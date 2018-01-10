The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Vs. Jaguars Preview With Ryan O’Halloran, Season Predictions Review, & More

Season 8, Episode 71 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Wednesday show, David Todd and I get right to talking more about the Pittsburgh Steelers upcoming Divisional Round playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. We talk about how the Jaguars offense should attack the Steelers defense in this rematch and if Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Todd Haley should give the ball to running back Le’Veon Bell more than they did in the first meeting.

We talk about the season that Jaguars rookie running back Leonard Fournette had and if his stats are a little lopsided. We also talk about how Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles has played this season.

After 45 minutes, David and I are joined on the show once again by Ryan O’Halloran, who covers the Jaguars for the Florida Times-Union. Ryan gives us his insight on the Jaguars ahead of Sunday’s playoff game and even gives us a final score prediction.

If you are not already doing so, please follow Ryan on Twitter at @ryanohalloran and reads his work online here: http://jacksonville.com/ryan-o%E2%80%99halloran.

David and I close out this Wednesday show by reviewing some defensive related predictions we made on the podcast during the preseason.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

