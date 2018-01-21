Hot Topics

    Steelers Will Have Riddle To Solve At Inside Linebacker During Spring

    By Matthew Marczi January 21, 2018 at 11:00 am

    The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to have to think long and hard about what approach they are going to take to the inside linebacker position this offseason, because it is certainly not an area of the team that they can leave untouched. It was their biggest issue on either side of the ball down the stretch, and there are no signs of it getting better.

    This all centers around the injury to Ryan Shazier, the team’s fourth-year Pro Bowl mack linebacker, who set the defense as the ‘quarterback’ of the unit, the one with the green dot on his helmet indicating that he got the plays in through the microphone from the sideline.

    In his first 11 games during the 2017 season, during which he hardly missed a snap, Shazier recorded a career-high 89 tackles, two forced fumbles, three interceptions, and 11 passes defensed. He has been the playmaker on defense for three years now, producing 14 turnovers in that span to go along with a couple dozen passes defensed and seven sacks.

    But the team had nobody to fill his shoes when he was injured. Vince Williams would have been that guy, but he was already in the starting lineup, having inherited the buck linebacker role for Lawrence Timmons. And the Steelers did not address the depth.

    Instead, they banked on developing Tyler Matakevich, and working with players such as L.J. Fort and Steven Johnson, among their depth. When all else failed, they brought back Sean Spence, who unfortunately played like somebody who had been in the bench or the couch for most of the season.

    The team certainly cannot enter this offseason under the assumption that they will ever get Shazier back. And they certainly cannot enter this offseason under the assumption that they currently have a starting mack linebacker on their roster.

    If that is the case, then they necessarily have to go out and get one. But how will they manage to do so? Would they draft an inside linebacker in the first round, the fifth linebacker taken in the first round over the past six draft classes?

    The team has obviously gotten used to starting rookies on defense, something that had been virtually taboo under Dick LeBeau. Among the players who have entered the starting lineup during their rookie season in recent years are Shazier himself, followed by Stephon Tuitt, Bud Dupree, Javon Hargrave, Artie Burns, Sean Davis, and most recently, T.J. Watt.

    There is no guarantee that their linebacker will be there, however, and the alternative would be free agency. They will not have the cap space to go after any big-name player, but it is not impossible that they could bring in a lesser-known commodity who could at least function as a bridge starter that will not be that much of a liability, even supplementing his playing time with more dime defense.

    • Steeler Nation!

      It is a glaring weakness. We did have a big drop off after RS’s injury. But there was a drop off before the year started. Timmons was a great tackler. Fundamentally he was very good, and he was a thumper. There were very few yards after contact with him in the game. Everyone got so caught up in his coverage liabilities, and we did not replace a very good run stuffer. I bet we get a mid level FA and draft an ILB as well. The guys on the roster aren’t capable of getting the job done.

    • Michael Conrad

      Right now they have zero ILB’s. Vince Williams is not the answer so they need two new starters. Only the speed and play of Shazier made living with VW ok. He is not very good.

    • CoachCot

      If we do go ILB with our first round pick I only hope he can have a Kendrell Bell like impact in his rookie season. We need playmakers on that side of the ball in a hurry. The window isn’t open for much longer

    • Conserv_58

      The Steelers attempted to address what they saw as being an issue with their ILB position when they attempted to sign Hightower last off season to replace the loss of LT. Even with Ryan being healthy, the ILB position is not a strength, especially in the run game. Other than Tyler Matakevich and maybe LJ Fort their depth is putrid. The OLB position has marginally better depth, but their starter, Dupree wouldn’t start for any other team. TJ did a good job in his rookie debut, but he ended up flatlining as the season wore on. Of course part of his struggles were directly related to opponents OC’s not being the least bit concerned with the Invisible Man, Bud Dupree and hence they focused on stopping TJ.

    • ciscoNoDrink

      Don’t be surprised when we trade for Lawrence Timmons.

    • Steeldog22

      Can we just complete the transition to 4-3 and move on.

    • Doug Andrews

      Bring in the Bridge starter to fill in the gap. Too bad there’s not enough cap space to try to find the next James “Potsie” Farrior

    • Conserv_58

      Vince is not as affective as he could be because he get’s too easily caught up in the scrum and taken out of plays. Vince needs a clear line of sight to be his most affective. Ryan is too light and his lack of body mass doesn’t allow him to be a great run stuffer.

      The bottom line is the Steelers outside and inside linebacker positions are devoid of elite talent. Ryan is the only linebacker on the team with elite talent. The rest are no better than quality backups.

    • CoachCot

      Why isn’t there? It is not like Farrior was an expensive acquisition. He signed a 3yr deal worth like $5M. Now obviously that would be a little more expensive now due to player salaries being higher, but still not an expensive type signing

    • CoachCot

      When Ryan was healthy we were in the top 10 in ypc allowed. Not stellar but very solid

    • SfSteeler

      the sad but true window, where we could see a number one pick be at ILB,S or OLB…OLB being the wild card for this team cause that is the costliest FA venture of which, as the article mentions, is not an option….

      a LB poor steelers team, whoda thunkit!

    • Conserv_58

      Give me another Levon Kirkland during his rookie years. Kirkland was a freaking beast. He was an unstoppable and unbeatable force as a run stuffer and he did a good job covering across the middle. No running back in the league could beat him one-on-one.

    • Conserv_58

      True, but you hardly ever saw Ryan take on running backs, squared up. The only times we saw him tackle up high was when he was attempting to bring them down from behind. He almost always tackled from the waist down. It was for that reason why he was injured so much. He simply lacks the bulk.

