Hot Topics

    Steelers Will Host Jaguars In Divisional Round Playoff Game

    By Dave Bryan January 7, 2018 at 04:14 pm

    It’s now official, the Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Jacksonville Jaguars next Sunday in the Divisional Round of the 2017-2018 NFL playoffs.

    The Jaguars, the No. 3 seed in the AFC this year after finishing the regular season with a 10-6 record, advanced to the Divisional Round on Sunday with a 10-3 home win over the Buffalo Bills.

    The Jaguars advancing in the playoffs on Sunday now sets up a rematch of the Week 5 game between them and the Steelers at Heinz Field. The Jaguars won that game 30-9 and that contest included Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger throwing five interceptions of which two were returned for touchdowns. The Jaguars offense also rushed for 231 yards in that Week 5 win over the Steelers.

    The Jaguars Sunday win over the Bills also means that the New England Patriots will now host the Tennessee Titans in next Saturday’s other AFC Divisional Round playoff game. The Titans advanced Saturday with their 22-21 road win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

    In the Jaguars Sunday win over the Bills, quarterback Blake Bortles completed 12 of 23 passes for 87 yards and a touchdown. Bortles also rushed for 88 yards in the game. His lone touchdown pass went to tight end Ben Koyack at the end of the third quarter,.

    The Jaguars defense limited the Bills offense to 263 net yards on Sunday and forced two turnovers in addition to registering two sacks. Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor threw for 134 yards and two interceptions on 38 total pass attempts. Bills running back LeSean McCoy, who played despite an ankle injury, rushed for 75 yards on 19 total carries in a losing effort.

    This will be the second time the Steelers and Jaguars have faced each other in the playoffs. The last time was during the 2007-2008 playoffs and the Jaguars won that Wildcard Round game at Heinz Field 31-29.

    Kickoff for Sunday’s game between the Steelers and the Jaguars is set for 1:05 p.m. ET.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • Chris92021

      So let me get this straight: Jesse James’s touchdown was not a catch but Jalen Ramsey’s interception is? Telling you, Al Riveron is flat out corrupt. He is not inept. He is corrupt.

      We are so destroying Jacksonville next week.

    • PaeperCup

      That interception call….uh that was just as inconclusive as the Jesse James catch. BS man

    • PaeperCup

      Thought the same exact thing. Ramsey’s hand was under the ball as much as James could claim his was. That ball touched the ground as much as James did. One big difference, the Bills aren’t the Pats

    • Randy

      Lets not make al riverton decide the game next sunday

    • Doogie

      15 years from now we learn that Al Riveron was Brady’s cousin, or he gets bonuses for every challange he gives to his “special Friends” But seriuosly, the NFL needs to fix the catch rule. Even the Players dont understand what is a catch.

    • Chris92021

      Exactly what I thought. Either both of them are catches or they are not. Riveron is dirty. I seriously question his honor and integrity.

    • afrazier9

      Bring that a** Jags

    • GravityWon

      Why did Bills not shadow Bottles?

    • PaeperCup

      Jags beat that barely Bills at home 10-3. I like our chances at heinz, but definitely shouldn’t overlook them.

    • Doogie

      Indeed, just score on every possession, with 65% red zone conversion into TDs. Maybe 75%.. Boertles doesnt scare anyone, but that Defense does. Stop the run and we win the game.

    • Rick McClelland

      If Jacksonville had been playing Tom Terrific instead of the Bills, that would not have been an interception. There would have also been at least 3 more unnecessary roughness calls against the Jags defense if it were Tom Terrific instead of Tyrod Taylor.

    • T R

      OH my,, Will Steelers defense let Bortles look like pro bowler or waiver wire!! that is the question

    • Generic Steelers Fan

      They call themselves the Jags.
      In Pittsburgh, you definitely don’t want to be a Jag.

    • T R

      just dont turn the damn ball over and score.. good lord.

