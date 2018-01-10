Hot Topics

    Steelers Used Off Week To Fix Deep Ball Problems

    By Alex Kozora January 10, 2018 at 12:31 pm

    One of the biggest worries about the Pittsburgh Steelers heading into the playoffs is the deep ball. Not on offense, they’re starting to find their groove there, but defensively. We’ve talked your ear off about how many chunk plays they’ve allowed through the air over the second half of the season, the most 40+ yard completions in two decades. But if there is any silver lining, albeit a pretty obvious one, it’s that the team spent their off week doing everything they can to fix it.

    “The way we practiced last week, by no means was that an off week or a bye week,” Mike Mitchell told reporters. “I think I ran more go balls sprints last week than I probably have all year combined. Coaches were really emphasizing all the plays we messed up on and obviously a lot of that was vertical passing routes. So we were running, we were working last week. I think we have a lot of things fixed.”

    Communication is going to be key, as we highlighted to start the week, and something this defense hasn’t been able to reliably, consistently do for most of the season. It helps that Jacksonville doesn’t have much of a vertical passing attack but any team or quarterback can hit wide open receivers in this league. It isn’t the fear or Blake Bortles carving up Pittsburgh like Tom Brady. It’s simply the secondary letting Bortles have easy throw after easy throw.

    Mitchell cautioned that all the talk is just that – talk, and that until it’s proven it’s cleaned up on the field, there are no guarantees.

    “But again, this is just talk. I can’t show you guys we have it fixed until we go out there Sunday and have it fixed.”

    In the first matchup, Jacksonville had just one completion over 20 yards, a 31 yard gain to Marqise Lee. But that came on a 3rd and 7 and though the Jags didn’t get points out of it, they were able to flip the field. Field position, along with great defense, is exactly how they look to win games.

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora

    Full-time blogger from mom’s basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.

    • Ichabod

      Honestly this scares me. Bottles is no long ball threat. Their threat is the run game is it not? Kind of reminds me of Chicago game situation a bit.

    • Ed Smith

      Here’s hoping they’re spending this week on run defense!!!

    • Alex Kozora

      Why would it scare you? You can be focused on both. The secondary, as you’d expect, has the primary focus on stopping the pass.

    • Stairway7

      I don’t care that Mitchell can run 40 yard sprints. I’d like to see him break up some passes or make taxcles less than 40 yards down the field.

    • Conserv_58

      DAYUM! If you live in your fears then how do you get out of bed every morning?

    • Conserv_58

      As you know very well, Alex if the Steelers pass rush is successful at getting to Bortles then the DB’s won’t have to maintian containment for extended periods of time.

    • Sdale

      Or take a decent angle.

    • Ichabod

      Yes everyone has their assignments…that said the focus needs to be stopping what the opposition does best not what it does worst.
      Just saying saw this dance before

    • Ichabod

      I address them

    • Ring4Shaz

      One way of fixing the problem – open up the back doors of the indoor training facility, and yell “keep running, Mike!! Looking good!! Keep running!! Don’t stop – we’ll come get you later!”

    • Ring4Shaz

      I would imagine that he simply unleashes hell when he wants to get out of bed.