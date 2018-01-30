Hot Topics

    Terry Bradshaw Says Canning Todd Haley Made No Sense

    By Alex Kozora January 30, 2018 at 02:09 pm

    Our good friend Terry Bradshaw is back in the headlines. He’s keeping with his critical stance on the Pittsburgh Steelers, this time telling Sporting News that Todd Haley shouldn’t have been fired by Mike Tomlin.

    “Haley was a great play-caller,” Bradshaw explained to Sporting News last week. “They had great success together. For the life of me, I have not figured out why they fired Todd Haley. Didn’t they put up 42 points against the Jaguars?”

    Instead, Bradshaw says the changes should’ve been made on the defensive side of the football.

    “It would seem to me more like the head coach has to recognize the people he’s hiring to run that defense aren’t doing the job. Firing Haley made no sense.”

    There’s no question Haley is a strong play caller who maximizes production from his playmakers. As we’ve mentioned several times throughout, from a strictly on-field perspective, Haley deserved to be kept. What got him fired was everything else. His relationship with Ben Roethlisberger, one that was never great, and perhaps other members of the coaching staff too. With the Steelers having someone like Randy Fichtner, who had such a great rapport with Roethlisberger, it was a logical move.

    In certain moments, at least the lack of communication between Roethlisberger and Haley hurt the team. Most notably in the debacle against the New England Patriots, where Roethlisberger was spotted away from Haley as officials reviewed Jesse James’ goal line catch. When it was overturned, the Steelers didn’t seem to have a plan, and that poor preparation led to a game-ending interception.

    But you know the whole story – I don’t think I need to re-litigate the problems to anyone but, apparently, Bradshaw.

    Of course, he does have a valid point when asking how the defensive staff remained the same. I wrote that Keith Butler should’ve been retained but changes along the coaching staff would’ve been a welcomed sight, starting with Joey Porter. It appears the entire staff will be kept intact, the only changes coming from the offensive side of the football. Perhaps that is Tomlin taking the blame, considering that multiple reports said he was running the defense for chunks of the season.

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • BurghBoy412

      They didn’t “fire” Todd Haley. Terry please go away. You’re only making a mockery of yourself.

    • The Tony

      They were right to not extend Haley they should have fired the majority of the defensive staff. Aside from John Mitchell everyone else had to go defensively. The lack of development from Lake and Porter has been a major concern and Butler goes simply because of the past two playoff losses. I know it’s probably an overreaction but I am probably not alone on this

    • The Pats game being one example, the situational awareness of the offense seemed off for his tenure. Like when the offense is carving up a defense in the air, calling three consecutive runs and punting. I think that happened against Colts, Texans, and Jags among others. The Red Zone has always been a problem as well.

    • Can’t fault Bradshaw’s logic. We all know of Haley’s run-ins with Ben…and of Haley’s mind-numbingly stupid ‘4th & 1’ failures…like running Bell wide against the quasi-fast Jags defense, etc. Likewise, I agree with Terry 100% that our defense has chronically worsened to the the point it’s a glaring weakness…despite several years of high level defensive draft picks [although some are/were busts]. To a certain degree–at least 50% or more–these failures MUST be on the coaches whether it’s Lake, Porter, Butler, or Tomlin. I WISH Colbert and Rooney would pinpoint the problem or problems and FIRE THEM NOW…but we all know that’s not going to happen. Next season’s record will prove who’s right.

    • Grant Humphrey

      They let Haley go because of his relationship with Ben not because of performance, Terry.

    • T R

      first time in long time I agreed with Bradshaw, canning Haley was a mistake. we will soon find out. especially when Browns beat us first game of season and put up 30 against us.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Well he is right so……

    • Darth Blount 47

      I think the QB sneaks, or shall I say, lack thereof, was the final straw. And this after the final minute debacle against New England.

      Then again, I’d bet dollars to doughnuts that Terry Bradshaw doesn’t even know where he is half of the time.

