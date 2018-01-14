Hot Topics

    Steelers T Marcus Gilbert Hurt In First Quarter Against Jaguars

    By Dave Bryan January 14, 2018 at 01:48 pm

    Pittsburgh Steelers tackle Marcus Gilbert had to be helped off the field late in the first quarter in the team’s home playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Gilbert is being evaluated for a possible concussion.

    Gilbert was injured on a 4th and short running play that resulted in running back Le’Veon Bell losing yardage. The Steelers tackle missed several games this season due to a hamstring injury and another four due to a suspension.

    Gilbert’s return to today’s game is questionable.

    The Steelers currently trail the Jaguars 14-0 at the end of the first quarter.

    • Georg Valla-Bertini

      The whole team looks concussed!

    • NCSteel

      21-0. Now Vince Williams looks shaken up.
      Worst possible scenario.
      I still have faith but they once again look lethargic and unmotivated, unlike the Jags who came right out with a head of steam and a better game plan and execution.

      Good gracious. If they can’t put Jacksonville away at home with a trip to the championship game to motivate them, they have no business in the playoffs.
      13-3 or not.
      C’mon now, get up off the mat and start guving it right back to them.

    • Ron Chess

      Problem is tis a team of selfish punks,Patriots focused Steelers twitter taking about contracts just before division championship,Mitchell making guarntees running his mouth he cant even make any plays . No disipline on this team the inmates run the asylum that means no Super Bowls .