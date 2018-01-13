Steelers Vs. Jaguars Divisional Round Week: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

Steelers Vs. Jaguars Divisional Round Week
Jacksonville Jaguars (11-6) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (13-3)
Kickoff: 1:05 p.m. ET
Site: Heinz Field (68,400) • Pittsburgh, Pa.
Playing Surface: Natural Grass
TV Coverage: CBS (locally KDKA-TV, channel 2)
Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Dan Fouts (analyst), Evan Washburn (sideline)
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analyst), Craig Wolfley (sideline)
National Radio: Westwood One
Announcers: Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Ross Tucker (analyst), Steve Tasker (sideline)
Odds Line: Steelers -7
Trends:
Jacksonville is 8-3 SU in its last 11 games
Jacksonville is 6-19 SU in its last 25 games on the road
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Jacksonville’s last 6 games on the road
Jacksonville is 12-5 ATS in its last 17 games when playing Pittsburgh
The total has gone UNDER in 15 of Jacksonville’s last 23 games when playing Pittsburgh
Jacksonville is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh
Jacksonville is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh is 1-5 ATS in its last 6 games
Pittsburgh is 10-1 SU in its last 11 games
The total has gone OVER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games
Pittsburgh is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games at home
Pittsburgh is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games at home
The total has gone OVER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games at home
Pittsburgh is 5-12 ATS in its last 17 games when playing Jacksonville
The total has gone UNDER in 15 of Pittsburgh’s last 23 games when playing Jacksonville
Pittsburgh is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games when playing at home against Jacksonville
Pittsburgh is 1-4 SU in its last 5 games when playing at home against Jacksonville
Jaguars Injuries
LB Blair Brown (ankle) – Questionable
WR Jaydon Mickens (hamstring) – Questionable
Steelers Injuries:
WR Antonio Brown (calf, illness) – Questionable
Weather:
Game Release:vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (Jan. 14)
