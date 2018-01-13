Hot Topics

    Steelers Vs. Jaguars Divisional Round Week: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

    By Dave Bryan January 13, 2018 at 02:41 pm

    Steelers Vs. Jaguars Divisional Round Week

    Jacksonville Jaguars (11-6) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (13-3)

    Kickoff: 1:05 p.m. ET

    Site: Heinz Field (68,400) • Pittsburgh, Pa.

    Playing Surface: Natural Grass

    TV Coverage: CBS (locally KDKA-TV, channel 2)

    Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Dan Fouts (analyst), Evan Washburn (sideline)

    Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

    Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analyst), Craig Wolfley (sideline)

    National Radio: Westwood One

    Announcers: Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Ross Tucker (analyst), Steve Tasker (sideline)

    Odds Line: Steelers -7

    Trends:

    Jacksonville is 8-3 SU in its last 11 games
    Jacksonville is 6-19 SU in its last 25 games on the road
    The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Jacksonville’s last 6 games on the road
    Jacksonville is 12-5 ATS in its last 17 games when playing Pittsburgh
    The total has gone UNDER in 15 of Jacksonville’s last 23 games when playing Pittsburgh
    Jacksonville is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh
    Jacksonville is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh

    Pittsburgh is 1-5 ATS in its last 6 games
    Pittsburgh is 10-1 SU in its last 11 games
    The total has gone OVER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games
    Pittsburgh is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games at home
    Pittsburgh is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games at home
    The total has gone OVER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games at home
    Pittsburgh is 5-12 ATS in its last 17 games when playing Jacksonville
    The total has gone UNDER in 15 of Pittsburgh’s last 23 games when playing Jacksonville
    Pittsburgh is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games when playing at home against Jacksonville
    Pittsburgh is 1-4 SU in its last 5 games when playing at home against Jacksonville

    Jaguars Injuries

    LB Blair Brown (ankle) – Questionable
    WR Jaydon Mickens (hamstring) – Questionable

    Steelers Injuries:

    WR Antonio Brown (calf, illness) – Questionable

    Weather:



    Game Release:

    vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (Jan. 14)
     steelers-jaguars

