Hot Topics

    Steelers Staff To Coach AFC Pro Bowl Team

    By Dave Bryan January 15, 2018 at 04:52 pm

    The NFL announced on Monday that the coaching staffs of the Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints were selected to lead the 2018 Pro Bowl teams in Orlando, Florida.

    The 2018 Pro Bowl will be played on Sunday, January 28, at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium. Tickets to the game, which will kickoff at 3:00 PM ET and be televised live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes and simulcast on ABC, are on sale now at ProBowl.com.​

    Mike Tomlin and the coaches from the Steelers and Sean Payton and the coaches from the Saints will lead the AFC and NFC teams, respectively.

    It will now be interesting to see how many Steelers players selected to this year’s Pro Bowl team wind up playing in the game. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, running back Le’Veon Bell, wide receiver Antonio Brown, guard David DeCastro, tackle Alejandro Villanueva, center Maurkice Pouncey, kicker Chris Boswell and linebacker Ryan Shazier were the eight Steelers players voted to the Pro Bowl several weeks ago.

    Shazier obviously won’t play in the game as he continues to recover from his spinal stabilization surgery and it’s a good bet that Brown might not either being as he recently recovered from a calf injury.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • Ring4Shaz

      Camping World Stadium. Good times.

    • Ed Smith

      Mortgage the house and bet on the NFC!

    • Slab

      Any pending free agents playing in the game? Maybe this gives them a small advantage? Let Bell walk and use the $12mil on a lesser RB and an all star defensive player?

    • StrengthOfVictory

      I’m sorry, but this just feels like salt rubbed in an open wound. The loss still feels too raw and too fresh. Talk about your all-time worst consolation prizes.

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      This must be that ‘elephant in the room’ game we heard about all year.

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      Free vacations for the Steelers staff for the awesome job they did preparing for their divisional round opponent. HAHA

    • #7

      They’ll screw it up

    • Pat

      Hopefully they won’t have any 4th and 1ft calls.

    • Mike Galloway

      Oh great!!! We can watch them get outcoached one more time!!!

    • Alan Tman

      Maybe we can recruit a safety at the Pro Bowl!!

    • Jason

      NFC might score 80