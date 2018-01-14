Steelers WR Eli Rogers Updates Injury Status Following Loss

While it won’t really natter for several more months, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Eli Rogers said well after his team was eliminated from the playoffs by the Jacksonville Jaguars that the right leg injury that he suffered during the fourth quarter isn’t serious.

“I am fine. Thanks to all the fans for your concerns,” Rogers posted on Twitter after being observed using crutches in the team’s locker room following the loss to the Jaguars.

Rogers caught 5 passes for 42 yards against the Jaguars with one of those grabs being a great contested catch. Rogers, who had 18 catches for 149 yards and one touchdown during the regular season, was injured when he got tripped up by Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith away from a fourth quarter play that resulted in a catch by tight end Vance McDonald for 15 yards. He was eventually helped off the field by the Steelers medical staff and did not return to the game.

Rogers, a former undrafted free agent out of Louisville, is scheduled to be a restricted free agent during the offseason. He caught 48 passes for 594 yards and 3 touchdowns in 2016, his first full healthy season in the NFL.