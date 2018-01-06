Titans Vs. Chiefs Wildcard Game Open Discussion Thread

Happy Saturday!

The 2017-2018 NFL playoffs get started on Saturday with two Wildcard games. This first game up on Saturday includes the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead Stadium. The Pittsburgh Steelers could potentiality play the winner of this game next weekend at Heinz Field in the Divisional Round depending on what happens in the other AFC Wildcard on Sunday between the Buffalo Bills and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

We will have a discussion thread for each playoff game this weekend and I invite all of you to participate in them. As each game progresses I will add video highlights from them all in the post.

Have a great weekend and enjoy the games.

Titans Inactives:

OLB Josh Carraway

WR Harry Douglas

G Corey Levin

RB DeMarco Murray

ILB Nate Palmer

CB Curtis Riley

QB Brandon Weeden

Chiefs Inactives:

QB Tyler Bray

DT Stefan Charles

G Parker Ehinger

DB Leon III McQuay

DE Rakeem Nunez-Roches

RB C.J. Spiller

ILB Ramik Wilson