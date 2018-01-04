Hot Topics

    Steelers Worked Out Two Safeties And A Running Back Last Friday

    By Dave Bryan January 4, 2018 at 05:27 pm

    The Pittsburgh Steelers will likely be signing a few current free agents to Reserve/Futures contracts in the coming weeks and this past Friday the team worked a few players who might fit that criteria.

    According to NFL Insider Howard Balzer on Twitter, the Steelers worked out free agent running back Joel Bouagnon, safety Lorenzo Jerome and safety Andrew Williamson.

    Bouagnon, who played his college football at Northern Illinois, signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent last May. He was ultimately waived injured this past August. Bouagnon rushed for 2,911 yards and 31 touchdowns on 600 carries in 45 games over four seasons at at Northern Illinois and had 44 receptions for 368 yards and three touchdowns.

    Jerome was signed originally by the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Saint Francis University this past May. After making the 49ers initial 53-man roster, he was waived by the team this past October. During his four-year career at Saint Francis, Jerome totaled 252 tackles, 47 passes defensed, 14 tackles for loss, five sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He also recorded 18 interceptions.

    As for Williamson, he originally signed with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He was waived injured by the Colts that following August with a knee injury. He spent the first week of the 2017 season on the Colts practice squad and then was released. Williamson played in 47 games at Vanderbilt and started 19 of them, recording 135 tackles, six tackles for loss, a sack, eight passes defensed, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and an interception.

    Joel Bouagnon Pro Day Results
    Dates: 03/10/17
    Height: 6012
    Weight: 230
    40 Yrd Dash: 4.66
    20 Yrd Dash: 2.53
    10 Yrd Dash: 1.56
    225 Lb. Bench Reps: 20
    Vertical Jump: 34
    Broad Jump: 10’02”
    20 Yrd Shuttle: 4.42
    3-Cone Drill: 6.90

    Andrew Williamson Pro Day Results
    Dates: 03/03/16
    Height: 6006
    Weight: 208
    40 Yrd Dash: 4.48
    20 Yrd Dash: 2.65
    10 Yrd Dash: 1.61
    225 Lb. Bench Reps:
    Vertical Jump: 35
    Broad Jump: 10’04”
    20 Yrd Shuttle: 4.23
    3-Cone Drill: 6.81

    Lorenzo Jerome Combine Results

    Height: 5104
    Weight: 204
    40 Yrd Dash: 4.70
    20 Yrd Dash: 2.74
    10 Yrd Dash: 1.67
    225 Lb. Bench Reps: 11
    Vertical Jump:
    Broad Jump:
    20 Yrd Shuttle: 4.68
    3-Cone Drill: 7.63
    4.59

    • CP72

      Jerome was a Senior Bowl darling. Think he had a part in two or three turnovers in the game.

    • Brian Tollini

      I think he was molasses-slow, but his tape was impressive as a playmaker.

    • Sam Clonch

      This will CONVINCE some that Mitchell is on his way out. He may be, but it won’t be because of this, lol.

    • Vic

      I was just about to post a similar comment. Mitchell’s days are numbered

    • MC

      This won’t deter them from spending a high draft pick on a FS or picking up a quality FA next year. Mitchell cannot be on the team next season.

    • Jason

      4.7 forty and 11 reps. Weak and slow. Lol. I put no importance on the bench reps but the 4.7 is pretty slow.

    • Jason

      Lol. I was thinking the same thing. Can’t believe no one has asked if it’s a potential Mitchell replacement.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      Dangerfield should compete with a high draft pick for Mitchell’s spot. He earned it and then was demoted for no reason.

    • Shane Mitchell

      Excellent these are strong safeties which is what we need.

    • pittsburghjoe

      Howard “Big” Balzer…. Sorry, just had to do it.

    • Bradys_Dad

      I hope that this doesn’t mean that the team has lost confidence in Watson. I like that kid and would like to see him grow (learn how to block) in to a solid backup.

    • Sam Clonch

      These are future (maybe) camp bodies at this point. Watson should be much more worried about Ridley or some other FA they sign next offseason who has actually had time on a roster before.

    • treeher

      Joel Bouagnon? Can’t pronounce his name, ding.
      Lorenzo Jerome? Two first names, ding.
      Andrew Williamson? Son of Vince? Son of DeAngelo? Too confusing. Ding.