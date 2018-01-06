Hot Topics

    Titans Vs. Chiefs Wildcard Game Open Discussion Thread

    By Dave Bryan January 6, 2018 at 03:50 pm

    Happy Saturday!

    The 2017-2018 NFL playoffs get started on Saturday with two Wildcard games. This first game up on Saturday includes the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead Stadium. The Pittsburgh Steelers could potentiality play the winner of this game next weekend at Heinz Field in the Divisional Round depending on what happens in the other AFC Wildcard on Sunday between the Buffalo Bills and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

    We will have a discussion thread for each playoff game this weekend and I invite all of you to participate in them. As each game progresses I will add video highlights from them all in the post.

    Have a great weekend and enjoy the games.

    Titans Inactives:
    OLB Josh Carraway
    WR Harry Douglas
    G Corey Levin
    RB DeMarco Murray
    ILB Nate Palmer
    CB Curtis Riley
    QB Brandon Weeden

    Chiefs Inactives:
    QB Tyler Bray
    DT Stefan Charles
    G Parker Ehinger
    DB Leon III McQuay
    DE Rakeem Nunez-Roches
    RB C.J. Spiller
    ILB Ramik Wilson

    Titans_Chiefs_2017_AFC_Wildcard

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • Spencer Krick

      Every time I see the Chiefs I can’t not think of the Snickers commercial. Great coogly moogly.

    • Wayde Philpot

      Titans are gonna get destroyed

    • ThePointe

      All the pressure is on Andy Reid and The Chiefs. This game is really gravy for the Titans as they were not projected to be here.

      It’s going to be nice to be able to watch a playoff game and not care who wins.

    • Brian Tollini

      Who are the Chefs?

    • Jaybird

      Andy Reid :11-12 playoff record.
      Overrated

    • Jaybird

      Snickers has some damn good commercials. The one with Abe Pagoda and Betty White is awesome.

    • CoachCot

      I don’t anticipate a very competitive ball game

    • NinjaMountie

      Kelce gonna get sooooommmmeee.

    • Darth Blount 47

      The Chiefs haven’t won a home playoff game since the Clinton Administration. They sure have done a lot of sucking since then.

      Part of me feels like since they beat the Pats pretty handily earlier this year, I want the Chiefs to win. Then the other part of me remembers that Dick LeBeau is on the Titan sidelines, and I can’t help but root for them.

      Earlier I predicted a Chiefs victory, but pre-season, I felt like this Titans team was very underrated, was going to win their division, and would be in the AFC title game. I think I oversold them, since they couldn’t really get cohesive this year, and Mariota played horribly. Yet, here they are with a chance in the dance.

      Gun to my head, I’ll take the Chiefs. But all week I keep thinking the Titans are gonna pound Derrick Henry and win a close one.

      Moral: I have no real clue. Should be fun to just sit back and watch. Can LeBeau stop Hill, Kelce, and Hunt?

    • CoachCot

      I’m not a fan of that dude

    • NinjaMountie

      Has to be personality because he’s a monster of a TE.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Him sitting out almost cost me my Consolation Bracket win in my FF league. I’ve started him all year and been loving it. Picked up Greg Olsen a few weeks back and his 1.5 points in week 17 was BRUTAL.

    • CoachCot

      He’s a hell of a physical talent, but is as mentally soft as Doctor’s cotton

    • NinjaMountie

      I don’t see that, I guess. I’d kill a nun to have him on the Steelers. It would have to be for cheap though. If I’m going to kill a nun I’d need a little more for the team.

    • CoachCot

      Just watch him when things arenot coming easy for KC. He isn’t a leader.

    • NinjaMountie

      Okay. I can buy that. Not everyone can lead. As long as he produces I’ll still take out that nun.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Bold prediction? : Logan Ryan returns 3 int’s for TD’s.

    • CoachCot

      He’s an overgrown child. There’s a difference in just simply not being a leader and being said child

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Greetings folks.

    • NinjaMountie

      Hola, mi amigo.

    • DarthYinzer

      Sup.

