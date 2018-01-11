Hot Topics

    Steelers Playoff Injury Report: Burns, Tuitt, Hargrave All Sit Out Thursday’s Practice

    By Dave Bryan January 11, 2018 at 04:13 pm

    The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their second injury report of the week and the team’s Thursday offering includes yet another new name on it.

    Steelers defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (back) was added to the team’s injury report on Thursday after he failed to practice. There’s currently nothing to pass along about Hargrave’s status and if his back injury will ultimately prevent him from playing in Sunday’s Divisional Round playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

    As expected, Steelers cornerback Artie Burns (knee) and defensive end Stephon Tuitt (elbow) both sat out the team’s Thursday practice because of injuries they suffered during the Wednesday session.

    Both Burns and Tuitt have since undergone MRIs, however, and neither injury is considered serious. Both players said on Thursday that they hope to practice on Friday and ultimately play Sunday against the Jaguars.

    Practicing fully on Thursday were wide receiver Antonio Brown (calf) and center/guard B.J. Finney (thigh), who was listed as a limited participant on the team’s Wednesday injury report. Both Brown and Finney are expected to be able to play Sunday against the Jaguars.

    Brown hasn’t played since Week 15 while Finney suffered his injury during the team’s regular season finale a few weeks ago.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • rystorm06

      And here I thought a bye week would make us healthier.

    • The Tony

      For a team that didn’t play last week, we are seeing some big names on the injury list

    • The Chin

      Gonna hang a 30 biscuit on em.

    • Matt Manzo

      This is good news, right? As far as Tuitt and Burns? If they are considered not serious then it’s just a tweak?
      Hargrave on the other hand is worrying.

    • CountryClub

      and now Bell is threatening to retire after this season. These guys love being in the news.

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      And now Bell is already talking about wanting his big contract for next year. This team talks to the media way too much.

    • ThatGuy

      For real?!

    • CountryClub

      yup. said he probably won’t play on the tag again. Would rather retire than accept less than he’s worth. Made enough money, he wants to take care of the guys coming up behind him.

    • ThatGuy

      Wow

    • NCSteel

      Anyone else hear that Leveon Bell said he would considersitting out next year if he’s tagged again ??
      Is that just a rumor ?
      Why would he bring that up now ?
      Gotta be a rumor.

    • Sam Clonch

      Next years problem. I don’t even care right now.

    • Sam Clonch

      Eh, everyone was “worried” about Burns and Tuitt yesterday too.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      Not a rumor. He was asked about it by ESPN. Said he plays football because he loves it, not because he needs the money. But if he does play, he wants to be paid according to his value. He wants to retire a Steeler, and hopes he can, but is committed to paving the way for young running backs in the league.

    • John Westbrook

      Playoff game coming up and instead of focusing on the game he’s talking about a contract for next year, so sick of this Childish behavior from this so called grown-up veteran. Please draft another RB and get rid of this distraction

    • Aj Gentile

      Not really news. I believe he said this before.

    • FanInExile

      It’s never about the money. Never.

    • pittfan

      What a country, right? $12,000,000 for 1 years work is crappy deal.

    • pittfan

      They need to play a game to get healthy

    • Jason

      Makes me wonder why i support some of these a**holes.

    • FATCAT716

      I’m getting sick of it

    • Michael Mosgrove

      not too worried about tuitt/ hargrave. alualu and walton have been solid in showings.