The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Jaguars Final Thoughts, Tomlin Tuesday, Other Team Topics & More

Season 8, Episode 74 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Wednesday show, David Todd and I get right to putting out our final thoughts on the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday home playoff loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. We go over more good and bad from that game after watching the all-22 tape.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger both spoke on Tuesday and so David and I try to recap all of the main talking points that came from both. We go over Roethlisberger’s QB sneak stats and much more related to that topic.

We talk about the upcoming Pro Bowl, more thoughts on possible coaching staff changes as well as recapping the recent signings that have taken place since Sunday. The two known players who are scheduled to have offseason surgery are also covered.

The PFT article on Steelers minority owners wanting Tomlin fired is discussed in great detail as well.

David and I talk about the Steelers and social media and how safety Mike Mitchell acted prior to the game against the Jaguars.

We close out this show by talking more about the team’s needs, draft directions and a recap of how the top three players from the 2016 draft class played.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