    • ThatGuy

      Did I miss anything? About to turn it on

    • Darth Blount 47

      Since the Chiefs are the most LIKELY opponent for the Cheatriots, I hope they not only look good, but stay 100% injury free.

    • DarthYinzer

      Not really

    • Darth Blount 47

      Beav!

    • NinjaMountie

      lol, so personality then.

    • NinjaMountie

      The Patriots scored 21 points!

    • NinjaMountie

      I want to see them play defense.

    • CoachCot

      Henry should carry the ball 30 times today. Don’t like that call to go empty there

    • Darth Blount 47

      They are opportunistic. But man, they sure do miss Eric Berry.

    • DarthYinzer

      But Harrison fined 25 grand.

    • pittfan

      Checking in from my favorite Little Saigon coffee bar. BIg screens and bikinis! Life is good!!

    • DarthYinzer

      Pics or it didn’t happen.

    • NinjaMountie

      He lost the appeal as well. Fined another 10k for appealing.

    • Darth Blount 47

      It’s HOTH where I live right now. My Tauntaun is sleeping peacefully by the fire.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      gonna have a cuppa joe

    • pittfan

      Gotta behave here or its 86ville!!!

    • NinjaMountie

      You killed it didn’t you!
      Suuuure! Get a little cold and kill a Tauntaun!

    • CoachCot

      Is your lightsaber near by?

    • Darth Blount 47

      I’ve had Henry the past 2 years in my keeper FF league. I’m not proud, but all year this year after the first few weeks, I’ve been not-so-subtly sticking pins into my DeMarco Murray voodoo doll. It took a while, but finally worked in week 16.

      Henry is a beast. He just needs to work on catching the ball.

    • NinjaMountie

      Yup

    • CoachCot

      They’re trying to feature hill. He ain’t doing his share lol

    • Darth Blount 47

      The wind chill is a balmy -14 right now.

    • Danielsteelstrong81

      2 dropped passes from hill

    • CoachCot

      I stand corrected

    • NinjaMountie

      LOL, yup. ………………and then….while I’m typing my agreement

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      he caught that one

    • NinjaMountie

      I’d have killed it, too.

    • CoachCot

      Coach dad needs to make an adjustment next drive. Going to have to manufacture some pressure

    • Darth Blount 47

      The Chiefs skill players could give New England fits if used properly.

    • Danielsteelstrong81

      We also have to hope bills dnt upset jags tomorrow

    • pittfan

      Yikes!! 40 is COLD here!!!

    • NinjaMountie

      If I weren’t a born and bred Steeler I could see myself liking the Chiefs. I remember liking them from way back in the Christian Okoye days and then Montana and Allen.
      I could have been a Vikings fan too.
      But I was born and bred a Steeler fan so they can eat an Tauntaun.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Len Dawson was originally a Steeler before going to the Chiefs.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Part of me agrees with that and part of me doesn’t. Sure, the Pats likely beat the Bills. But I think we match up quite well with both K.C. and Tennessee.

      Jacksonville is dangerous in a whole different way than either of these two teams.

    • CoachCot

      I seriously don’t care who plays who. Everyone knows who the afccg participants are going to be

    • pittfan

      Otis Taylor was one of my early hero’s!!

    • CoachCot

      Giants for me if I wasn’t raised a steelers fan.

    • Danielsteelstrong81

      I care I dnt want the cheats to have an easy divisional game

    • pittfan

      I think KC and us fight it out for AFCCG

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Tennessee missing Demarco Murray

    • Darth Blount 47

      What I wouldn’t give for 40 degrees right now. It hasn’t gotten over 20 now in almost 2 weeks.

    • CoachCot

      I don’t see NE losing at home next week

    • NinjaMountie

      I think we’re the only team that can’t stop 3rd and 10

    • CoachCot

      I disagree. They’ve had success giving the ball to Henry. Bad play calling and a penalty have hurt them

    • Darth Blount 47

      Murray of 2016. Yes.

      Murray of 2017. Nah.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Fair enough.

    • NinjaMountie

      Pizza got here. Football day is complete.

    • Darth Blount 47

      My big concern with the Titans is Mariota and his lack of knowing how to effectively utilize the weapons he does have.

