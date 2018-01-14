Hot Topics

    Steelers Vs. Jaguars: Inactives For Divisional Playoff Game

    By Dave Bryan January 14, 2018 at 11:30 am

    The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of seven inactive players ahead of their home Divisional Round playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and fortunately there are no surprising names included.

    Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is active Sunday and will play against the Jaguars after ending the week listed as questionable. This will mark the first game that Brown has played in since he suffered a left calf injury in the Steelers Week 15 home loss to the New England Patriots. The wide receiver practiced fully on Wednesday and Thursday this past week but failed to work on Friday due to him being sick. He was the only Steelers player given a game status designation on the team’s Friday injury report.

    The Steelers list of seven inactives includes all healthy scratches and they are quarterback Joshua Dobbs, defensive tackle Daniel McCullers, wide receiver Justin Hunter, tackle Matt Feiler, tackle Jerald Hawkins, safety J.J. Wilcox and cornerback Coty Sensabaugh.

    Steelers Inactive Players:

    QB Joshua Dobbs
    DT Daniel McCullers
    T Matt Feiler
    T Jerald Hawkins
    WR Justin Hunter
    CB Coty Sensabaugh
    S J.J. Wilcox

    Jaguars Inactive Players:

    RB Chris Ivory
    LB Deon King
    OL Chris Reed
    OL Josh Walker
    WR Jaydon Mickens
    T William Poehls
    DT Eli Ankou

    • Generic Steelers Fan

      Ab heck yeah

    • BurghBoy412

      Kinda surprised Ivory is on that list

    • NavyDoc

      Chris Ivory?? Hmm…. Should see a hefty dose of TJ Yeldon then, but this is surprising

    • Chad Weiss

      Jags coming to Pitt of misery today. Dilly Dilly!

    • Jaybird

      Ivory runs hard. Real hard. I’m glad he’s out.

    • ThePointe

      Nice! +1

    • Kick

      Steelers need to pay Bell.

    • BurghBoy412

      He’s a fumbler though

    • Chad Weiss

      I hope they play video of Jacksonville burning the terrible towel on Trinitron at introduction

    • Frank

      Artie must be in pretty good shape if Coty is a scratch

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      They did. $12.12 Million in cold guaranteed cash this season. Next highest paid RB makes $8.4 million I believe.

    • Chad Weiss

      Heinz Field should be renamed The Pitt of misery. We could even have bud light as a sponsor

    • Jeff Papiernik

      i’d rather have an 80% Artie than a 100% Coty

    • Jason

      No way in hell you give him a long term deal with the money he’s demanding. Rb’s shelf lives are too short

    • heath miller

      or 80% cam than 100 cody

    • heath miller

      that would be awesomeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee u need ot be our video director at the game

    • heath miller

      tag him next year .. he has to play he will never make up that 14 mil he loses sitting out .. run him till h drops then say bye bye bell in 2019 le him sign elsewhere and get a 3rd round comp pick for him .. problem solved

    • heath miller

      well we need to get some of the real fans there .. not the corporate seats that either the people dont show up or they sit there and sit on theeir hands with their mouth closed.. we need to reconfigure that stadium to keep the noise in … we need it a hell of a lot louder before we get a cool nickname HEEEATH

    • Chad Weiss

      I concur I just don’t get it

    • Jason

      Bingo

    • Steeler Nation

      Yup I’m with you

    • heath miller

      a talk show host on espn .. guy before jim rome .. said on thusday that 7000 tickets remained unsold at “hines” field for the game and some were as low as $75… i cant believe that but that was the word on espn talk radio as last as thrusday ?

    • Matt Manzo

      So if Mcullers and Hunter are out, that means Hargrave and Brown are good, right?!

    • Matt Manzo

      Dilly dilly!

    • Rich Stafford

      I heard that also. That number was actually closer to 1500 which were standing room or on secondary market. Always a sellout just a matter of resale. Having said that crowds today are horrible. Takes people a quarter to get to their seats and middle of the third quarter after the half. It’s a drinking party now the game is secondary.

    • RJMcReady

      I agree. Find it hard to believe he would sit on 14 million.

    • heath miller

      well lets say he plays 5 years on this next contract.. so he has to make 3 million more a year.. every one of those 5 years .. just to make up that 14M he lost… that aint gona happen

    • heath miller

      i agree.. we have more real fans at the games in cincianni and houston.. more noise for the steelers there then “hines” field… we need a hell of a lot more noise before we give the stadium a nickname

    • 太阳三联

      Said the same thing to myself

    • Kick

      He has almost 50% of all offensive production, he deserves every penny he is asking for.

    • Kick

      He is 50% of all offensive production, he deserves the money he is asking.