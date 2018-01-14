Steelers Vs. Jaguars: Inactives For Divisional Playoff Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of seven inactive players ahead of their home Divisional Round playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and fortunately there are no surprising names included.

Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is active Sunday and will play against the Jaguars after ending the week listed as questionable. This will mark the first game that Brown has played in since he suffered a left calf injury in the Steelers Week 15 home loss to the New England Patriots. The wide receiver practiced fully on Wednesday and Thursday this past week but failed to work on Friday due to him being sick. He was the only Steelers player given a game status designation on the team’s Friday injury report.

The Steelers list of seven inactives includes all healthy scratches and they are quarterback Joshua Dobbs, defensive tackle Daniel McCullers, wide receiver Justin Hunter, tackle Matt Feiler, tackle Jerald Hawkins, safety J.J. Wilcox and cornerback Coty Sensabaugh.

Steelers Inactive Players:

QB Joshua Dobbs

DT Daniel McCullers

T Matt Feiler

T Jerald Hawkins

WR Justin Hunter

CB Coty Sensabaugh

S J.J. Wilcox

Jaguars Inactive Players:

RB Chris Ivory

LB Deon King

OL Chris Reed

OL Josh Walker

WR Jaydon Mickens

T William Poehls

DT Eli Ankou