      Delanie Walker, Rishard Matthews, Eric Decker, Corey Davis, Taywan Taylor… that is a fine core of skill players.

    • NinjaMountie

      Hill remembered how to catch

    • #7

      Tennessee stinks. If KC doesn’t win this game today they should be ashamed of themselves

    • Darth Blount 47

      The Nigerian Nightmare!

    • NinjaMountie

      i was wrong

    • CoachCot

      This Titan team would be picking in the 15-16 slot most seasons.

    • Taylor Williams

      I never saw Tennessee winning this game anyway.
      We need KC to go against the Pats

    • Darth Blount 47

      Pizza didn’t get there after all? Lol.

    • #7

      Me either. Both AFC wildcard teams are cannon fodder

    • NinjaMountie

      Nah…I was making fun of them giving up a big play

    • pittfan

      CHEERS!!

    • DarthYinzer

      You got pineapple didn’t ya?

    • Darth Blount 47

      Nobody CIRCLES THE WAGONS like the Buffalo Bills!

    • NinjaMountie

      Nope. Chicken and diced tomato with pita cheese. Brooklyn style

    • DarthYinzer

      Looks like the Chiefs from the beginning of the season showed up.

    • #7

      Lol I’d like them to win normally, but I want Jax to win just to keep Buffalo away from NE in the 2nd round

    • DarthYinzer

      Acceptable.

    • T-51b

      The AFC really sucked this season.

      No way Tennessee should be in the playoffs, yet here they are.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Yoi. Might turn into a sleeper quick

    • pittfan

      Oye

    • DarthYinzer

      Before the game last week, heard all kinda smack from ravens fans on how they were going to dominate the playoffs, lol.

    • #7

      LeBeau’s still got it

    • CoachCot

      Division winners

      Everyone else in the conference

    • Taylor Williams

      I’m glad our corners aren’t this bad.
      Our safeties can’t cover, but at least they’re competent.

    • DarthYinzer

      Would have been houston if watson had’nt gotten nuked.

    • Darth Blount 47

      I’m more nervous about Jax than I am New England. One of those teams we lost to. And the other team we beat. So… yeah.

    • NinjaMountie

      braintoot….feta cheese, lol

    • pittfan

      40 burger incoming!

    • #7

      Nah. Jacksonville in the 2nd round on the road is cannon fodder too

    • T-51b

      They had the easiest schedule with so many backup QBs playing. Yet still screwed it up.

    • Chris92021

      Followed by a goose egg next week!

    • Darth Blount 47

      And they lost their entire Defense.

    • Taylor Williams

      Not really. We’ve beaten all NFC teams we went up against. The pats have to I think

    • Taylor Williams

      Henry is garbage

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      as long as they limit Titans to 5 points.

    • DarthYinzer

      Bears?

    • Darth Blount 47

      Since they can ONLY play us…. I sure hope you are correct!

    • CoachCot

      Nfl guys struggle at recovering fumbles more than any other level of football lol

    • #7

      All Bama RB’s are

    • Taylor Williams

      Right. But they’ve always beaten us

    • DarthYinzer

      So, putting the DE in a headlock is legal…..

    • #7

      No way we lose to that team twice

    • Darth Blount 47

      Mariota finally looks healthy.

    • NinjaMountie

      no one just falls on them…gotta return it lol

    • NinjaMountie

      You know who should do a method! Alex Smith.
      That dude is still mobile and fast at his age. Impressive.
      Brady standing still and never getting hit and still getting banged up….not method worthy.

    • FanInExile

      Vigoda

    • #7

      KC vs NE (and the refs) next Saturday. Who you got?

    • pittfan

      AS11?

    • NinjaMountie

      Not as catchy…I grant TB that much

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      NFL will win at home.

    • #7

      Lol NFL is due for a loss

    • Taylor Williams

      No amount of hype and special affects will make me watch the pro bowl

    • NinjaMountie

      Patriots already scored 68 points

    • NCSteel

      I’ve always said, the most overrated “genius” in the league.

