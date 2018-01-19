Season 8, Episode 75 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Friday show, David Todd and I get right to discussing the Pittsburgh Steelers decision to promote quarterbacks coach Randy Fichtner to offensive coordinator. We discuss what changes Fichtner might make to the offense and the two primary things he should probably focus on improving right away

Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell wasn’t great this past season on 1st and 10 carries so David and I go over those stats and talk about where the blame potentially lies. We also talk about Bell’s recent tardiness to the team’s final walkthrough practice on Friday as well as to Sunday’s playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

With the franchise tag deadline coming soon, David and I discuss if Bell it’s still worth the tag based on everything we discussed about him earlier in the show.

The Steelers will have quite a few business-related decisions to make during the early portion of the offseason in order to get themselves in salary cap compliance. We go over what the Steelers salary cap situation looks like right now and what ways they will likely go about fixing it in the coming weeks.

The Conference Championship games will take place on Sunday, so David and I quickly preview those contests and predict the outcomes of both.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

Thanks for listening and don’t forget to call or email with questions or comments and please pass us along to your friends!

The new message hotline is (814) 429-YINZ

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers OC Change, Bell Tardiness, Salary Cap, Playoff Game Picks & More

As always we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two Daves talking Steelers football. Download it to your iPod or mp3 player and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast[[AT]]gmail.com and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can follow David on Twitter @DavidMTodd and me @Steelersdepot You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 75 of Season 8 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n