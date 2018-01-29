Steelers Sign Three More To Futures Contracts

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced the signing of three players to futures contracts, the team tweeted out a short time ago. They are: WRs Trey Griffey and Tevin Jones and RB James Summers.

We have signed WR Trey Griffey, WR Tevin Jones and RB James Summers to Reserve/Future contracts. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 29, 2018

Griffey, standing in at 6’2 209, ran a 4.59 40 at Arizona’s Pro Day last year. He also disappointed in his vert (32.5 inches) and broad jump (9’10”). He caught 79 career passes for the Wildcats, finding the end zone six total times. He is best known for being the son of baseball’s Ken Griffey Jr.

Jones, who was part of the 2016 draft class, has a similar build but more athletic profile. At 6’2 217, he ran a 4.48 and jumped 36.5 inches at his Pro Day. In 2016 for Memphis, he caught 22 passes for 316 yards and four touchdowns. He’s spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Neither player has a return background.

Summers, from East Carolina, is a big back at 6’1 218. There is no 40 time listed for him. He played two years for the Pirates after transferring in from a JUCO where he played quarterback before making the switch to running back. In 2016, he ran for nearly 900 yards and over five yards per carry. He spent time with the Arizona Cardinals. Perhaps a college connection helped him land in Pittsburgh. East Carolina’s head coach is Scottie Montgomery, who served as the Steelers’ wide receivers coach prior to Richard Mann.

The team is adding another running back after Terrell Watson signed a futures deal with the New York Giants days ago. Look for full reports on all three players during the offseason.