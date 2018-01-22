The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Newest Coach, Conference Championship Game Recaps, Early Mocks & More

Season 8, Episode 76 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Monday show, David Todd and I get right to discussing the two Conference Championship games that were played on Sunday. We start with the New England Patriots win over the Jacksonville Jaguars and finish with the Philadelphia Eagles win over the Minnesota Vikings. We discuss several key plays and calls from each game in the first 30 minutes of this podcast.

Patriots linebacker James Harrison played some special teams snaps against the Jaguars, so we make sure to highlight that when talking about him and former Steelers running back LeGarrette Blount now set to play against each other in the Super Bowl.

The Steelers have a new wide receivers coach as of last week, so we tell you who it is that will be replacing the retiring Richard Mann and why he’s probably a better choice than former Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward.

Will the Steelers place the franchise tag on running back Le’Veon Bell in the coming weeks? We revisit that conversation again on this Monday.

We close the show with a few news and notes from around the NFL and make sure to talk briefly about Steelers fullback Roosevelt Nix being named to the Pro Bowl Monday morning.