    • B&G

      So I guess it turns out that the AFC had two actually good teams in it this year. That is, if we can handle our business and beat the Jags.

    • T R

      that Al Riveron… funny he kill the Bills in reverse or how he kill them Benjamin call

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      Ready to watch the Saints game so I can remember what a touchdown looks like

    • T R

      yea comes down to have well our defense plays against a terrible QB and offense, outside of Fournette. Stop Fournette like the Bills did

    • PaeperCup

      Bills….NFCE…division rivals of the Patiorts…hmmmmmm

    • Dorian James

      As a Steeler fan this was the last team I wanted to see. This is going to be so humiliating if history repeats itself.

    • T R

      OMG was that not awful.

    • ThePointe

      Ben has his wish, he may end up with 500+ yards and 5tds. A motivated Ben is flat out scary.

    • GravityWon

      Bottles grew up and played college at Central Florida. Time to check the weather forecast.

    • PaeperCup

      might actually see some passes within 2 yards of their intended target.

    • PaeperCup

      yes, please put it in Bortles hands.

    • B&G

      No doubt. There’s just no doubt that the league protects certain QBs (esp Brady) more than others. You can’t touch Brady unless he is holding the ball at the exact moment you touch him, and you better not hit him anywhere near knees/helmet/neck and you better not take him to the ground in any way, or else it’s 15.

    • Vic

      Exactly what I was screaming about

    • Jason

      They beat us by 21 earlier in the yr, no chance we overlook them.

    • Jason Vancil

      As long as Ben doesn’t throw 5 Interceptions.

    • Nolrog

      NE always seems to get that call their way.

    • RJMcReady

      Tough matchup. Going to be a physical game. Win the TO battle and you win the game.

    • Jason

      Just imagine if james td stands we’d be hosting Tenessee instead

    • CoachCot

      Steelers by 14+

    • Chris92021

      I see our game next Sunday much like how the rematch against the Dolphins went last postseason. Shut down their running game, force their QB to make plays downfield, and run Le’Veon Bell a lot.

    • nikki stephens

      As the NFL turns, stunned trying to rectify how the last “int.” was ruled an “int” from Al “patsy-lover” Riveron. Some video genius play a continious loop of jesse James TD and that Ramsey int. The ball moves just as much and touches more of the ground than Jesse James. Plus, james always had control (proof with the Brian Kunst photography). With the JJ overrule they “guessed” it was trapped or “survived the ground…one of those made up terms. With Ramsey, it definitely touches… maybe twice.
      Come’on where are all those S.D. writers and holier than thou reading new formulations, rules, and terms trying to explain what we saw as a Jesse James TD was not.

    • Danny Porter

      Time for our revenge.
      Ben goes off next week.
      Book it 28-10

    • Quite Frankly

      By all accounts this wont be a game. That was a painful watch

    • 695hoops

      Jags are getting their asses whipped.

    • Nolrog

      Both should have been catches. But the way that they have been calling that this year, it should have been incomplete. I thought NE only got the call that way. . .

      The only thing that’s consistent, though, is that you still never know how they are going to call that.

    • Chris92021

      No, we are winning next week. Not just winning but winning convincingly.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      Idk, the James one seemed pretty clear to me. Taking the Steelers goggles off, I would’ve made the same ruling.

    • Shane Mitchell

      A bit homerish, 500 yards and 5 TDs in a playoff game? about half of that without throwing a pick would be above expectations, he has never been a great big game QB.

    • Doogie

      Thats sort of what I was saying. If they score on every possesion, they didnt turn the ball over. And to be honest, Boz can probably outscore Bortles.

    • pittfan

      shake it off DJ.

    • Nolrog

      It’s not Steelers goggles. James made the catch, made a football move and there is a photo showing James had his hand under the ball. That was a bad call.

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      Speaking of history repeating itself, last year the Dolphins whipped us. Then we met again in the playoffs. Look how that turned out.

