Titans Vs. Chiefs Wildcard Game Open Discussion Thread

Happy Saturday!
The 2017-2018 NFL playoffs get started on Saturday with two Wildcard games. This first game up on Saturday includes the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead Stadium. The Pittsburgh Steelers could potentiality play the winner of this game next weekend at Heinz Field in the Divisional Round depending on what happens in the other AFC Wildcard on Sunday between the Buffalo Bills and the Jacksonville Jaguars.
We will have a discussion thread for each playoff game this weekend and I invite all of you to participate in them. As each game progresses I will add video highlights from them all in the post.
Have a great weekend and enjoy the games.
Titans Inactives:
OLB Josh Carraway
WR Harry Douglas
G Corey Levin
RB DeMarco Murray
ILB Nate Palmer
CB Curtis Riley
QB Brandon Weeden
Chiefs Inactives:
QB Tyler Bray
DT Stefan Charles
G Parker Ehinger
DB Leon III McQuay
DE Rakeem Nunez-Roches
RB C.J. Spiller
ILB Ramik Wilson
Hill big play #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/teOt9OhUTE
— Steelers Depot (@Steelersdepot) January 6, 2018
Kelce mismatch TD #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/bFuRfu8Y7m
— Steelers Depot (@Steelersdepot) January 6, 2018
Titans_Chiefs_2017_AFC_Wildcard
The INT #Titans #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/ZbjvXPx5kw
— Steelers Depot (@Steelersdepot) January 6, 2018