The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Bye Week, Haley Incident, Munchak, Tomlin Tuesday & More

Season 8, Episode 68 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Wednesday show, David Todd and I get right to talking about Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley and the New Year’s Eve incident he reportedly had at the Tequila Cowboy that involved his wife.

We talk about Haley’s future with the Steelers past this season as it relates to his current relationship with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. We also talk about Roethlisberger’s Tuesday comments on quarterbacks coach Randy Fichtner being brought back to the sidelines during the second half of the regular season.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin held his weekly press conference on Tuesday, so David and I discuss the main talking points he offered up and that includes his thoughts on resting players, injuries and more.

We discuss Roethlisberger’s passing stats following bye weeks and if he indeed really wants to play the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak is a candidate to become the Arizona Cardinals next head coach and David and I discuss the possibility of that ultimately happening. We also talk thoroughly about the Cincinnati Bengals and their decision to bring back head coach Marvin Lewis and if that was the right decision.

The 2018 Hall of Fame finalists were announced Tuesday evening, so David and I discuss former Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward not making the cut as well as the potential of former guard Alan Faneca getting elected this time around.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