    • Taylor Williams

      Flagged

    • #7

      Tom Brady and the Patriots score 68 in their sleep

    • pittfan

      That game has become a joke

    • Darth Blount 47

      It’s easy when Al Riveron is The Sandman.

    • #7

      My beloved blue shirts are sure to pull it out this year

    • DarthYinzer

      Cue Benny Hill music when the titans have the ball.

    • NinjaMountie

      hahahahhahahahahaahahaha….that was terrible

    • Darth Blount 47

      What the hell happened to Eric Decker???

      Dude used to be VERY good.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      I’m far more interested in a skills competition, but I don’t think I’ll watch that either.

    • CoachCot

      I get you want to make defense offense, but there is zero situational awareness with some of these guys. 4th down they try to just fall on it instead of scooping and scoring. 1st down while opposing offense is on their own side of the field they try to scoop it instead of just getting the possession

    • pittfan

      Doesn’t Bob Kraft own Gillette?

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      It would be better if they had the pro bowlers play an NFL Madden tournament instead of going on the field. They could still wear their uniforms and would probably be more exciting for the viewer.

    • Taylor Williams

      Decker looks like the scrub I’ve always thought he was.

    • NinjaMountie

      He chased the money. But hey…..he’s rich and has a super hot wife. At least he did that right.

    • #7

      Too white. That only works for Tom Brady and the Patriots

    • CoachCot

      Dude is done

    • NinjaMountie

      Vikings. Rams

    • #7

      I was kidding

    • Darth Blount 47

      Guy has 53 TD’s at 30 years old. Not very scrubby when you consider the QB’s who have thrown him the ball.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      guess NFL told the refs that KC scoring too quickly.

    • NinjaMountie

      I know…I have to defend the honor of the white football player. They’re making a comeback i tell ya…..a comeback! Soon…..there will be a white CB.

    • #7

      If you bet on the pro bowl (and there are people who do) reevaluate your life

    • Taylor Williams

      Dick lebeau defense is basically getting beat by the tight end.

    • Darth Blount 47

      I’ll take the Over.

    • #7

      Sehorn making a comeback?

    • #7

      What if Butler is DC?

    • Taylor Williams

      Harrison Smith is a safety but the Vikings use him like a corner. I would say weddle in his prime was basically a corner

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Honestly, regarding the pro bowl the game itself isn’t really their fault. There just isn’t any reason for players to play hard, and all offense/ no defense isn’t as interesting in football as it is in the NBA or NHL.

      But, they kind of muck up the skills competition. I don’t care who has the best hands. I want to find out who the strongest and the fastest players in the NFL. Get three competitions – a 100m dash for the speedsteers, a bench press competition for the upper body, and a leg press competition for the lower body, and get the fastest and strongest to compete for bragging rights. I’d check that out.

    • Darth Blount 47

      I guarantee LeBeau could play DB right now over 20% of the guys in the league.

    • Taylor Williams

      Lol that was my assessment

    • pittfan

      Labeau has em woke

    • Darth Blount 47

      I’ll DEFINITELY take the Over? Lol.

    • Taylor Williams

      A strength and speed contest does sound interesting

    • NinjaMountie

      He tried but he’s too white….er, I mean slow.

    • #7

      That’s what the combine is

    • NinjaMountie

      NOPE….it was more fun when they raced canoes and had tug-of-war competitions.

    • pittfan

      Set up a target for range for throwing football s

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Cam Heyward Man of the Year!

    • #7

      Lynn Swann ruled superstars

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Yeah, I mean, are you telling me you wouldn’t watch a 100m race between Tyreek Hill, DHB, Tarik Cohen, and a few others?

    • Taylor Williams

      Players change after their pro days

    • Taylor Williams

      I’m telling you I would lol

    • #7

      Yes but still just as boring

    • pittfan

      That dude is a throwback
      They don’t make em like that anymore

    • Darth Blount 47

      Mariota finally remembered who his best receiving weapon is. Walker is a stud.

    • NinjaMountie

      I was sooo happy when we let him walk.

    • Darth Blount 47

      He’s got my vote!

