Steelers T Marcus Gilbert Hurt In First Quarter Against Jaguars

Pittsburgh Steelers tackle Marcus Gilbert had to be helped off the field late in the first quarter in the team’s home playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Gilbert is being evaluated for a possible concussion.

Gilbert was injured on a 4th and short running play that resulted in running back Le’Veon Bell losing yardage. The Steelers tackle missed several games this season due to a hamstring injury and another four due to a suspension.

Gilbert’s return to today’s game is questionable.

The Steelers currently trail the Jaguars 14-0 at the end of the first quarter.