    • Joeybaggadonuts

      Love Dirty Red but he is not the answer…great instincts but a tad slow. A great special teamer!

    • Mr jack

      True

    • Chris92021

      There is no riddle. We lack speed and quick decision-making at the position. Here are the issues:

      Ryan Shazier: he was having an All-Pro season until his shocking injury. I am not counting on him to be back, definitely not in 2018. Sure, he missed a lot of tackles but he also made lots of plays in coverage and behind the line of scrimmage, something that we sorely missed last Sunday.

      Vince Williams: he is not a great decision maker and he’s a step slow. VW is an average ILB who has maximized his talent level. He had a great season in terms of sacks but he’s still a liability. Good reason why he didn’t start until last season, when Timmons lost a step and he became a Vince Williams-level player. Why pay Timmons so much money when we already have an average ILB making less than half what Timmons got?

      LJ Fort: Fort is adequate in coverage but because he hasn’t played much, he lacks game experience which would help his decision making. He is slightly quicker than Williams but not by much. Also struggles to get off blocks on run plays as well.

      Tyler Matakevich: Matakevich has excellent instincts. He’s around the ball often. However, he is slower than Williams. Heck, if Matakevich had Fort’s legs, he would be a Pro Bowler. If Matakevich had pre-injury Shazier’s body, he would be Defensive Player of the Year.

      Sean Spence: he looked like a guy whose football career was over at age 27 when he came back. Spence should be a camp body and preseason fodder in 2018 and nothing more.

      There is no riddle. Shazier erased a lot of defensive liabilities with his speed and decision making. The team needs to draft a ILB with good speed like Roquan Smith or Evans from Bama. What happened when Alex Collins ran like he was Earl Campbell and when Leonard Fournette ran like he was Jim Brown were not accidents. It would only be a “riddle” if we had the talent and they didn’t deliver. We don’t have the talent at that position right now, plain and simple.

    • Kevin artis

      It was a glaring need when you brought someone of the couch and started before everyone else on the roster.

    • JohnB

      Grab an ILB in the first round and if Shazier comes back, let the new guy practice till he can replace VW in a year or so.

    • Jaybird

      I think we need TWO starting inside LBs. After Shazier got hurt, Vince W was really exposed. Then again I think Shazier covered up a lot of warts on Defense. But what a difference in the play of Williams before Shazier’s injury and after.
      I’d let Bell go and try to get as much Defensive help as possible in free agency , then cross my fingers and hope the draft falls our way.

    • Ike Evans

      Now ppl hating on vw lol he’s not elite…he’s not shazier but by every conceivable metric ….he played the run very well this year….not even mentioning wat he adds with his blitzing….if u want to replace him with more elite talent or playmakers….fine. but there will be not vw slander

    • Nolrog

      The fact that we have taken LBs in the first round in 4 of the last 5 drafts is really irrelevant. What’s the biggest need on the team right now? If it’s ILB (and I believe ILB is in the discussion) then you draft one.

      They should also go forward with plans under the assumption that Shazier’s playing career is over.

    • Andrew Win

      they are toooo slow at outside lb===need to draft or use in the box safeties…… rams did this with Barron ….draft needs to increase team speed the players on roster are tooo slow at inside lb especially fan fav. Matakevich and spense—even Williams is kinda slow===shazier if he comes back will likely lost speed

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Trade for a ILB to play beside VDub.

    • Rick McClelland

      100% agree with your assessment.

    • Chad Weiss

      Crazy the lb Corp in all is the weakest position group on the team. One is a rookie,one is avg, and the other two is a complete mess.

    • thomas hmmmm

      I think a true big bodied nt would go a long way to helping the run d.. That would put three big bodies on the line and free up all the lbs to make plays… Like the 3 -4 is supposed to be.. 3-4 does not work well as a one gapping style versus the run… Hargrave was not that great versus the run. My 3 defensive picks would be a ilb with speed, true nt, safety to replace mitchell.

    • MP34

      I think a rookie is the way to go at ILB. There seem to be more options at safety in free agency (pending Mitchell’s release), and one could be had for a similar price as we paid for Mitchell. I’d rather have experience in that secondary.

      Another choice is finding a LB with range that could move inside (like Farrior), and a low price. That’s not a simple task either, and still draft an LB to develop in the early rounds.

    • Arthur Branch

      I would disagree no defense double teamed TJ or schemed to take him away. He and Dupree are average. Matakevich and Fort are special teamers at best. They need to bring in two new ILB.

    • steelmann58

      lets try to get the best ilb we need a coverage guy but also can fill a hole

    • Matt Manzo

      I don’t think it’s much of a riddle. VW is a great thumper and it’s just ST depth behind him. Like you said there’s no counting on Shazier so you draft his replacement high and you sign a capable FA to strengthen depth.

      Ideally we want someone in between Shazier and Fort. We won’t find another Ryan, so somewhere in between those two will be able to provide for this D.

    • PA2AK_

      Of all the years and personnel situations…this would seem to be the most reasonable year if they were to switch.

    • steelmann58

      for a team that uses a3-4 we really lack depth at those LB spots. so tht means that has to be addressed as well as Safety and most likely a wr

    • Matt Manzo

      Mike Mitchell for LT?!

    • Matt Manzo

      Kirkland was unbelievable! It was like watching Bettis play ILB! The agility for his size will never be seen again!
      I wish he had a son at ILB that was coming out!

    • Matt Manzo

      What about targeting a hybrid safety this year? That might help, right? Though I guess our safety needs are more at FS. But what if Gays replacement in the dime was a hybrid? That’d be worth a 3rd/4th rounder.