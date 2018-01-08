Hot Topics

    Steelers Open As 7.5-Point Home Favorites Over Jaguars In Playoff Rematch

    By Dave Bryan January 8, 2018 at 03:14 pm

    The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at Heinz Field in a Divisional Round playoff game and not surprisingly, they’re considered early home favorites to win that contest.

    According to vegasinsider.com, the Steelers opened as 7.5-point home favorites over the Jaguars, who advanced to the Divisional Round on Sunday with a 10-3 home win over the Buffalo Bills in an AFC Wildcard game.

    The Jaguars, who finished the regular season with a 10-6 record, beat the Steelers 30-9 at Heinz Field back in Week 5. Ahead of that game Pittsburgh opened as 9-point home favorites over the Jaguars, who ultimately beat the Steelers thanks to scoring 27 of their 390 total points off turnovers.

    In that October win over the Steelers, Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles completed just 8 of his 14 total pass attempts in that contest for 95 yards with no touchdowns and one interception. Bortles finished the 2017 regular season having completed 60.2% of his pass attempts for 3,687 yards with 21 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He was also sacked 24 times during the regular season.

    The Jaguars running game is still led by rookie running back Leonard Fournette, who finished the regular season with 1,040 rushing yards and 9 touchdowns on 268 total carries. Fournette also registered 36 receptions for 302 yards and another touchdown during the regular season.

    Wide receiver Marqise Lee was the Jaguars leading pass catcher during the 2017 regular season as the USC product registered 56 catches for 702 yards and 3 touchdowns. Only tight end Marcedes Lewis had more receiving touchdowns, 5, during the regular season than Lee did.

    Defensively for the Jaguars, linebacker Telvin Smith led his team in total tackles during the regular season with 102. Defensive end Calais Campbell, however, led the Jaguars in sacks with 14.5 while outside linebacker Yannick Ngakoue wasn’t far behind with 12 quarterback takedowns of his own during the regular season. Defensive tackle Malik Jackson and outside linebacker Dante Fowler both recorded 8 sacks for the Jaguars during the regular season as well.

    As a team, the Jaguars registered a league-best 21 interceptions during the regular season and cornerback A.J. Bouye led the way with 6 of them. Three other members of the Jaguars secondary, cornerback Jalen Ramsey, safety Barry Church and safety Tashaun Gipson, each registered 4 interceptions during the regular season.

    According to the NFL’s official research department, only one team has beaten the Steelers in Pittsburgh twice within the same season, including playoffs, and that was the 2007 Jaguars.

    The Jaguars lead the series against the Steelers 13-11-0 heading into Sunday’s Divisional Round playoff game. Dating back to 2001 and including their one playoff meeting against each other, the Jaguars are 4-2 against the Steelers all-time in games that were played at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.

    The over/under for total points scored on Sunday between the Steelers and Jaguars opened at 40.5 and has since inched up to 41 at several online sportsbooks.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • CountryClub

      Steelers win 27-9

    • Grant Humphrey

      I hope so.

    • The Chin

      Taking the over

    • Rich Stafford

      Probably 8.5 or 9 by end of the week. I don’t care what D Jags field on Sunday. Bortles makes Diller on 2000 Ravens look like Joe Montana.

    • Intense Camel

      Aww f**k. Here we go.

    • Jason

      No way it goes to 9. Currently at 7

    • Jeff Papiernik

      I don’t see why people think this is going to be a blowout. I think 7 is a pretty good estimate. Like a 24-17 type game. What wins playoff games? Defense and running the football. The Jags do both well. Add to that the Steelers giving up chunk plays like Halloween candy and things could be interesting. I think it’ll come down to taking care of the football.

    • Rich Stafford

      Maybe not. Point is Bortles is horrible. Based on him it should be 14 points. Believe me double digit favorites doesn’t mean anything to anyone old enough to remember the 94 championship game.

    • Steeler4life

      Agree with you 1000% that defense and running the ball wins playoff games. Steelers don’t run the football well? There defense isn’t good? They might give up some chuncks like you stated but at the end of the day…. they aren’t facing a QB that has shown to lite up a score board either. Relax and enjoy the game.

    • Steeler4life

      If we play turnover free, it will be a blowout.

    • SeventhHeavan

      Steelers have made every average/below avg. QB look really good this year except for Bortles….

    • Steeler4life

      I look at it like this…. if we can’t beat a Jags team @ home that beat the Bills 10-3@ home, then you don’t deserve to be a playoff team.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      I’m relaxed, but I’m just not expecting a blowout. Jags secondary is supremely better than ours.

    • Steeler4life

      Agree… and so is our QB supremely better than theirs. Also our running game is better and supremely more experienced than theirs. The experience factor is 10-1 over them.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      The best thing is about this game is I genuinely believe these two teams respect one another. The Steelers were humbled at home in Week 5 by Jacksonville’s stout defense. However, the Jaguars are far from perfect, have struggled mightily on offense, and know they’re facing a playoff-tested team with a high-powered offense—one featuring multiple Pro Bowlers.

      I don’t expect bulletin-board material this week.

    • Steeler4life

      I’ll take steelers -1.5 and the over of 35 in a teaser.

    • Chris92021

      I too am not expecting a blowout but I do expect a comfortable win. Definitely will cover the 7.5. Really the game will come down to Todd Haley, who might have had his worst game as a play caller in that week 5 game. Same goes for Ben Roethlisberger. As long as Haley doesn’t bury us once we get inside the red zone (no fade routes inside the 3 yard line like Buffalo tried to do yesterday) and Big Ben does not throw 5 INTs, we are going to win comfortably. Probably not by 20 but it will be comfortable.