th deepest in the NFL? Dink and Dunk doesn’t describe this offense at all.

    • T R

      this is true young guys do and guys also who think they can get the yardage with their feet. Cam Newton was that way too but he gets pass line of scrimmage so it consider a rush.

    • That graphic can’t be right. The Giants o line was absolutely horrid, specifically their LT Flowers. And they only gave up pressures on less than 25 percent of the QB throws? Something is a little funny here…

    • falconsaftey43

      Manning get’s the ball out really quick, that helps compensate for bad OL in terms of % of pressure.

    • Intense Camel

      NO EXCUSES

    • He took 31 sacks this season which is in line with what he has taken his entire career. I know their O line couldn’t run block to save their lives. I live in NJ. Anytime I turn on ESPN radio and the Giants are the topic, the callers talk about which was worse; the O line, coaching or McAdoo’s hair style.