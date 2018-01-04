Hot Topics

    Steelers Have Work To Do To Improve Production From Tight End Group

    By Matthew Marczi January 4, 2018 at 10:00 am

    Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers were so dissatisfied out of what they had seen from their tight end group during the offseason, into training camp, and through the early stages of the preseason, that they deemed it necessary to go out and acquire a new, legitimate talent via the trade market.

    Not exactly business as usual for the franchise, but when they have felt the need to make a move, and had the resources to make it—and the move made sense—they have done it, from time to time. in this case, the swapping of a fourth-round pick for a fifth-round pick yielded them Vance McDonald and his shiny new contract with accelerating base salaries that can be gotten out of easily on an annual basis.

    I thought it would be interesting to reflect on how the tight end group as a whole performed this season, and draw comparisons to recent years, so I put together some charts to make that task an easier one at a glance.

    What we see from the data below is that attempts to target the tight end position have resulted in a substantially reduced rate of success based on whether or not the pass is caught during the past two years, following the retirement of Heath Miller. While Jesse James improved from a 65-percent catch rate from last season to over 68 percent this season, Miller provided greater reliability. He also provided a lot more bang for the buck until his final season.

    But as a group, they did improve in catch percentage despite seeing about a quarter fewer targets. Vance McDonald, as Ladarius Green did the year before, provided the ‘explosive’ dynamic to the group.

    The tight end group gets targeted more when McDonald is healthy. If McDonald is back next year and stays on the field, the group could have a big season, though he also has to work on his catch percentage.

    Tight End Production Over Past Five Seasons
    2017      
    PlayerTargetsCatches%YardsYPCTDs
    Jesse James634368.33728.73
    Vance McDonald241458.318813.41
    Xavier Grimble9555.6326.41
    Total966264.65929.55
    2016      
    PlayerTargetsCatches%YardsYPCTDs
    Jesse James6039653388.73
    Ladarius Green34185330416.91
    Xavier Grimble21115211810.72
    David Johnson117648011.40
    Total126756084011.26
    2015      
    PlayerTargetsCatches%YardsYPCTDs
    Heath Miller8160745358.92
    Matt Spaeth32675628.00
    Jesse James11873101.31
    Total9570746018.63
    2014      
    PlayerTargetsCatches%YardsYPCTDs
    Heath Miller916672.576111.53
    Matt Spaeth43754615.31
    Michael Palmer2150111
    Total977072.280811.55
    2013      
    PlayerTargetsCatches%YardsYPCTDs
    Heath Miller795873.459310.21
    Matt Spaeth21501111.01
    David Paulson1066010217.00
    David Johnson6466.77017.50
    Michael Palmer1110088.00
    Total987071.478411.22

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi

    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.

    • Steeler Nation!

      Heath had great hands, and would win most of the contested catches. JJ has gotten better but he is not the least bit flashy. His greatest ability has been his availability while L. Green and V. McDonald have been unavailable for chunks of the last 2 years. Vance shows the best qualities of any TE we’ve had since Heath. But, his missed time and drops are still a concern. Hopefully he can stay healthy through the Super Bowl. Without seeing the figures, I would guess his catch rate in the 2nd half of the season is a significant improvement over the 1st half. That needs to continue.

    • Steeldog22

      Meh. Numbers seem a bit misleading. I mean, James’ targets/catches and catch percentage are both up. Grimble is Grimble. McDonald just needs to stay healthy. Fact is Ben had 32 more completions than last year. Bell had 10 more receptions. Bryant and Ju Ju were both over 50 receptions. And of course AB is going to get his. Only so many balls to go around. I would assume a bit of TE attrition just due to the fact that we have so many people to distribute the ball to. It’s not like you need the TE as much as when Markus Wheaton and Lance Moore were running around out there. Plus Heath Miller was a complete tight end AND Ben’s safety blanket. Not many of those out there.

    • The Tony

      Heath was definitely a safety blanket throughout Ben’s career, however now with the emergence of Bell and Brown, I would wonder how many targets Heath would be receiving had he played in this current offense

    • StarSpangledSteeler

      Perhaps drafting Jake Butt or George Kittle over Josh Dobbs would’ve been a wise move?

    • Steeler Nation!

      Last years draft looks very promising. But I agree, drafting Dobbs was a head-scratcher. Every bit as much as drafting the LS in the 6th. The difference being that 6th round picks rarely make the team, while no one views 4th round picks that way.