    • pittfan

      It cant be any worse than going to LA to beat Goff.

    • Chris92021

      So you believe that Ramsey had the interception?

    • PaeperCup

      That was a different Ben back then.

    • Doogie

      Other than the SB win vs Arizona, He did lead the winning TD drive. And he played well in 2008 until he got to the SB, nerves got him in that game. Wish we had that defense this year.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      Let’s cut the BS. Everyone on here is biased towards the Steelers. If that was the Pats driving down for a td and that was a Gronk td, I guarantee everyone on here would’ve said they saw the ball moved and should’ve been ruled incomplete. The rule as written was interpreted correctly. It wasn’t a catch. Hold onto the ball next time James.

    • ND_Steel

      This one was way worse, Ramsey was actually going to the ground to make the catch and it rolled all over the field.

    • PaeperCup

      I hear the argument both ways, but both catches were the too alike so should be called the same.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      That one was tough. I think the ball moved, but I couldn’t tell if at any point did it touch the ground. I would’ve let the call stand.

    • CoachCot

      No it was not. It literally wasn’t

    • Nolrog

      That doesn’t change the facts. It was a bad call. James had his hand under the ball. Whether I’m a Steelers fan or a football hater doesn’t change the facts. So please do cut the BS.

    • Jason

      I agree. Just saying we aren’t overlooking this team we’re out for revenge.

    • Chris92021

      Al Riveron, is that you???

    • Jeff Papiernik

      James was also going to the ground. Knee hitting, reaching out, it doesn’t matter. He wasn’t a runner yet. He was still going to the ground.

    • Doogie

      Last name OFF

    • GravityWon

      We want consistency. How is that biased?

      Such as with the Cooks ruling vs Texans.

    • Chris92021

      And Ramsey was completely upright on that interception. Oh wait….

    • Jeff Papiernik

      It’s shocking that when you are unbiased, people actually agree with the people making the decisions sometimes. I think both calls were the right call.

    • cencalsteeler

      Jags hold the series lead 13-11. By no means a walk in the park with their D, and Fournette against our sloppy tackling D. Ramsey is no joke either. Steelers need to be on their A game.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      Except he didn’t

    • PaeperCup

      I get what you are saying Jeff, I’ve come to terms with the calling and their explanation…..but then this happens and it again makes no sense. Consistency, that’s all we ask for.

    • ND_Steel

      What’s funny is, the more controversial these calls get, the bigger his salary probably gets.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      No, he wasn’t. But I didn’t see anything that told me the ball hit the ground and caused the ball to move.

    • Chad Sanborn

      unless you are playing the Pats. Then its gonna be incomplete for sure.

    • Steeldog22

      Well I guess three things. 1. Everyone has been worried about us vs the run. Well we better step up. There will be a heavy dose next week. 2. Jags defense is legit irrespective of Buffalo’s offense. 3. I think it’s going to be a more difficult and physical game than if we had played Tenn., which might not bode well for the following week even if we win.

    • GravityWon

      His knee was done. That is initial contact. Period.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      To me, it’s consistent. There was nothing on the Ramsey replay to suggest to me the ball hit the ground.

    • Jason Vancil

      Steelers open as -7 point favorites.

    • Michael James

      If they can’t beat a team led by that excuse of a QB in a playoff home game, then they don’t deserve to play in the championship game anyway.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      Wrong. Learn the rules.

    • PaeperCup

      what makes it a bad call, just like the Ramsey call is the RIGHT call, is the lack of evidence to overturn the call on the field.

    • 2winz

      Ramsey’s was a clear catch imo. His hands were under the ball the entire time. James let the ball touch the ground clearly which gave them the chance to overturn it. Sure, I think James caught the ball, but had he kept his hands under the ball, there was no chance of overturning it

    • Nolrog

      Yeah, he did. THERE IS A PICTURE.

