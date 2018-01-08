The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Vs. Jaguars Preview, Season Predictions Review, Wild Card Games & More

Season 8, Episode 70 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Wednesday show, David Todd and I get right to previewing the Pittsburgh Steelers Divisional Round playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. We discuss the Jaguars win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in the Wildcard round and revisit how they beat the Steelers back in Week 5.

After thoroughly giving an early preview of the Steelers game against the Jaguars, David and I review some of our preseason predictions that one of our listeners was kind enough to recap for us. In this episode we focus on our offensive predictions and on Wednesday we’ll recap our defensive predictions.

David and I then move on to recap all the Wildcard games from this past weekend and talk a little about which teams might move on to the Conference Championship Round.

The All-Pro team was announced on Friday and David and I have a few thoughts on that process. We closed this show out by quickly giving our predictions for the College National Championship game that will take place Monday night between Alabama and Georgia.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

