Steelers Versus Jaguars: Divisional Game Projected Inactive List

The Pittsburgh Steelers will play the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday afternoon at Heinz Field in an AFC Divisional Round playoff game. The winner of the game will advance to the AFC Championship game while the losing team will have their season abruptly end. As usual, I will attempt to project the seven inactives for Sunday’s game and below is my best guess as to which seven players won’t be given helmets at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.

Game inactives are officially announced 90 minutes before kickoff, so make sure you check back at that time to see the names of the players for both teams who will be sitting the game out.

Joshua Dobbs – Dobbs finally dressed for the first time this season back in Week 17, the Steelers finale against the Cleveland Browns as starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was held out of that game in order to save him for the playoffs. While Dobbs did dress for that game, the rookie didn’t see any action during the contest and on Sunday against the Jaguars he’ll return to the inactive list.

Daniel McCullers – Like Dobbs, McCullers dressed for the Steelers regular season finale against the Browns as the team held out starting defensive end Cameron Heyward in order to preserve him for the playoffs. McCullers will more than likely return to the inactive list on Sunday as the team is only likely to dress five defensive linemen in total.

Matt Feiler – Feiler also dressed for the regular season finale against the Browns and even started at right guard in place of David DeCastro. However, with backup interior offensive lineman B.J. Finney expected to be healthy on Sunday, Feiler will likely be one of the Steelers seven inactive players.

Jerald Hawkins – Hawkins also dressed and played some in the Week 17 game against the Browns as he was one of the seven offensive linemen the Steelers chose to suit up for that contest. Hawkins, however, will likely join Feiler on the inactive list on Sunday.

Justin Hunter – Assuming wide receiver Antonio Brown returns Sunday from the calf injury that has sidelined him since Week 15, Hunter will likely find his name on the inactive list again. Hunter dressed for the two games that Brown missed with his injury.

J.J. Wilcox – Wilcox has found himself in the dog house since registering multiple penalties on special teams back in Week 13. The backup safety has been inactive for several games since then and will likely find his name on the list once again on Sunday against the Jaguars.

Coty Sensabaugh – Sensabaugh has seemingly been passed on the cornerback depth chart by rookie Cameron Sutton. That demotion, combined with the Steelers now being a relatively healthy team, will likely result in Sensabaugh being one of the team’s seven inactive players Sunday afternoon at Heinz Field.