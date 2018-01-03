Hot Topics

    Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Named AFC Special Teams Player Of The Week For Week 17

    By Dave Bryan January 3, 2018 at 09:50 am

    Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster had quite a rookie season and he has now capped it off by being named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 17.

    Smith-Schuster, who caught 9 passes for 143 yards and a touchdown in the Steelers Sunday home regular season finale against the Cleveland Browns, also returned a kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown in the 28-24 win. His return came with 10:42 left in the third quarter following a Browns touchdown that tied the game at 21. The USC product and second-round draft pick this year also returned another kickoff in Sunday’s game for 26 yards.

    Smith-Schuster’s touchdown return was the Steelers first on a kickoff since 2010 when wide receiver Antonio Brown returned one 89 yards against the Tennessee Titans.

    Smith-Schuster, who was named the Steelers rookie of the year for 2017 a few weeks ago, was also named AFC Offensive Player of the Week earlier this year for his Week 8 performance against the Detroit Lions.

    Smith-Schuster ended the regular season with 58 catches for 917 receiving yards and seven touchdowns for the season. His 917 receiving yards set a new Steelers rookie yardage record.

    • Gloria Burke

      He looks like a little kid pretending to be an airplane running through that line of would be tacklers, lol. Gotta love the stiff arm, too. I am waiting for my JUJU jersey to arrive.

    • Xclewsive

      I’m hoping the Steelers resign Leveon Bell this off season. There is one thing I know about JuJu is that he looks up to Lev Bell and having a off season potentially to work out with him I believe would do wonders. Not saying Bell has to be resigned for that to happen but it would make it that much more enjoyable watching those two having many years together.

    • Steeler4life

      Great kid. Great draft pick. Will be a great WR.

    • Steeler4life

      I will add his jersey to my collection!!

    • The Tony

      I just got a Watt jersey, I think I should have went with JuJu

    • The Tony

      Just stay away from the weed

    • Steeler4life

      Watt isn’t a bad choice either.. He’s not on offense so he doesn’t get his hands on the ball as much as JUJU. Also Steelers LB’s get dropped in coverage so not a lot of sacks either.