      I would post the photo but they don’t allow that here. Google Jesse James Steelers hand under the ball. First link, 247sports. “New Photo emerges of Jesse James’s incorrectly reversed touchdown”.

    • SnoopDogg123

      I think Steelers will demolish this Team

    • Shane Mitchell

      Yes, rarely has he thrown for more than 250 yards in any playoff or superbowl game, during his career. 250 yards and 2 TDs would be a good game.

    • PaeperCup

      Oh, he’s a household name now!

    • Nolrog

      /faceplam.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      Pictures are one moment in time and mean nothing. I’ve seen the video a 100 times. The ball clearly hit the ground and the ball moved. It’s an incomplete pass. The first second I even saw it, i said oh man, they’re going to overturn that. And I was right.

    • GravityWon

      I’ve read that rule many times and it’s open for debate. Haven’t you read it?

    • Nolrog

      You have to be fracking kidding me. I give up. Seriously, I just give up.

      Unfrackingreal.

    • Surrealist

      Get over it

    • 太阳三联

      Bring it on faguars

    • Dr. DG

      Sorry to be a “downer” here, but that Jacksonville defense is solid. It will not be easy for us to score, and our defense has shown to have difficulties with opponents’ running games, so can’t be too naively overconfident here.
      Just sayin’…

    • 2winz

      Not really, at no point in watching Ramsey’s interception did I think the ball touched the ground indesputanly. James absolutely touched the ground. Unlike Ramsey, James’ hands were on the side of the ball when it touched the ground,not under it.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      Quit being a homer and you’ll come to terms with it. It wasn’t a catch. Next time, leave no doubt JJ.

    • PaeperCup

      I agree with that….which is the same way I feel about the James catch, not enough evidence to overturn the call on the field. Had it been called incomplete initially, then I think I would agree that it would stay incomplete…but it was called a catch and TD, but then overturned without in my strong opinion conclusive evidence.

    • Antonio Frazier

      We better come out aggressively

    • Rick McClelland

      I refer to it as Kraft’s offshore referee accounts.

    • Steeldog22

      There’s the rub, and the right analysis. I think everything about the James call is right given the rule BUT I don’t think the video evidence is enough to get you to the place (ball hitting the ground, not just moving) that the James call is overturned.

    • GravityWon

      Dude must have bet against Steelers in the NE game.

    • Antonio Frazier

      Some since of urgency, and not that lackadaisical attitude. They are feeling their self’s and we need to pop their balloon early

    • Chris

      One of those games where you have to jump out early. Can’t become a stalemate where they can lean on their running game.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      To me, it was clear as day James’ ball hit the ground. He reached out with his hands on each side of the ball. Essentially, the point of the ball was spiked into the ground and the ball moved after that. You have to call that incomplete. It sucks, but that’s what happened.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      Yep and it’s pretty obvious

    • francesco

      Going against the Jaquars worries me.
      Ben will have a hard time finding an open receiver. Then he will get sacked and then fumble.
      Our defense won’t be able to stop the run or make tackles or stop the clock.
      I hope I’m wrong. Would have rather played against the Titans.

    • Dee Evolution

      Possession is established when a player has a firm grip on the ball and either both feet or one knee on the ground. At what point did Jalen Ramsey establish possession? Did the ball touch the ground before possession was established? If yes, then that was an incomplete pass, by rule.

    • Chris92021

      The biggest problem I had with the whole James fiasco is that it took about 4-5 minutes to adjudicate that decision. Like baseball, the NFL needs to have a 90 second clock for all decisions. Having said that, even as a neutral, I think Ramsey’s interception hit the ground and he used the ground to help him secure the catch. Buffalo wasn’t winning anyway since they can’t find a quarterback who can actually complete a pass consistently beyond 5 yards but I was not happy. I’ve no issues with you at all. I am always for good debates.

