    Steelers Really Have Evolved Since Last Meeting With Jacksonville

    By Matthew Marczi January 10, 2018 at 11:00 am

    During his press conference yesterday, Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin talked about how the game tape from the team’s previous meeting with the Jacksonville Jaguars could only inform their strategy for the rematch so much because both teams had evolved significant since then.

    I thought it would be interesting to take a look at how the Steelers have evolved since then, particularly with respect to the offensive side of the ball, which was obviously the bigger issue on the day. The offense only put up nine points of their own while allowing the opposing offense to score 13—including a missed extra point, and you generally don’t want the defense you are facing to put up more points than you do.

    Let’s start with the quarterback position. It would be fair to say that at that early part of the season, Ben Roethlisberger was not playing his best football. His accuracy, both globally and in terms of ball placement, was lagging behind where it ought to be, and he was not making great decisions, either.

    Now, he is much more recognizable as the elite talent that he has been for most of his career. If you look at just his numbers from the second half of the season, you would think of him as an MVP candidate. His accuracy in particular in both respects has been much better, and he also passes the cliched ‘eye test’.

    That doesn’t happen in a vacuum, though. Part of the early inconsistency was due to the inconsistency of his targets. JuJu Smith-Schuster was a 20-year-old rookie who had not yet significantly contributed in the receiving game. Martavis Bryant was still readjusting to the NFL, and to his role, finding himself disgruntled by both. And Vance McDonald had only been around for a short time by that point.

    Add in to that the relative recency of Le’Veon Bell’s holdout during the preseason, and the fact that he was not yet up to full speed—nor was the offensive line—and it becomes less and less surprising how different the offense now performs in comparison to that game months ago. They were certainly not in midseason form in game five.

    Defensively, the personnel is identical, short of Ryan Shazier, whose absence will have to be accounted for in any game the Steelers play. But Stephon Tuitt is healthier, T.J. Watt is more experienced, and much of the young secondary has gone through the midseason lumps and come out on the other side playing better.

    Perhaps the biggest difference is that this is a unit—really, a team—that is playing with much more confidence and assurance as the season has progressed. They have won 10 of their past 11 games since then, and believe that they should have won that 11th game, as well.

    Rather than being anxious facing a team that dominated them in the preseason, it is a team that is hungry to show that the first result was a fluke that will not be repeated. And there is good reason to believe that it won’t be, part of that being how the team has evolved since then.

    • Steeler Nation!

      All true statements. Bell is playing much better. JJSS has emerged as a difference maker. Bryant has made an impact recently, though he still seems to be missing the breakaway speed we all remembered. And Vance/Jesse combo have provided some big plays and key conversions. And Ben has been the beneficiary of those improvements. He has played very well since the J’ville game. Now it all boils down to execution. One off day equals the end of the season, just ask the Rams. And Jacksonville’s D is really that good. Fortunately their offense is really that bad.

    • EdJHJr

      Ya I agree. They looked lost in the beginning of that game and it didn’t get better as it went on.

      I’m afraid to say I have some confidence in them headed into this one

    • Sam Clonch

      “We don’t live in our fears.” – Mike Tomlin

    • Danny Porter

      It seemed the Offensive line is playing much better as well.
      If the Steelers Vance effective running the ball, it’s going to be a long day for the Jags

    • Sam Clonch

      I’m ready to just go jump in a time machine. See how this plays out already.

    • Sam Clonch

      Update: WHO’S READY FOR A HOME GAME AGAINST THE TITANS!!!

    • Jones

      “Rather than being anxious facing a team that dominated them in the preseason”
      I wish it was only a preseason game…

    • Jones

      Ben recently said that he “doesn’t think this is his last home game”. He’s playing well, he knows it, he knows most of this team will be back next year, and he HAS to want to tie or beat Bradshaw’s 4 rings awfully bad… If Brady is fired or retires, it wouldn’t surprise me if Ben comes back two to three more years to try to tie/beat Brady’s 5 SBs…

    • Ray Istenes

      Another factor is Ben taking what is available. There were several instances in the first Jack game that Ben went deep (to a blanketed or double covered receiver) when he had a check down (either a screen or crossing route) wide open with room to run.

      Some of that may have been trying to hard to get MB involved or not feeling comfortable with JuJu. Either way that has changed over the back half of the season.

    • rystorm06

      That pic of Ben cracks me up

    • Edjhjr

      Ya they don’t necessarily look afraid at times, but lost …. definitely they look lost at times.

    • Rob

      One of his best for sure haha

    • Edjhjr

      Well I stopped watching the chiefs game. I guess it’s not impossible. Just not probable.

      The qb pass to himself, kind of lucky id say

    • Sam Clonch

      Jeez, CPT Optimism over here…

    • Xclewsive

      Nah the Ben “Popeye face” pic is the best.

    • Chris92021

      I think the biggest thing that has changed is that in week 5, we were still trying to force the ball deep to Bryant. He just did not have it then. We also realized that Bryant is a 3, not a 2. A good 3, a 3 that anyone would love to have, which is why teams continued to hound us with offers. But what we also realized since then is that JuJu is a very good 2 who is much faster than anyone realized (including himself as he admitted after the Detroit game) and JuJu can beat any single coverage like nobody’s business. I expect JuJu to have a monster game against the Jaguars on Sunday along with Bell, who better get double the 15 carries he got in that week 5 game. I also want to see us put McDonald in situations where he is one on one against Church, Gipson, or Posluszny.

      Don’t forget this too: Todd Haley is now coaching for his NFL future. His contract expires after this season. He can help himself a lot in the next several weeks, much like he did while in Arizona nearly a decade ago. Haley has input on whether his contract ends next week or in early February after a parade through downtown Pittsburgh.

    • Better than Ben in the fedora?

    • Stairway7

      I think that picture ws taken after the ball clunked off Martvis Bryants helmet.

    • Gizmosteel

      I like the one of him trying to readjust his jaw after getting cracked in the head

    • pittfan

      It’s weird. This whole season I’ve been admonishing posters for “living in the fears” and seemingly dwelling on the negative instead of the positive. Over the past couple of days I’ve seen most of the posters here expressing the idea of a lopsided game against the Wads. And yet, I find myself nervous.
      Early in the season I knew we were’nt playing our best ball and that pieces needed to gel together. I was also aware the recent history of this team is we play our best ball in the second half. That has all come true. So, what’s the deal p-fan?

      Maybe it’s just that the stakes are so much higher now? I’ve had a firm vision of this years team in the Big Game and WINNING. I’ve laid $$$ on it. I don’t want to see that vision go up in smoke.

      So go ahead, smack me around and tell ME to stop living in my fears. I’m open to it. I’ve got it coming!!

    • pittfan

      ben is a zero in the swag department