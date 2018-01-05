Hot Topics

    Targeting JuJu Smith-Schuster Yielded Highest Passer Rating In NFL In 2017

    By Matthew Marczi January 5, 2018 at 11:00 am

    The Pittsburgh Steelers knew that they would be getting some good juju with their second-round pick in last year’s draft, but I doubt even they realized the extent to which that pick—wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster—would perform during his rookie season for a team with legitimate championship aspirations.

    The 20-year-old came in and very quickly cemented a role for himself in the offense. He rotated as the slot receiver in the opener, even though he was not targeted, but he began producing through the air in game two, including his first touchdown.

    It would not be long that he found himself logging the bulk of the snaps at wide receiver in two-receiver sets, effectively passing Martavis Bryant on the depth chart and pairing with Antonio Brown as the team’s two starting wide receivers.

    That all culminated in the season finale, during which Smith-Schuster played 56 of 59 possible offensive snaps. The only three snaps for which he was not on the field were three snaps at the goal line where the offense utilized 23 personnel—two backs, three tight ends. And yet they even used him in a tight end role a few times.

    Of course, he wouldn’t be getting the playing time if he were not producing, and he certainly has been. While he was robbed of two games in the second half of the season, his final seven games of the season were an outpouring of offense.

    Including three 100-yard performances during the span, Smith-Schuster over his last seven games recorded 686 receiving yards on 41 receptions with four receiving touchdowns. To put that in a season-long perspective, those numbers would prorate out to 94 receptions for 1568 yards and nine touchdowns. Or, really, just about what Antonio Brown put up this season.

    Of course, some of his best numbers came in the time that Brown missed over the past three games. In that span, Smith-Schuster caught 21 passes for 332 yards and two touchdowns. He also recorded five receptions of 40 or more yards over his final seven games.

    All of this, according to Pro Football Focus, ended up working out quite well for Ben Roethlisberger and Landry Jones, as their numbers show that the rookie, when targeted, produced a quarterback rating of 134.

    That was the highest of any wide receiver in the NFL this season, based on their numbers, and, they claim, the highest of any rookie ever recorded, presumably during the Pro Football Focus era, which would begin in 2006.

    Given that he also did this primarily as a 20-year-old, the youngest player in the league, it makes it all the more remarkable that he was able to be so fabulously productive. And of course he still has a full postseason ahead of him.JuJu Smith-Schuster

    • James Lee

      Man oh man, can’t wait to have AB back in the lineup with this kid! I believe he has really gotten a chance to show his skills in AB’s absence.

    • falconsaftey43

      The Duo of AB and JuJu had more receiving yards than any pair of players this season, and by a decent margin. Really impressive, especially when they combined to play only 28 of a possible 32 games.

    • Xclewsive

      Many still view Kupp as the better WR. JuJu is crazy good even with all the offensive talent around him. The Rams didn’t have a surefire 1/2/3 WR entering this season. JuJu had Bryant coming back, Rogers/Coates trying to build on their previous seasons and they the Steelers added Hunter. So it was a task for JuJu to even get real snaps, plus he was injured for a bit as well. that’s a true testament to hard work paying off.

    • Chris92021

      I think the numbers Kupp put up this season, there won’t be much improvement on them as Kupp continues. Don’t get me wrong, I think Kupp is a very good player and already the best route runner in the Rams’ offense. But physically, he’s reached his potential. JuJu, I think that kid will continue to grow physically and mentally. What we saw this season, he’s just scratching the surface. JuJu has the potential to be an All-Pro in the next three years.

    • Chris92021

      That suspension still makes me angry.

    • Xclewsive

      This Kupp vs JuJu comparison I believe will grown some steam as the playoffs continue. Question I have is would Kupp have gotten playing time with the Steelers current crop of WR? I know for sure JuJu would of gotten time in the Rams offense as #2/3.

    • Alan Tman

      We don’t know how good he is. We know he is smart, can catch ,and can block. No one is game planning him yet. So slow down.

    • Xclewsive

      What do you mean “no one is game planning him yet”? He was the #1 option when AB went down, do you think teams just ignored him?

    • Chris92021

      If the Rams had JuJu, I am not so sure Snead trades for Sammy Watkins. If we had Kupp, he would no doubt be a fan favorite but the only guy who would be concerned would be Eli Rogers. Chances are, we also keep Coates too if we had drafted Kupp.

    • Chris92021

      BTW, Watkins is only 1 day older than Kupp. Watkins is in his 4th season in the league and he is only 1 day older than their rookie WR. Just on age alone, I am happy to have JuJu on our roster.

    • Jon Hartman

      ok you’re so smart. juju had a great regular season. now, its playoffs time. what’s your prediction for his stats in the playoffs?

    • Alan Tman

      It’s going to depend on how healthy AB is. I can’t know that.

    • Steeler Nation!

      Yeah we know he’s pretty good. And with AB back in the lineup, to go with Bell, Bryant, and Vance it really makes it a pick your poison type of thing. You can try to take something away, but there are plenty of ways we can still hurt you.

    • ThePointe

      You can’t really believe NFL teams are not game planning to stop one of the two receiving treats the Steelers have had left the last two weeks can you?