Steelers Worked Out Two Safeties And A Running Back Last Friday

The Pittsburgh Steelers will likely be signing a few current free agents to Reserve/Futures contracts in the coming weeks and this past Friday the team worked a few players who might fit that criteria.

According to NFL Insider Howard Balzer on Twitter, the Steelers worked out free agent running back Joel Bouagnon, safety Lorenzo Jerome and safety Andrew Williamson.

PITT: RB Joel Bouagnon; Ss Lorenzo Jerome, Andrew Williamson. — Howard Balzer (@HBalzer721) January 4, 2018

Bouagnon, who played his college football at Northern Illinois, signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent last May. He was ultimately waived injured this past August. Bouagnon rushed for 2,911 yards and 31 touchdowns on 600 carries in 45 games over four seasons at at Northern Illinois and had 44 receptions for 368 yards and three touchdowns.

Jerome was signed originally by the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Saint Francis University this past May. After making the 49ers initial 53-man roster, he was waived by the team this past October. During his four-year career at Saint Francis, Jerome totaled 252 tackles, 47 passes defensed, 14 tackles for loss, five sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He also recorded 18 interceptions.

As for Williamson, he originally signed with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He was waived injured by the Colts that following August with a knee injury. He spent the first week of the 2017 season on the Colts practice squad and then was released. Williamson played in 47 games at Vanderbilt and started 19 of them, recording 135 tackles, six tackles for loss, a sack, eight passes defensed, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and an interception.

Joel Bouagnon Pro Day Results

Dates: 03/10/17

Height: 6012

Weight: 230

40 Yrd Dash: 4.66

20 Yrd Dash: 2.53

10 Yrd Dash: 1.56

225 Lb. Bench Reps: 20

Vertical Jump: 34

Broad Jump: 10’02”

20 Yrd Shuttle: 4.42

3-Cone Drill: 6.90

Andrew Williamson Pro Day Results

Dates: 03/03/16

Height: 6006

Weight: 208

40 Yrd Dash: 4.48

20 Yrd Dash: 2.65

10 Yrd Dash: 1.61

225 Lb. Bench Reps:

Vertical Jump: 35

Broad Jump: 10’04”

20 Yrd Shuttle: 4.23

3-Cone Drill: 6.81

Lorenzo Jerome Combine Results

Height: 5104

Weight: 204

40 Yrd Dash: 4.70

20 Yrd Dash: 2.74

10 Yrd Dash: 1.67

225 Lb. Bench Reps: 11

Vertical Jump:

Broad Jump:

20 Yrd Shuttle: 4.68

3-Cone Drill: 7.63

4.59