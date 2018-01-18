Steelers Sign DE Casey Sayles To A Reserve/Futures Contract

The Pittsburgh Steelers made one transaction on Thursday as defensive end Casey Sayles was signed to a Reserve/Futures contract.

Sayles, who played his college football at Ohio, was signed last April by the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent. He was waived by the Rams following the preseason. He appeared in all four preseason games and registered 6 total tackles and 2 defensed passes.

In his four seasons at Ohio, Sayles registered 110 total tackles of which 19.5 went for losses. He also had 11.5 sacks.

At his 2017 Pro Day, Sayles measured in at 6037, 289-pounds and he reportedly ran his 40 yard dash in 4.99 seconds. He also did 30 reps on the bench.

“Sayles is one of my favorite no-name prospects,” Tony Pauline wrote after last year’s Ohio Pro Day. “He’s a blue-collar player who gets the most from his ability, and I’m told his quickness and explosion stood out in drills.”