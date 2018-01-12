Hot Topics

    Steelers Playoff Injury Report: WR Antonio Brown Officially Ends Week As Questionable

    By Dave Bryan January 12, 2018 at 03:39 pm

    The Pittsburgh Steelers final injury report of the week has now been released and as expected, it includes some very good news.

    While wide receiver Antonio Brown (calf, illness) failed to practice on Friday due to him being sick, he’s expected to play Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the team’s Divisional Round home playoff game. Brown, who officially ended the week listed as questionable on the team’s injury report, was sent home Friday by head coach Mike Tomlin so that he wouldn’t get other players sick. The wide receiver had previously practiced fully on Wednesday and Thursday.

    “I didn’t want him to get any of the guys that weren’t sick sick,” Tomlin said on Friday. “We’ll bring him back in the building tomorrow and continue on with his game readiness but I really don’t have a lot of reservations from a physical health standpoint. We do need to get him well from an illness standpoint. Other than that, it’s been a good week’s work.”

    Cornerback Artie Burns (knee), defensive end Stephon Tuitt (elbow) and defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (back) all practiced fully on Friday and the trio of defensive starters are expected to play Sunday against the Jaguars. All three players sat out the team’s Thursday practice with their injuries. None of the three received game status designations on Friday and that’s a great sign.

    Also practicing fully again on Friday was center/guard B.J. Finney (thigh) and he’s expected to dress for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars as well. Finney originally suffered his injury during the first half of the Steelers regular season home finale. After being listed as a limited practice participant on Wednesday, he practiced fully the final two days.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • nikgreene

      Assuming Brown gets over the flue and no one else comes down with the illness, this is an incredible place to be from a health standpoint going into the Divisional round of the playoffs.

    • Mark P

      By tonight our fans will be convinced the Patriots put the flu virus in the Steelers gatorade…

    • Intense Camel

      Can we catch a break? Jesus Christ

    • Gluebucket

      Have the Steelers ever been this healthy heading into the playoffs? The only real injury is Shazier; all the other starters are healthy and active.

    • Chris92021

      Of course Antonio Brown is sick. He catches everything, including bacteria and viruses!!

      Get well soon, AB!!

    • Stairway7

      I wouldn’t put it past them. Whose on fire alarm duty this year?

    • Chris92021

      Hahaha joke’s on you Mark!! Antonio Brown threw that Gatorade cooler!!

    • Chris

      Hope is actually sick and not the leveon bell excused absence prior to the AFC championship game to hide an injury type situation.

    • Timothy Rea

      Maybe they can fly out AB to hang out with Tom Brady and the patriots for the day… you know to check for proper inflation, the cameras on the sidelines and headphones are all ok for the visiting team.. and to spit in their gatorade.

    • Doug Andrews

      Good news on the injury front