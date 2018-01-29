The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers In The Pro Bowl, Bell Contract Talks, WR And ILB Depth & More

Season 8, Episode 78 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Monday show, David Todd is back in the main and we open by discussing the 2018 Pro Bowl and how several Pittsburgh Steelers players performed during it. We have our annual Pro Bowl discussion relating to how the game can be improved and move on.

The contract situation with Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell developed an interesting twist on Sunday thanks to a report by Adam Schefter of ESPN. David and I discuss that news in addition to talking more about what the likely outcome with Bell will be in the coming months.

Steelers wide receiver Eli Rogers suffered an ACL injury in the team’s playoff loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, so David and I discuss his future status in addition to several other spots on that positions depth chart. Will Martavis Bryant be back in 2018 and how will his attitude be if that happens and his playing time doesn’t decrease? Will the Steelers draft another wide receiver this year? We fully discuss that position group in this show.

The Steelers have a big decision coming up this offseason when it comes to the fifth-year option on outside linebacker Bud Dupree, so David and I discuss that topic and if the team should address the position in the draft. We also talk about the need in this year’s draft for an inside linebacker and if general manager Kevin Colbert will also address that position during the early part of free agency just in case.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