    • ND_Steel

      What? The point of the ball definitely hits the ground, rolls over his wrist and to the ground again. Ball didn’t move much, but it did move, and most definitely hit the ground. Tag on the unsportsman-like for chucking his helmet and Bills had some legit shots at the end there.

    • PaeperCup

      correct, there just isn’t enough there. Even with the fact that it does touch the ground, that does not mean loss of control while it makes contact with the ground. There is strong argument that it hit the ground and that control was briefly lost, but the two aren’t conjoined. I’m going deep down he rabbit hole.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      I agree, it shouldn’t take that long to make a decision. I think it was because of the magnitude of the moment that they made an exception in that case. But to me, by the third replay, I knew it was going to get overturned.

    • Chad Sanborn

      Revenge Tour starts next week!

    • PaeperCup

      Good point. The fact that it takes that long automatically tells you it’s inconclusive. That they had to think and think and think about what happened on that play. That much thinking leads me to believe they were not absolutely sure when looking at it.

    • Antonio Frazier

      I first feel that we won’t spot them two touchdowns, and we won’t throw five interceptions. Also Roger’s won’t fumble the punt to start for us. I feel like we need to jump on them and force them to try and play catch up. Man all around and everyone else in the box for the run.

    • Steeldog22

      I think to overturn on the replay you have to make the jump that the movement that you see IS the ball hitting the ground (uncontrolled). Problem is by rule you are not allowed to make that leap. It is then inconclusive and must stand.

    • Riverstko

      Cloudy 18 degrees game time temp

    • Danielsteelstrong81

      Don’t dwell on the past

    • Shane Mitchell

      We need to play smart football, sustain drives and score TDs in the redzone, Ben needs to complete 70% of his passes and not turn the ball over.

    • GravityWon

      Yes, to a closed minded person. Half the analysts disagreed.

    • ND_Steel

      Us against the world, we get no respect. This mentality has worked in the past!

    • Jeff Papiernik

      Man, you guys are taking 100% way too literal. You can make some assumptions based on physics. You guys would make excellent lawyers for defendants. By your accounts, a man gets shot, they have prints on the culprit, a confession from the guy who did it, motive, but since no witnesses of someone actually SEEING the event, he’s free to walk lol

    • Jason

      Is that a prediction or did u see that somewhere. I didn’t think they’d set a line until AB’s status was more clear. My guess was 5.5 or 6.

    • keneyeam

      Tyrod only had one int. The other was Peterman’s.

    • Danielsteelstrong81

      I say we have better chances. Bryant and juju have upped there game since week 5 plus having a healthy brown spells disaster for that defense

    • ND_Steel

      I don’t think he established possession before the ball hit the ground…if he did, it was extremely brief. I don’t think the ball moved much but he did appear to try to re-grip as he rolled over.

      They are going to have many many examples to revisit this rule.

    • Danny Young

      Not only that, but Ramsey didnt make a football move like James. When Ramsey hit the ground, it bobbled slightly, in my eyes thats a catch still. James’ catch is more egregious because he pulled the ball in…then reached out!

      It feels like Riveron is has alterior motives given the inconsistency of his calls.

    • Steeldog22

      Lol. Nice call. Maybe you’re right AND clairvoyant. I am a lawyer (corporate). I just think that the rule states for replay you are not allowed to make assumptions (based on physics or otherwise) but only by what is indisputable on the video.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      It’s not a matter of agree or disagree, the video evidence is clear. The point of the ball hit the ground, the ball moved. That’s it. There’s not really much more for agreement or disagreement

    • GravityWon

      Should be interesting to see him play in cold weather. He throws a look of ducks even in warm calm weather.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Should be a slobberknocker. Which, is the way Ben wants it. And well….. he gets it.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      So we’re just going to ignore physics now? lol So I guess the ball spun so viciously after contact because it hit a pocket of air just above the ground where James landed and that’s what caused it to jar loose.

