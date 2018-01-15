Steelers Staff To Coach AFC Pro Bowl Team

The NFL announced on Monday that the coaching staffs of the Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints were selected to lead the 2018 Pro Bowl teams in Orlando, Florida.

The 2018 Pro Bowl will be played on Sunday, January 28, at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium. Tickets to the game, which will kickoff at 3:00 PM ET and be televised live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes and simulcast on ABC, are on sale now at ProBowl.com.​

Mike Tomlin and the coaches from the Steelers and Sean Payton and the coaches from the Saints will lead the AFC and NFC teams, respectively.

It will now be interesting to see how many Steelers players selected to this year’s Pro Bowl team wind up playing in the game. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, running back Le’Veon Bell, wide receiver Antonio Brown, guard David DeCastro, tackle Alejandro Villanueva, center Maurkice Pouncey, kicker Chris Boswell and linebacker Ryan Shazier were the eight Steelers players voted to the Pro Bowl several weeks ago.

Shazier obviously won’t play in the game as he continues to recover from his spinal stabilization surgery and it’s a good bet that Brown might not either being as he recently recovered from a calf injury.