Steelers Vs. Jaguars Divisional Round Week: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

Steelers Vs. Jaguars Divisional Round Week

Jacksonville Jaguars (11-6) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (13-3)

Kickoff: 1:05 p.m. ET

Site: Heinz Field (68,400) • Pittsburgh, Pa.

Playing Surface: Natural Grass

TV Coverage: CBS (locally KDKA-TV, channel 2)

Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Dan Fouts (analyst), Evan Washburn (sideline)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analyst), Craig Wolfley (sideline)

National Radio: Westwood One

Announcers: Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Ross Tucker (analyst), Steve Tasker (sideline)

Odds Line: Steelers -7

Trends:

Jacksonville is 8-3 SU in its last 11 games

Jacksonville is 6-19 SU in its last 25 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Jacksonville’s last 6 games on the road

Jacksonville is 12-5 ATS in its last 17 games when playing Pittsburgh

The total has gone UNDER in 15 of Jacksonville’s last 23 games when playing Pittsburgh

Jacksonville is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh

Jacksonville is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh is 1-5 ATS in its last 6 games

Pittsburgh is 10-1 SU in its last 11 games

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games

Pittsburgh is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games at home

Pittsburgh is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games at home

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games at home

Pittsburgh is 5-12 ATS in its last 17 games when playing Jacksonville

The total has gone UNDER in 15 of Pittsburgh’s last 23 games when playing Jacksonville

Pittsburgh is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games when playing at home against Jacksonville

Pittsburgh is 1-4 SU in its last 5 games when playing at home against Jacksonville

Jaguars Injuries

LB Blair Brown (ankle) – Questionable

WR Jaydon Mickens (hamstring) – Questionable

Steelers Injuries:

WR Antonio Brown (calf, illness) – Questionable

Weather:







Game Release: