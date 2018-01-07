Hot Topics

    Stevan Ridley Looking To Stay In Pittsburgh Beyond Playoffs

    By Matthew Marczi January 7, 2018 at 10:00 am

    For a late-season pickup, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Stevan Ridley certainly didn’t look like a dollar bin addition during the team’s season finale. While quality blocking from the offensive line, fullback, and tight ends did much to help make his day easier, the veteran back also ran with explosiveness and decisiveness, and nary a sign of rust for coming off the street.

    Ridley, a third-round pick of the New England Patriots, had a nice little career going for himself before the Belichick machine spit him out following a knee injury when his rookie contract was up. Bill Belichick clearly doesn’t think much of the idea of bell bow backs, believing in the fungibility of the position.

    He put up good numbers for New England, but he tore his ACL and the Patriots moved on. He signed with the Jets the next year. The Steelers were interested in signing him then, but he wanted to wait to sign in order to give himself more time to recover from the knee injury to maximize his value.

    He waited, but Pittsburgh could not afford to. They signed DeAngelo Williams instead, as Bob Labriola talked about a couple of days ago. Mike Tomlin said that the team was interested in working with him then, but the circumstances for both parties were not right.

    The circumstances to finally make that happen only developed this season, and it was unfortunate, because it came about as a result of a knee injury suffered by rookie running back James Conner, who ran well in his rare carries.

    With Conner on injured reserve, and the Steelers needing somebody more reliable to back up Le’Veon Bell, suddenly Ridley made sense, and he was brought in and signed. And he has seemed to adapt quickly to being in the locker room and on the field with the team.

    Almost as though he plans on being here for a while.

    He was only signed to a one-year, qualifying contract, of course, which effectively works out to two weeks of pay, plus the postseason, based on when he signed. But one could easily see him returning in 2018, re-signing early in the offseason.

    After all, that was roughly the plan in 2017. They drafted Conner and they signed Knile Davis in the offseason, but Davis didn’t even make the team. Terrell Watson earned that third back role, and then was replaced by the more veteran Fitzgerald Toussaint.

    A backfield next year of Bell, Conner, and Ridley sounds much better than any of the other combinations one can configure from the names above, to my mind. That assumes Bell will be retained, which will likely require another franchise tag, something that is not a guarantee without some heavy restructures or a Ben Roethlisberger retirement.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi

    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.

    • #beatthepats

      Interesting, I think he has looked good , nice pickup, all that’s being said about Harrison, hopefully it’s Ridley who gets the last laugh. Certainly karma and the football gods owe us one.

    • Steel Realist PAul

      Bell won’t be on the Steelers next season, so the question is: can Conner and Ridley carry the load??

    • Guillermo Garcia-Gomez

      What makes you so sure of that?

    • Conserv_58

      I would absolutly love seeing Ridley stay with the Steelers because he’s better than Toussaint is or ever will be. If the Steelers do place the franchise tag on Bell and he signs it, he, Ridley and James Connor would make for a formidable RB trio.

    • CoachCot

      Already reports swirling that it is a forgone conclusion that Lev will get tagged again. He will be a Steeler in 2018

    • Steel Realist PAul

      When you look at how last year went, Bell was vocal about what it was going to take to sign him. Right in his rap lyrics, he said it’s gonna need to be $15M/yr.

      After he didn’t sign (for approximately 14M/yr), his next song, soon after that happened said “now imma need 17”.

      Add to that, his agent mentioned holding out if franchised again, ala Berry last year. The Steelers are not going to be bullied; that’s been their stance with everyone. They’re sure not going to pay him $17M/yr.

      This causes the most likely scenario that he holds out and forces a trade. Can’t see him holding out and not playing in 2018, but I guess you never know.

    • They will franchise him again next year. He will be a Steeler at least one more season.

    • Steel Realist PAul

      It truly doesn’t sound like it, HPK. If they franchise him, he’s going to hold out like Berry did last year and force them to either sign him for $17M/yr or he won’t play.

      You and I both know the Steelers don’t play like that and aren’t going to pay him that much.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      they are going to have to do some heavy restructuring to get bell on another tag.
      i disagree with you on toussaint though. toussaint for the most part has been there when we needed him and we wouldnt have made it to the playoffs in the past without him.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      bell was offered 12.4 mill the tag was 12.12. he didnt sign because he wanted more money guaranteed than the steelers were going to give out for a 4 year running back with drug and injury history. now he has anothe year of tread on him.

    • Jack France

      “… bell bow backs…”? Anyone?

    • Chris

      Good for 2018. Obviously, Pitt will have to use a 1st or 2nd round pick for a back to replace bell after the 2018 season. Not sure I see Conner as a feature NFL back.

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      Bell Cow *

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      Sounds like a very sensible move to re-sign Ridley. He can run, catch and block. Bet he’d make a quality special teams player too. Coming from New England, you know he knows how to work. I like him a lot better than anyone currently in contention for our no. 3 runningback.

    • Chris

      He can hold out all he wants. He will be a Steeler in 18 and will be playing in week 1. He has no leverage and isn’t going to punt a game check worth close to 1mm dollars. I’m sure his agent will cut a deal where he can’t be tagged in 2019 but that’s it.

    • Steel Realist PAul

      Of course he has leverage. Unless Ben retires. But if Ben is here, the Steelers could win a SB. they’re going to want to keep him for sure. But his need to be the highest paid doesn’t work with this team.

      Everyone saw what happened when Berry held out last year. No way he just signs a 14M tag when his songs say 17. He’s been right on mark with what he says in his songs.

    • Well his choice will be either play for the tag or sit out the season. We shall see.

    • Sdale

      You know, I love Bell and I think he is the best all around back in the NFL, but when you see guys like Kamara and Hunt do what they did this year (running and catching), I think you can find a replacement (albeit with some drop-off in skill) easier than other positions. $17 mil a year is too much for any running back.

    • Sdale

      He can sit until like Game 10 and still make over $7 Mil.

    • Sdale

      A LOT of tread as well.

    • Chris

      He has no other option. Play on the tag or earn zero dollars in the prime of your career and try to negotiate in the open market after sitting out an entire year.

    • heath miller

      wouldnt have made it to the P O without toussiant? lol you’re kidding right ?