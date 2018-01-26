The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers News, Le’Veon Bell Contract Comments, Senior Bowl Week Recap & More

Season 8, Episode 77 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Friday show, Alex Kozora sits in for a traveling David Todd and he and I get right to discussing the latest comments made by Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell about his current contract negotiations as he prepares to play in this year’s Pro Bowl in Orlando, FL.

After discussing Bell thoroughly, Alex and I move on to talk a little bit more about new Steelers offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner and the changes, if any, we expect to see starting next season.

During the second half of this podcast Alex and I talk about what happened at the Senior Bowl practices in Mobile, AL this past week as he was on hand for all activities for a third consecutive year. We discuss the several positions the Steelers are likely to address early during the 2018 NFL Draft in addition to talking about several players who could potentially fit those needs that are participating in this year’s Senior Bowl.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