    • Lambert58

      Steve Sax Syndrome

    • Kevin Schwartz

      I know, I was being rhetorical.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      It was time.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Not me. I thought the problem was talent, not scheme.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Nah, that’s not a race with the fastest in the NFL. It’s different.

    • CoachCot

      Mariotta….

    • NinjaMountie

      whoopsie

    • Darth Blount 47

      KC is hard to beat when they get turnovers.

    • NinjaMountie

      That was my thoughts.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Mike Mularkey was # 333 on my all-time Steelers list going into this season.

    • #7

      Mariotta stinks

    • #7

      Too high

    • Taylor Williams

      I wish Burns jumped routes like Peter’s.

    • pittfan

      +100

    • Darth Blount 47

      Adam Teicher: “Chiefs have never led by 14 points at Arrowhead in the playoffs, not during their five-game losing streak and not ever.”

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      just the way it came out. I do have Matt Cushing ranked ahead of him as a TE.

    • NinjaMountie

      Wow….just wow. That’s impressive

    • #7

      Better Steeler: Mike Mularkey or Weegie Thompson?

    • Lambert58

      Never have. Never will.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Have Weegie at # 201

    • NinjaMountie

      I’d put Chris George over Mularkey.

    • #7

      Just behind Dwight Stone?

    • #7

      Lol how about Huey Richardson?

    • NinjaMountie

      Does anyone else think that Mularkey looks a little like Kevin Costner sometimes.

    • CoachCot

      Defense is keeping Tennessee alive right now

    • CoachCot

      Yes!

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      actually have Dwight Stone at # 113

    • #7

      Yes. That would’ve been awesome 30 years ago

    • Taylor Williams

      Lebeau plays alot of man. And it’s working

    • NinjaMountie

      I didn’t even remember him. Had to google lol

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Huey is in a tie for # 1228 with multiple players.

    • #7

      Too high

    • NinjaMountie

      Who didn’t like Dwight? He was lovable.

    • #7

      I loved him…until the ball was thrown to him

    • CoachCot

      Guys who value offensive players that catch the ball lmao

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      he is ranked 28th on Steelers for career receptions

    • NinjaMountie

      an first in targets lol

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Walker never did that when I had him on my fantasy team

    • NinjaMountie

      He hates Steelers fans and is willing to sacrifice his team and stats to ruin their FFT

    • #7

      That’s not real surprising. In the era Stone played, the only Steelers receivers worth anything before him were Swann, Stallworth, and Buddy Dial

    • CoachCot

      Ooooo I though marcus about threw it the other way again during the live shot

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      23rd in targets but partly because they just started recording that stat in 1992. receptions go back to start of franchise.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Elbie Nickel was pretty good.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Figures.

    • #7

      Yeah he was. Good call

    • CoachCot

      Deon?

    • NinjaMountie

      Gruden is taking over a pretty good team. I think he took the job to live in LV though.

    • #7

      Psssh. Oakland is heaven on earth

    • NinjaMountie

      lol

    • CoachCot

      Ooooooooooooooo

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      wow, that was a shot.

    • CoachCot

      Ball is out

    • NinjaMountie

      that was a fumble

    • Taylor Williams

      Tennessee was better off signing Ridley lol.
      Henry sucks, can’t even pick up the blitz

    • #7

      Get him a body bag yeeeaaaaaahhhh

    • NinjaMountie

      stopped forward progress doesn’t count when it’s from him being Blown the F Up

    • CoachCot

      Lmao

    • Kevin Schwartz

      For bragging rights – right now, who do you have coming out of the NFC?

    • CoachCot

      Another empty red zone possession

    • #7

      Minnesota

    • NinjaMountie

      He’s lucky the ball was the only thing separated from his body. That was a REAL sack lol

    • CoachCot

      #Skol

    • NinjaMountie

      Yup….Vikes

    • Kevin Schwartz

      I’m going Saints. If MN makes it, I’ll remember this and tell you that you’re very special.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      you called it

    • CoachCot

      NFL officiating at it again lol

    • NinjaMountie

      another bad call

    • #7

      They’re my 2nd choice. Everyone seems to be on the Rams but I don’t think so. Not this year

    • Taylor Williams

      NFL working it’s magic again. That’s a fumble and recovery by the chiefs

    • Kevin Schwartz

      You’ll also get a heartwarming note from me extolling your virtues if the Vikings make it.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      they need to keep viewers

    • NinjaMountie

      I believe in Case! Go undervalued guy!!!

