Steelers RB Le’Veon Bell Named AFC Player Of The Month For December

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell has been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Month for the month of December, it was announced today.

Bell tallied 569 total yards from scrimmage on 93 total touches in the month of December and scored a conference-best 6 touchdowns in four games.

During the regular season, Bell, who did sit out the Steelers finale against the Cleveland Browns, registered 1,946 total yards from scrimmage and that was tops in the AFC and second in the NFL behind only Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley.

Bell led the NFL in total snaps played by a running back in 2017 as well as total touches. A few weeks ago Bell was voted to the Pro Bowl for the third time in his career.

Bell was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week earlier this year for his performance in a Week 6 win over the Kansas City Chiefs and this marks the second tine during his career he’s been named the AFC’s Offensive Player of the Month.