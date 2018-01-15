Steelers Sign Grimble And Canaday To Contract Extensions; Five Others To Futures Deals

With the 2017-2018 season in the books, the Pittsburgh Steelers are beginning to do some offseason house-keeping. Today, the team announced they have signed TE Xavier Grimble and LS Kameron Canaday to one-year extensions. Five other players were signed to futures deals: CB Dashaun Phillips, LB Matt Galambos and Farrington Huguenin, TE Jake McGee, and SS Jordan Dangerfield.

Grimble and Canaday were the only two to appear on the Steelers’ 53 man roster during the year. Grimble served as the team’s #3 tight end when the position was healthy and the backup when Vance McDonald was injured. Grimble finished the year with five receptions for 32 yards and one touchdown. Canaday was the Steelers long snapper for all of 2017 after beating out 6th round draft pick Colin Holba in training camp. Danny Smith recently referred to that battle as one that was very close.

Phillips was traded for from the Washington Redskins in the preseason. Galambos was a UDFA and spent most of the season on the team’s practice squad/injured list. Dangerfield has stuck with the team for a couple years and saw one start in 2016 but injury held him back this year. Huguenin signed a futures contract a year ago and showed some flashes in camp. McGee was brought in mid-way through training camp and impressed as a blocker.

All five are expected to be carried to Latrobe, barring injury.