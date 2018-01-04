Hot Topics

    Steelers’ Revenge Tour The Most Likely Route To Super Bowl

    By Matthew Marczi January 4, 2018 at 07:00 am

    If the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to make it back to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2010 season, then they are going to have a hard road ahead of them. Of course, their path to the championship game is easier than most, by virtue of their second-seeded status.

    But the scenario most likely to play out that sees the Steelers return to the Super Bowl is one that takes them on a revenge tour, during which they will have or—or get to—avenge their two worst losses of the season, the only exclusion being a nonetheless-frustrating loss in overtime to Chicago Bears team that finished the season with victories in only four other games.

    The Jacksonville Jaguars, in the playoffs for the first time in literally a decade, will be their most likely opponent in the Divisional Round. The last time that Jacksonville reached the postseason, the Steelers hosted them in Mike Tomlin’s first season, and lost. They then lost to the New England Patriots in the Divisional Round.

    Speaking of the Patriots, they would, of course, be the Steelers’ most likely opponent should they advance for the second season in a row to the AFC Championship game. It would be a rematch from last season’s blowout loss in the same game, but Pittsburgh will be looking to avenge any number of losses.

    Had the stakes not been greater, the most frustrating of those losses might well be the most recent, in Week 15. With the top seed on the line, the Steelers appeared to have scored the go-ahead touchdown with under a minute to play, only to see the ruling on the field overturned by Al Riveron, the head of officiating, stationed in the NFL’s headquarters in New York.

    We know what happened after that.

    Of course, it is possible that things go another way. If the Jaguars lose to the Buffalo Bills in the Wildcard Round, then the Steelers would host either the Kansas City Chiefs or the Tennessee Titans, both of whom they have beaten this season, in relatively convincing fashion. They have, in fact, beaten the Chiefs three times already in the past two seasons.

    The only team that it would be impossible for the Steelers to face in the AFC Championship game, from the current field, would be the Jaguars, because if they advance to the Divisional Round, they would necessarily play Pittsburgh in that round based on their respective seeding.

    But it would be the only way for them to play the Bills, who would have to avenge the Steelers’ losses for them, against the Jaguars in the Wildcard Round and then against the Patriots in the Divisional Round, in order to match up against the number two seed.

    In order to play either the Chiefs or Titans, at all, the Bills would have to beat the Jaguars this week. Then the winner of that game would face Pittsburgh in the Divisional Round. Failing that, they could meet the Steelers in the AFC Championship game by beating the other team this week, and then the Patriots next week.

    • Steve Johnson

      Revenge? Naw, too much talk about revenge. Just focus on the task, win #7.

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      The Jags are about to learn the hard way whether or not Ben “doesn’t have it anymore”.

    • The Tony

      I would much rather play Jacksonville than Kansas City. I don’t worry about the Jaguars offense like I do with the Chiefs. Maybe this time instead of not utilizing Bell against the Jags, we unleash him for roughly 30 touches. Let Ben exploit the middle of the field with JuJu and Ab. I would try a shot early with Bryant if given one on one coverage as well. However, I would not be surprised at all if the Jags get bounced in the first round. 10 years without a playoff game is a long time to go. A team that has been in the cellar for the past 5 years finally turning it around having success, the moment might be too big for their team.
      If Kansas City is the team coming to Pittsburgh, I am confident but still more concerned. If KC watched the tape against New England then Kelce could be poised to have a big game against us. I don’t think their defense can keep up with our offense, but since the Steelers are more than capable of letting off the big play guys like Hunt and Hill could pose to be a significant threat.

    • John Westbrook

      Doesn’t matter who we play. If the secondary doesn’t give up big plays and the offense doesn’t turn the ball over we should beat who ever we face.

    • tcirish53@gmail.com

      Bortles is the key. If he is off (despite having a good run game with Fournette) then it’s over and I think we outlast them. If he is on they could be very difficult to beat as we saw in the Fall.
      The key to beating them IMO is to get the early lead and FORCE Bortles to beat you after they have to abandon the run to catch up.
      Historically we have NOT had good luck vs them.

    • The Tony

      I don’t buy into historical records against a particular team. Every game and team is different previously. The issue with our initial match up against the Jags was that we had a terrible game plan going into the game with them. At the time, they struggled to stop the run but they were rated at the top against the pass. So instead of attacking their weakness, we decide to throw right into the teeth of their strength and were defeated. If I am Jacksonville, I would be concerned about the health of Fournette, this is the most football he has played in his career and all season has had lingering health issues

    • ImMikeD

      Doesn’t matter who we play. If the secondary doesn’t give up big plays and the offense doesn’t turn the ball over, and Al Riveron isn’t allowed to decide the outcome we should beat who ever we face.

    • Orlysteel

      It’s going to be the avenge game, and Al Riveron won’t be able to save them, looking at my crystal ball and seeing the offense and defense of lines dominating, seeing Bell ringing for over 100 , and Ben playing like he did in the in the 05 playoff game against the heavily favorite Indianapolis Colts and Payton Manning, seeing Brady running for survival and throwing a few ints, seeing the beginning of the fall of the Patriots run on the NFL , they lose the game lose their mystique. as Al Riveron angrily punches the wall in his New York office.

    • pittfan

      That’s my story and I’m sticking to it. Yeah, this team has warts but everyone has one or two.
      We outslug J-ville on our home turf, then go to chowderville and kick the crap out of the leprechauns in their house. Our front 7 leaves brady bruised, dazed, and confused and wondering “what happened?” Gronk Hogan goes full WWE and blindsides mike mitchell to the ground and smacks him with his orthodic elbow.

    • pittfan

      I think we may have under estimated the jags as a team. i know i did, they are much improved but so are we..

    • Orlysteel

      Like they say in baseball team of destiny.

    • pdupuis

      Another year where a loss to an inferior opponent cost us home field advantage.