Steelers Playoff Injury Report: WR Antonio Brown Officially Ends Week As Questionable

The Pittsburgh Steelers final injury report of the week has now been released and as expected, it includes some very good news.

While wide receiver Antonio Brown (calf, illness) failed to practice on Friday due to him being sick, he’s expected to play Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the team’s Divisional Round home playoff game. Brown, who officially ended the week listed as questionable on the team’s injury report, was sent home Friday by head coach Mike Tomlin so that he wouldn’t get other players sick. The wide receiver had previously practiced fully on Wednesday and Thursday.

“I didn’t want him to get any of the guys that weren’t sick sick,” Tomlin said on Friday. “We’ll bring him back in the building tomorrow and continue on with his game readiness but I really don’t have a lot of reservations from a physical health standpoint. We do need to get him well from an illness standpoint. Other than that, it’s been a good week’s work.”

Cornerback Artie Burns (knee), defensive end Stephon Tuitt (elbow) and defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (back) all practiced fully on Friday and the trio of defensive starters are expected to play Sunday against the Jaguars. All three players sat out the team’s Thursday practice with their injuries. None of the three received game status designations on Friday and that’s a great sign.

Also practicing fully again on Friday was center/guard B.J. Finney (thigh) and he’s expected to dress for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars as well. Finney originally suffered his injury during the first half of the Steelers regular season home finale. After being listed as a limited practice participant on Wednesday, he practiced fully the final two days.