    • Doug Andrews

      Now this is getting embarrassing. Our defense was so bad even Terry Bradshaw knows it.

    • BurghBoy412

      Huh?

    • Intense Camel

      Haley outsmarts himself too often for my liking. Good riddance.

    • Doug Andrews

      Just curious do you think Haley wanted a raise? or a different title such as assistant Head Coach? It just seems odd with too many coincidences like the Patriots game debacle bringing Coach Fichtner out of the booth to the sidelines and BB who was adamant at the beginning of the season that he was taking his career year to year immediately after the Jags game now says he’s coming back for 3 more years. Did he know something?

    • Edjhjr

      I said it before, Terry likes to get them wound up. And it often works

    • Doug Andrews

      I’m sure he can spit out “I aint in Pittsburgh” real fast!

    • Edjhjr

      Can Terry suggest what to do with the defense?

      Can anyone?

    • O’Neal

      If the browns put up 30, it won’t be the offensive coordinators fault bud…

    • Phil Brenneman II

      It is essentially the same thing.

    • Mike Popovich

      No. His contract with the Steelers expired at the end of the season and he wasn’t retained.

    • Nunya

      ehh…I kind of understand. Some of his play calls were just stupid, but offense was not the reason we did not progress in the playoffs. To me, if you were going to can just one coordinator, the DC was a much bigger liability.

    • blackandgoldBullion

      But Tomlin was designing the D and calling their plays.

    • cencalsteeler

      Ben’s exit meeting consisted of 3 more years if Haley wasn’t extended. That read is pretty simple. What people keep glazing over is the bigger issue behind the black n gold doors. Mean Joe hinted at it. DeCastro hinted, too. Now, even The Bus is chiming in. Imo, there’s a whole lot of lipstick going on the pig. Other than the record (which is heavily swayed by inheriting a great club to playing the state of Ohio 4 times a year), I’d love to hear WHAT has Tomlin done to warrant all the love he gets. A players coach? I think that’s backfiring. In game decisions? Going for 2? His Tampa 2? Off the field player/coaches shenanigans? All I see is people supporting his record, but not much else. What has the man seriously done other than eloquently sell us at the podium? Bash away……

    • BurghBoy412

      There’s a difference but you are entitled to your opinion.

    • BurghBoy412

      Exactly!

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      He’s a great cheerleader guy! Lol. Terry is right. The defense let this team down. Why was nobody on that unit held accountable?!

    • JC

      Here’s one for you Alex, Giving a damn what Bradshaw says makes no sense!

    • jsteeler72

      Please Alex litigate to the guy with 4 super bowl rings. Remember he didn’t get along with his Head coach and said more than once that Noll hampered that offense with, Count them 4 HOF skill players and may be the best center in the history of the NFL. Please do not disrespect the player who helped make Steeler Nation a thing. Unless you think Terry Hanratty could have done the same.

    • Steve Johnson

      No, they didn’t fire him, but he definitely made a valid point. How in the hell are you going to retain Joey Porter, Carnell Lake, Keith Butler when it was clear the Defense underperformed this year? I don’t care who was running the Defense, I hope Art II sits down with Tomlin and clean up that garbage.

      That is The Defense Tomlin has built – What A Joke.

    • Kenneth Wilt

      100% correct about his point on D.

      100% wrong about Haley. It had nothing to do with on the on field play and everything to do with Ben playing next year. Had Haley been brought back, I think Ben retires.

    • cencalsteeler

      Simply put,….its the buddy system.

    • Mark

      I think the defensive coaches have next year to get better because Tuitt and Hargrave were playing very hurt, left arm and back respectively. You can tell in their movements. That is why we got torched in the run game so frequently. Also, Shazier injury set the defense back light years and we signed somebody off the couch. Dave que the tape.

      So maybe Tomlin decided to give them another year to prove themselves. Lake, Porter, Butler, and Mitchell are sitting squarely on the hot seat. Watching Walton play nose tackle was laughable, no way Big Dan get’s knocked out the hole like that.