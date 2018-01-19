Hot Topics

    Steelers Sign Three More Players To Reserve/Futures Contracts On Friday

    By Dave Bryan January 19, 2018 at 02:54 pm

    The Pittsburgh Steelers signed three more players to Reserve/Futures contracts on Friday.

    Signed to the offseason roster were safety Malik Golden, linebacker Darnell Leslie and punter Matt Wile.

    Golden, who was with the Steelers last offseason, eventually landed on the team’s Reserve/Injured list with a groin injury that he suffered during a preseason game. From there, the Penn State product was waived with an injury settlement. He registered 11 total tackles during the preseason in addition to an interception, the play that he injured his groin on.

    Golden signed with the Steelers in late July after being waived by the San Francisco 49ers, the team he signed with originally as an undrafted free agent.

    Leslie, who played his college football at Monmouth and as a defensive end, was with the Dallas Cowboys last year after signing with them as an undrafted free agent. He was waived by the Cowboys before the start of the regular season. He had just 3 total tackles during the preseason.

    At his 2017 Pro Day, Leslie measured in at 6011, 229-pounds. He reportedly ran his 40-yard-dash in 4.71 seconds and did 20 reps on the bench. He will likely be an outside linebacker with the Steelers.

    As for Wile, who entered the NFL in 2015 with the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan, he has since spent time with the Cowboys, Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals. Last season he played in games for both the Falcons and Cardinals and registered a net average of 43 yards on 12 total punts.

    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    • The futures contracts. I wonder if there is another Mike Hilton is this lot? Odds are unlikely…

    • John Westbrook

      Or a Ryan Clark. Mitchell stinks

    • Ryan Clark wasn’t a futures contract signing, Hilton on the other hand was. When I name dropped him, it was a metaphor for finding a guy that can become a big contributor regardless of position.

    • sch1989

      Leslie got some solid athletic ability. 40 inch vert, 11’01” on the broad jump. Could be a guy to watch.

    • Leslie played his college ball 10 minutes from my door step. I wish I had more info on him. I’ll say this about Monmouth University Football though, Miles Austin and Chris Hogan are the only players who came out of that system to earn a name for themselves is the past 15 years or so…

    • John Westbrook

      I know, just saying someone as good as Clark. FA or drafting hasn’t worked, might find a good Safety through futures deal

    • Renohightower

      Mike who should we call as far as punters? Mike EVERYONE!!!!

    • Lee Foo Young

      Malik Golden….loved you at PSU. As a Steeler, tho…..meh. )