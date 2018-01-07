Steelers Will Host Jaguars In Divisional Round Playoff Game

It’s now official, the Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Jacksonville Jaguars next Sunday in the Divisional Round of the 2017-2018 NFL playoffs.

The Jaguars, the No. 3 seed in the AFC this year after finishing the regular season with a 10-6 record, advanced to the Divisional Round on Sunday with a 10-3 home win over the Buffalo Bills.

The Jaguars advancing in the playoffs on Sunday now sets up a rematch of the Week 5 game between them and the Steelers at Heinz Field. The Jaguars won that game 30-9 and that contest included Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger throwing five interceptions of which two were returned for touchdowns. The Jaguars offense also rushed for 231 yards in that Week 5 win over the Steelers.

The Jaguars Sunday win over the Bills also means that the New England Patriots will now host the Tennessee Titans in next Saturday’s other AFC Divisional Round playoff game. The Titans advanced Saturday with their 22-21 road win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

In the Jaguars Sunday win over the Bills, quarterback Blake Bortles completed 12 of 23 passes for 87 yards and a touchdown. Bortles also rushed for 88 yards in the game. His lone touchdown pass went to tight end Ben Koyack at the end of the third quarter,.

The Jaguars defense limited the Bills offense to 263 net yards on Sunday and forced two turnovers in addition to registering two sacks. Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor threw for 134 yards and two interceptions on 38 total pass attempts. Bills running back LeSean McCoy, who played despite an ankle injury, rushed for 75 yards on 19 total carries in a losing effort.

This will be the second time the Steelers and Jaguars have faced each other in the playoffs. The last time was during the 2007-2008 playoffs and the Jaguars won that Wildcard Round game at Heinz Field 31-29.

Kickoff for Sunday’s game between the Steelers and the Jaguars is set for 1:05 p.m. ET.