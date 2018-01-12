The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Injury Report, Bell Tag Comments, RB Market, Playoff Game Picks & More

Season 8, Episode 72 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Friday show, David Todd and I get right to talking more about what has transpired on the Pittsburgh Steelers injury report this week and whether or not we think cornerback Artie Burns, defensive end Stephon Tuitt and defensive tackle Javon Hargrave will play in Sundays home Divisional Round playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

We discuss the options the Steelers will have on the defensive line should either Tuitt or Hargrave or even both wind up missing the game against the Jaguars.

After breaking down the Steelers injuries, David and I move on to discuss the Thursday comments that Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell made to ESPN about him potentially getting the franchise tag again during the offseason. We look at Bell’s situation from several angles and even discuss the future running back market past this season.

We finally move on to give our thoughts on all four Divisional Round playoff games that will take place this weekend and pick each of them against the spread. We give you one final quick breakdown of the Steelers game against the Jaguars in addition to our final score predictions.

We close out this episode with some final thoughts on who should replace Jon Gruden on Monday Night Football and the offseason QB Camps.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