    • Chad Sanborn

      Keys to winning:
      1. Make Bortles beat you! Stack the box and sell out to the run. Bortles showed today he is gun shy. Exploit that.
      2. Dink N Dunk. The front 4 of the Jags are fierce and get to the QB quick. Quick outs and slants over the middle are the order of the day. Using the TE to block then release into the flat for a quick pass will be key as well. Frustrate that D into a mistake.
      3. Dont be predictable on first down. ALWAYS keep a back in there but don’t always run it. Take an acting class so you can sell play action. Just don’t fall into the R,R,P, Punt scenario or your doomed as they will tee off on the blitzes.
      4. Punting isn’t losing. Field position will be huge! Punting can be good to flip the field and making your opponent drive the field is winning.

      I know most people here have blocked me and won’t see this but these are the keys to victory!

    • Nolrog

      It’s also going to depend on how well our offense plays against that excellent Jags defense. Last time, it wasn’t so good.

    • T R

      asterisk on dink and dunk…

    • Chad Sanborn

      expand on this. How?

    • Danielsteelstrong81

      Ben, Bryant and juju have upped there game since week5 mix that in with a 100% healthy brown spells disaster for that defense. Ben needs to distribute the ball around to everyone

    • GravityWon

      I think JuJu is the key on offense next week along with limiting turnovers.

    • Darth Blount 47

      You are arguing two different points there.

    • PaeperCup

      And to many it’s not so clear. You can see things your way, and there’s reason to believe what you believe, but you need to accept that this is a highly controversial call, an that’s not coming just from Steelers fan boys who don’t know the rules of the game. I don’t think people appreciate the patronizing when there is legitimate argument as to why that call should have gone a different way.

    • ND_Steel

      Exactly, not the kind of game we wanted before traveling to NE with a day’s less rest, but it is what it is. I’m not worried about their offense unless they take some shots down the field, ala Baltimore’s typical offense against us. But Jax defense is going to make it painful to move or control the ball. We should win this game barring ST or turnovers.

    • PaeperCup

      You can’t make ASSUMPTIONS. That’s the whole entire point

    • Chad Sanborn

      I predict a 15-10 Steelers Win! 5 FGs by the Boz will win it.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      Most of the people I have talked to in person who have a problem with it, I’ve come to the same conclusion every single time: they simply don’t know the rule. Now I think the rule is one that needs revisited. I think that if a receiver has enough control to where he can reach out with the ball, he should become a runner at that point. That would’ve meant James’ “catch” would’ve stood as a td, as well as the one with Dez Bryant in the playoffs against the Packers.

    • Steeldog22

      I don’t like it, any more than you men.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Agreed. We have too many weapons and playing at home in Pittsburgh, already having the New England game decided the night before, we should be laser-focused. Either to travel to Foxboro or know that a win gets us a home-field AFC title game date with the Titans.

    • Shane Mitchell

      1. More playing time for Alualu and less for Tuitt improves the run defense.

      2. Ben needs a high pass completion percentage, get the ball in the hands of playmakers quickly and let them make plays running after the catch

      3. Score TDs in the redzone

      4. Tackling, Tackling , Tackling

      5. No Turnovers

      6. No Turnovers

    • ND_Steel

      I think they both should have too if they had stayed consistent with the intent of replay that it had to be indisputable. Early in the year, they were doing this.

      But now you have refs that won’t even make a call on the field for fear of being wrong, like the Henry ‘fumble’. Refereeing has been a joke this year. They are getting old and senile.

    • ND_Steel

      Good point on focus, I like that there will be no uncertainty.

    • Steeldog22

      Air pockets are vicious buggers. Nah. We’re going to move on and play Jacksonville. Do agree with you on your other post above on the route that should be taken if they revisit the rule. which they most surely will).

    • Mateo K

      Bills weren’t going to magically score a TD with 25 seconds left. Who cares if they called it an INT or not.

