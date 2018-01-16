Hot Topics

    Steelers Sign Mike Hilton To One Year Contract

    By Alex Kozora January 16, 2018 at 04:55 pm

    After a fantastic season with the team, cornerback Mike Hilton has signed a one year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team announced moments ago.

    Hilton took over full-time as the Steelers’ slot corner in Week Two following an impressive camp and preseason. He finished with 54 tackles, four sacks, two interceptions, and a forced fumble. The highlight of his season came in Week 16 against the Houston Texans where he recorded three sacks, the first corner since sacks were tracked to have three in a game.

    Hilton is known for his ability to blitz and stellar run defense. His coverage was, of all things, probably underrated, and rarely did he give up a big play. He was set to be an exclusive rights free agent after the season and his one-year contract should be for $555,000.

    The team also announced they signed four more players to futures contracts and all four ended the season on the team’s practice squad. Those four players are: DE Lavon Hooks, LB Keith Kelsey, WRs Marcus Tucker and Justin Thomas. All four spent time with the Steelers in the preseason, though Thomas was a late addition. Hooks and Tucker has impressive performances and Kelsey was a high priority UDFA after last year’s draft who held his own in Latrobe.

