Steelers Playoff Injury Report: Burns, Tuitt, Hargrave All Sit Out Thursday’s Practice

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their second injury report of the week and the team’s Thursday offering includes yet another new name on it.

Steelers defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (back) was added to the team’s injury report on Thursday after he failed to practice. There’s currently nothing to pass along about Hargrave’s status and if his back injury will ultimately prevent him from playing in Sunday’s Divisional Round playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

As expected, Steelers cornerback Artie Burns (knee) and defensive end Stephon Tuitt (elbow) both sat out the team’s Thursday practice because of injuries they suffered during the Wednesday session.

Both Burns and Tuitt have since undergone MRIs, however, and neither injury is considered serious. Both players said on Thursday that they hope to practice on Friday and ultimately play Sunday against the Jaguars.

Practicing fully on Thursday were wide receiver Antonio Brown (calf) and center/guard B.J. Finney (thigh), who was listed as a limited participant on the team’s Wednesday injury report. Both Brown and Finney are expected to be able to play Sunday against the Jaguars.

Brown hasn’t played since Week 15 while Finney suffered his injury during the team’s regular season finale a few weeks ago.