The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Browns Recap, Landry Jones, Playoffs, Coaching Changes & More

Season 8, Episode 67 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Monday show, David Todd and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday home win over the Cleveland Browns to close out their 2017 regular season.

There’s a lot of good and bad to recap from Sunday so David and I leave no stone unturned. We talk about the play of Steelers backup quarterback Landry Jones on Sunday and if he’s now considered one of the top No. 2 signal callers in the NFL.

The Steelers defense gave up several big plays to the Browns offense on Sunday and David and I recap most of them. We also talk about how well rookie wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster played on Sunday as well as all season long. We make sure to note a few other offensive players who did good things on Sunday.

We recap the Steelers injury situation heading into the playoffs and revisit a recent comment made by head coach Mike Tomlin on inside linebacker Tyler Matakevich later in the show.

Former Steelers outside linebacker James Harrison had a decent Sunday debut with New England Patriots so we quickly recap that. The 2017 NFL playoffs are now set so David and I look at the AFC field and discuss how the Baltimore Ravens failed to make the postseason tournament.

Black Monday is now in full swing, so David and I discuss which coaches have been fired so far to close out this episode.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