    • #7

      I hate Succup. Yes I remember 2013

    • CoachCot

      This is what is driving people away

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Honestly, I wouldn’t be surprised if anyone made it except the Eagles and Falcons. I could easily see the other 4 winning, and wouldn’t be that shocked if the Eagles or Falcons did. No great teams and no bad teams.

    • NinjaMountie

      Forward progress while flying through the air. I love how bad these calls are getting.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      See – the announcer was just cued by NYC – “give Titans credit for hanging in there”

    • #7

      Riveron in Gruden’s ear: “we WILL have an exciting 2nd half”

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      It’s already been determined by Roger Goodell; but he wont say who to try to keep us in suspense.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      kelce is toast.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Law of unintended consequences at work

    • NinjaMountie

      Wow….lol…..protocol time. bye bye

    • #7

      I just think the Rams are a year away. Walk before you fly kind of thing

    • NinjaMountie

      Sure….and that’s a fumble

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      that was also a helmet to helmet hit; not purposeful but was by rule.

    • CoachCot

      I would rather watch a well officiated laugher than a poorly officiated close game.

    • #7

      Get him a body bag yeeeeeaaaahhhh

    • Mark P

      Why not wait until you see a guy on the ground with the ball before blowing the whistle, not a difficult concept.

    • CoachCot

      And no review?!

    • NinjaMountie

      absolutely

    • NinjaMountie

      So, can you get knocked out and not have a concussion. When I played it happened all the time, lol. 😉

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      that was a nice catch by robertson

    • #7

      Deanthony Thomas was awesome at Oregon. Never seemed to translate to the pros for some reason

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      true; he will be going in for evaluation.

    • CoachCot

      Why is this reviewed but not the Kelce play?

    • NinjaMountie

      they just don’t understand fumbles

    • CoachCot

      They don’t understand anything any freaking more

    • #7

      Possession, 2 feet, catch. Keep it simple stupid

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      They also dont want to reshow the helmet to helmet hit and have to explain why it was not flagged.

    • CoachCot

      He was a runner.

    • ThatGuy

      Weird. Kelce didn’t survive the ground but I guess that rule is hit or miss huh?

    • NinjaMountie

      Kelce would have been better suited to stay on the ground instead of getting up. He could have gotten his senses and then said it was his shoulder that hurt.

    • Mark P

      I hope the Steelers don’t draw this crew of officials. I will lose my mind.

    • #7

      Would be overturned in Foxborough

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      maybe; he caught the ball and was hit; not sure how many steps he took.

    • ThatGuy

      I haven’t seen someone that wobbly since I saw my uncle finish a bottle of Jameson

    • CoachCot

      More than enough

    • NinjaMountie

      lol

    • Frank

      No review of Kelce fumble totally changed momentum of this game. Unbelievable that wasn’t even reviewed. NFL officiating is just so bad, and not just in Steelers games.

    • Danny Porter

      This officiating crew is horrible

    • NinjaMountie

      wow

    • CoachCot

      How was that a hold on Morgan btw? Lol

    • #7

      How about when Marriotta obviously fumbled?

    • Michael Mosgrove

      crackback maybe but not hold.

    • NinjaMountie

      stupid not going out of bounds previous play and then rewarded.

    • #7

      Ball game

    • CoachCot

      He was being physical with a receiver within the chuck zone

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      24 points already. 20 more allowed for 2nd half or they have exceeded the quota I allocated them.

    • Frank

      It’s not a crew. It’s supoosed to be best officials as ranked by the league. In essence, official all stars. What a joke.

    • CoachCot

      That was a weak tackle attempt btw

    • Danny Porter

      You are 100% correct. Triplet is horrible

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      that is so stupid; breaking up teams of refs that have worked with each other all season? Or do they not do that during regular season?

    • CoachCot

      Such a stupid concept. Should be crew s. Let guys who have worked together all year do the game

    • Frank

      But at least in that case they offered a plausible explanation.

    • Lambert58

      We need Kelce healthy for NE.

    • Mark P

      True, I forgot. Makes it even more ridiculous.

    • #7

      He’s done…if the concussion protocol isn’t a complete farce

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      the rule book is so complicated they can basically rationalize any call they make by cherry picking the clause that fits the outcome they want.

    • NinjaMountie

      He’s done for this game. Protocol is a complete farce. He’ll play in NE

    • Lambert58

      I guess we’ll be happy if Buffalo wins.

    • NinjaMountie

      I don’t know what the big deal is. Use some smelling salts. What’s the big deal about remembering a game anyway. As long as you do well! 🙂

    • #7

      Get out there boy!

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      I don’t watch too many games other than when the Steelers are playing.

      There have been a few good plays but is it me or is it kind of blah?

    • #7

      It’s blah. Tennessee is terrible

    • NinjaMountie

      Rub some dirt in your ears….you’ll be fine!

    • Spencer Krick

      It’s not looking good for the Titans.

    • #7

      Lambert did it

    • NinjaMountie

      What 7 said…..but the board is fun tonight and that makes up for it.
      The doomsayers aren’t here….

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      ahh, the fanatics.

    • CoachCot

      What if KC blows a 2nd playoff lead to an AFC south team? Lol

    • NinjaMountie

      I call them something that ends in tics as well….mine just starts with luna

    • Spencer Krick

      At least the game would be interesting

    • #7

      Fire the Titans special teams coach! (Just bringing some Steelers game thread flavor to this dreary contest)

    • Jason

      Lol. They’ll be back soon enough

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      LOL

    • Jason

      I rarely remember Steeler games, especially with all the primetime games we’ve had. My liver has paid the price.

    • NinjaMountie

      siiiiigh…i know

    • #7

      Let’s go over Tennessee’s draft needs 1000 times in the next half hour then it’ll really be a Steelers type game day thread

    • NinjaMountie

      lol

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      maybe play Mariota both ways; Titans need help in the secondary.

    • NinjaMountie

      lmao

    • #7

      Nah. He’s washed up. Doesn’t care anymore

    • Darth Blount 47

      How are they on long-snappers?

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Is that Leon Searcy wearing 21 for the Titans?

    • #7

      Got an eye on a kid from Peanut Butter U in the 6th. High motor. Lunch pail kind of guy

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      maybe Josh Dobbs is available since he was not active all year.

    • #7

      Mccullers is fresh too

    • ThePointe

      Hope Kelce is OK. No free rides for NE!

    • #7

      Titans have had lousy luck drafting Heisman winning QB’s

    • Darth Blount 47

      Sounds like a gem.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      I really don’t like players lobbying refs for calls. That should be a penalty.

    • ThePointe

      Scheme needs to change when it’s clear the talent is gone. That essentially why Lebeau had to go.

    • #7

      Brings quality depth to the long snapping position

    • Darth Blount 47

      The NFL will make him take the equivalent of the Bar Exam to come back if they are playing NE.

    • #7

      No. No more new penalties. I agree in spirit, but no just no

    • ThePointe

      Lol agreed. Just no.

    • #7

      If Tennessee had signed Harrison they’d be up 42-0

    • NinjaMountie

      damn grandpa….can you look more like the stereotypical old man

    • Jason

      These officials are so bad. Terrible spot. And still have no idea how Mariotta’s fumble was ruled forward progress

    • Jason

      49

    • ThePointe

      Harrison would have a triple double by now playing against KC.

    • #7

      Now you’re just being silly…

    • T-51b

      Would have 5 sacks and three forced fumbles against Eric Fisher

    • #7

      Lol actually that might be true

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      I’m all for simplifying the rules; just hate all this lobbying of referees for calls. Both Brady and Gronk practically had meetings with the refs.

    • NinjaMountie

      There we go!!!

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Good run, bad tackling.

    • #7

      Do the Trump thing: for every new penalty at least 2 others have to be eliminated or modified

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      I like that

    • NinjaMountie

      Henry…the Heisman winner that never should have won. Not even close.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Derrick Henry is turning it on.

      103 total yards so far.

    • Jason

      Gruden keeps on yapping about how Lebeau copied our gameplan for KC yet they’re getting routed by Alex Smith. Hmm

    • ThePointe

      KC really bad tackling

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Fire the OC with the bubble screens

    • NinjaMountie

      I will hate him forever due to his undeserved Heisman.

    • T-51b

      Andy Reid isn’t calling the plays.

    • #7

      Tennessee’s uniforms just have always made them look slow to me

    • Darth Blount 47

      I can literally name 30 undeserving Heisman winners.

    • #7

      #1 Jason White

    • NinjaMountie

      True…but his is most recent and made me the most angry. lol

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      false start. yoi

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      i didnt see it on the replay

    • NinjaMountie

      and ugly

    • Michael Mosgrove

      what the blue hell?

    • #7

      Yes. That too

    • NinjaMountie

      did we just see him throw a td to himself

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      he was over the line it looks like

    • Chad Sanborn

      Mariota threw a pass to himself!

    • #7

      Ultimate Steeler killer: Frank Wycheck

    • Jaybird

      Lol, yes Vigoda.

    • Spencer Krick

      just like they drew it up lol

    • ThePointe

      Every part of the body must be over

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Is there any good reason why sacks get so much more publicity that TFLs?

    • #7

      Mariotta stinks. That’s embarrassing

    • Darth Blount 47

      Passing the ball to yourself.

      “That’s a bold move, Cotton.”

    • Chad Sanborn

      hahaha yep

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      Does he get the TD reception for that?

    • NinjaMountie

      I have never seen that before. Made it worth it to watch this.

    • ThePointe

      Wow, I thought he was definitely over the line of scrimmage

    • #7

      Sacks per pass play are probably harder to get. That’s just a wild guess though

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      I’d say only 40% of his body was over the line

    • T-51b

      Sacks make a player more money than TFLs

    • Chris92021

      Gisele: my husband can’t throw the ball and catch it too!
      Mariota: hold my beer.

    • Bryan

      That’s about the most unique “first career playoff touchdown pass” you can ever have lol

    • Michael Mosgrove

      take that brady. mariota GOAT.

    • ThatGuy

      Mariota 6 yard TD reception from Mariota

    • Spencer Krick

      Mariota’s first playoff TD reception, too

    • NinjaMountie

      That’s like seeing the Yeti or Bigfoot. Always talked about but never witnessed.

    • Chris92021

      He was hovering over it. You have to be completely over the line of scrimmage for it to be an illegal forward pass. Just the break that the Titans needed.

    • ryan72384

      Still have nightmares of him running free down the seam over and over again

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Unofficial but CBS Sports credits Mariota with a TD pass and a TD reception on that play.

    • Jaybird

      For all you fantasy guys: does Marcus get TWO TDs on that play. One passing and one recieving?

    • Chris92021

      Thank Deacon Jones for branding it and the league for making it an official stat. TFLs are still debated on what it actually is if you can believe it.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Yeah, but that’s a result of the same phenomena. It doesn’t explain why sacks are valued so much higher.

    • #7

      According to the rule book if 83% of your body survives the scrimmage line you can pass it to yourself…unless it’s harmful to the Patriots

    • Taylor Williams

      I’m 150% sure they call that an incomplete pass against the Pats

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Yeah, I think part of it is that they didn’t even count them as official stats until recently (or, at least, they didn’t show up for the average fan). What do you mean they debate what it actually is?

    • ThePointe

      Nice and proper use of the word survives when talking about the Patriots!

    • NinjaMountie

      I remember making jokes how Tom Brady is the only QB that can throw TDs to himself.
      His wife commented, “He can only throw them. Do you want him to catch them as well.”
      Well, I can’t joke about it anymore and Yes, Gisele, yes he must.

    • #7

      I 228% agree

    • ThePointe

      Yes, and don’t forget the points for the yardage which isn’t much, But hey.

    • