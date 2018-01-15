Hot Topics

    Steelers Sign Grimble And Canaday To Contract Extensions; Five Others To Futures Deals

    By Alex Kozora January 15, 2018 at 05:13 pm

    With the 2017-2018 season in the books, the Pittsburgh Steelers are beginning to do some offseason house-keeping. Today, the team announced they have signed TE Xavier Grimble and LS Kameron Canaday to one-year extensions. Five other players were signed to futures deals: CB Dashaun Phillips, LB Matt Galambos and Farrington Huguenin, TE Jake McGee, and SS Jordan Dangerfield.

    Grimble and Canaday were the only two to appear on the Steelers’ 53 man roster during the year. Grimble served as the team’s #3 tight end when the position was healthy and the backup when Vance McDonald was injured. Grimble finished the year with five receptions for 32 yards and one touchdown. Canaday was the Steelers long snapper for all of 2017 after beating out 6th round draft pick Colin Holba in training camp. Danny Smith recently referred to that battle as one that was very close.

    Phillips was traded for from the Washington Redskins in the preseason. Galambos was a UDFA and spent most of the season on the team’s practice squad/injured list. Dangerfield has stuck with the team for a couple years and saw one start in 2016 but injury held him back this year. Huguenin signed a futures contract a year ago and showed some flashes in camp. McGee was brought in mid-way through training camp and impressed as a blocker.

    All five are expected to be carried to Latrobe, barring injury.

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora

    Full-time blogger from mom’s basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.

    • Darth Blount 47

      The Legend of Kameron Canady continues! And it didn’t even have to take a 6th round pick! 😉

    • StrengthOfVictory

      Just another reminder that going one-and-done in the playoffs is too early and too painful. I still have the Conference Championship games to remind me the Steelers have been eliminated…and the Pro Bowl…and the Super Bowl…followed by the longest, darkest stretch of virtually nothing before free agency and the draft.

      I’m just not ready to be in offseason mode yet. It ended too quickly.