    • Dorian James

      I can’t argue with that

    • nitrous12

      I hope they have a plan to keep contain. Stop Fournette and keep Bortles in the pocket and they should be able to take care of business.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      So let me ask you a hypothetical, a PI call is made, but then the play is reviewed because there was the question of whether the ball was tipped or not which would negate the PI call from being called. On replay, they can’t actually see conclusively if the defender’s finger was ever actually on the ball. It looks like it could have been, but it’s tough to say. However, you notice that the ball goes from a perfect spiral to suddenly becoming wobbly after it goes by the defender’s finger. What do you call? In that instance, I’d say it’s safe to ASSUME the defender touched it. Unless, again, you want to ignore physics.

    • ThatGuy

      Steelers Revenge Tour Part 1

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      Not only that but the ball broke the goal line so anything after should be null & void

    • Jason Vancil

      Officially it opened at -7.5 Total at 40.5. Las Vegas Insider. Most books are waiting.

    • Michael Cunningham

      If they can’t beat that offense in Heinz Field they should be demoted to the CFL ..

    • Dorian James

      I was actually referring to Mike tomlin’s first year where they beat us at home in the regular season and then made history by beating us at home a second time in the playoffs. I remember that game well, David Gerard ran for first down, with the help of his O lineman tackling Troy Polamalu,(no holding call made)which ended the game.

    • Quan Hurst

      MCD AND MB WILL BE THE DIFFERENCE

    • Dorian James

      I sure hope so, I would like to be the one calling my friends in Jacksonville and trashtalking this time lol

    • Charles Haines

      Very similar plays, the only difference is Riveron decided to not re-officiate the call on the field. After the Chiefs v Titans, every ref involved in that game should have been fired, including Riveron

    • Cwallace

      Dont worry my man. Lol. This city hates me but can’t do a dmn thing about me. Ok i just left the jagoffs game with my #7 Steelers jersey on. I got spit at..cursed at…laughed at… and thats why they should’ve lost and we are GUARANTEED to beat that cocky *ss defense with dirty ghetto fans. I’ve done this before and every time i show up…they suck for weeks after ..lol. Bortles is all jitters and cant beat us. He’ll play like he has nothing to lose….until his first pick…after that call the garbage man to get him. Ramsey can be had..just not all day. Bouye the same. The rest of that Suxsonville defense wont sack ben more than twice against our oline. We should sack Broke Bottles at least 5 times and 2 or more picks. All we have to do is put that hurryup offense to that overconfident defense and get up on them and kill em quick but slow using Bell all day every way. Gap integrity and good tackling on defense then we blow them out…bad. 35-17 my guess. Well at least i left that stinkn stadium on my own this time. LETS GO STEELERS!!!!!!!

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      I hear yah. It was painful watching Fred Taylor and MJD run over our Defense.

    • SteelersDepot

      the Brian Kunst picture is worthless. If there were video from that angle it would be different but that shot of his proves zero.

    • Mark

      I look forward to jumping out to an early lead and forcing Blake to run/pass to get them back into the game.

    • GravityWon

      Too bad we couldn’t get a 2nd shot at Bears in the Superbowl.

    • Cwallace

      I wish i could get to that game and the cbs cameras could pan over to me watching my team KICK THE JAGWADS *SS..IN PITTSBURGH! They’d burn my property down in jax probably. Look, i was the only one who really warned everyone first time we played the jigs how good that d was …because Ben was struggling. Now im saying that d is still good..just not good enough to beat us if we dont turn the ball over 3+ times. I wanna see that defense with their hands on them hips in the 4th qt down by 2tds and our defense breakn Bottles.

    • heath miller

      i’d much rather have played the titans … but we arnt .. the only reason ben wont find an open receive is he wlll be locked in on AB.. there is no F ing way any D can cover AB MB VMc and AB …. plus bell out of the backfield.. cant happen .. always has to be one guy wide open .. but will ben look for them? thats the Q