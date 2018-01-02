Hot Topics

    ‘Tis The Interview Season: Not All Coaches Are Head Coach Material

    By Matthew Marczi January 2, 2018 at 07:00 am

    The regular season having ended, we have already reached the point of the season in which anywhere between four to a dozen head coaches annually lose their jobs. I believe we are currently around a half-dozen, and that number will likely climb a bit higher by the time we reach the start of the new league year in March.

    And with that comes the annual reports of the assistant coaches of successful teams being coveted for interviews for any number of vacant head-coaching positions. The Pittsburgh Steelers have largely been able to avoid this fracas in recent years, but not so after a 13-3 season as the number two seed in the AFC.

    Already, a report surfaced on New Year’s Eve, with the close of the season, that should the enigmatic Jerry Jones opt to part with Jason Garrett, then Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley—to the jubilation of many—would be a primary target in the search for the new head coach of the Dallas Cowboys.

    More substantially, it was reported yesterday that in the wake of Arizona Cardinals head coach—and former Steelers offensive coordinator—Bruce Arians’ announcement that he is retiring, among the candidates that the team wants to interview for the job is current Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak.

    Munchak, a Hall of Fame guard, has spent almost the entirely of his post-playing career serving as an offensive line coach. He has served in that capacity, happily and ably, in Pittsburgh for the past four seasons. He was the Oilers’/Titans’ offensive line coach from 1997 to 2010.

    The only hiccup in between those time periods was when Tennessee cleaned out their cupboard on the coaching staff, which included the firing of head coach Mike Mularkey—yet another former Steelers offensive coordinator—leaving Munchak as the last man standing.

    Munchak was promoted to head coach as a result and served in that role dutifully for three seasons, but, quite frankly, I don’t know that he ever desired it, or has a strong desire to resume that role. Haley, who was head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs for the better part of three seasons, may have similar reservations.

    Since his ugly dismissal from Kansas City, Haley has functioned as the Steelers’ offensive coordinator for the past six seasons, and has transitioned his unit into one of the best in the league. The past four seasons have represented four of the top six scoring seasons in team history.

    I would suppose that just about every individual who enters the coaching profession has some level of ambition or aspiration toward being in charge. Almost everybody would like a shot at running a team as head coach.

    But many who do get that shot find that it is not for them. Wade Phillips found that out, for example. Some, frankly, are just better at specializing than in micromanaging. I’m inclined to wager that Munchak is one, and Haley may be as well.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi

    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.

    • Steve

      Many very good coaches don’t make good Head coaches. LeBeau is a good coordinator, but as a head coach, IMO not very good. It takes a special type of person to be a good Head Coach in the NFL, some have it and other don’t.

    • blackandgoldBullion

      HC should be more the CEO, diplomat, and public speaker type. He should hire the brilliant minds as coordinators and simply let them do their thing.

      From what I have heard from Munchak in the past, I think he truly wants to teach and continue coaching O line. We shall find out if he has a change of heart. If so I think a team from Texas might be best.

    • Steeler4life

      I really think that if a team looking for a HC wants Haley, that will be great. Randy F. Is ready to become our OC. Ben Loves him.

    • CoachCot

      Not sure why people sent think Munch wouldn’t be much improved. The guy got to work with a top 3 HC in this league over the last few seasons while learning from his own experiences. Let’s not act like he inherited a strong nfl roster in Tennessee.

    • Steeler4life

      Don’t think Munch would leave unless…it’s a blow away deal.

    • CoachCot

      Oh I hope not. I want him to be here for the rest of his career. But I also wouldn’t write him in regards to being a successful HC in this league in the future

    • Steeler4life

      If the $$$$ is good… he’ll go. If not why not hide behind MT and enjoy the ride.

    • Orlysteel

      A franchise quarterback goes a long way here, Bill Belichick wasn’t a genius till he got to New England, wonder how it would’ve worked out for him if he would’ve stayed in Cleveland.

    • Rob H

      I would be fine with Haley staying, but also wouldn’t lose any sleep if he moved on for whatever reason, so I really don’t have any biases in this thing one way or the other.
      However, if we do go in another direction for whatever reason, I’m kind of hoping it’s not Fichtner, and especially not if the primary reason is “Ben loves him,” Ben loved Arians too, even though he was getting him beat to a pulp, and although his offenses often racked up yards, they had very little to show for it in points.
      Fichtner’s last OC job was 12 years ago at Memphis, I’d rather someone with some experience and success calling plays at this level, especially considering they’ll be taking over a team in the SB hunt, not a reclamation project.

    • CoachCot

      Can’t blame the man for pursuing either one of those opportunities

    • Steeler4life

      Agree, but Randy is been here for a while and I’m sure has learn a lot from the previous OC’s. What I meant by BEN loves him is….there is no friction between the OC and QB. No matter what they say…. BB and Haley aren’t on the same page.

    • CoachCot

      Everyone who has ever been an OC in the nfl started off with zero experience calling plays in the NFL. Also, Ben is a much different qb now than he was as a 27 year old wild man out there just running around making plays. I don’t see any change at the OC spot changing Ben back into a back yard guy. I think he enjoys being less sore on Mondays and Tuesdays

    • lyke skywalker

      What’s the salary difference between HC and coordinator? I bet it is significant.

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      I still think Belichick’s career should have a big asterisk next to it. You’re right, in Cleveland he wasn’t considered a genius. It wasn’t until he had Kraft’s influence on the league, spygate, and TB. I think Brady is still a HoF QB without Belichick. But there’s no way they should have 5 rings and be able to be in the AFCCG every single year. In a league that is supposedly built on parity.

    • facts

      Mike Mularkey is still the head coach of the Titans, I think you meant Jeff Fisher in the spot where you mentioned Mularkey.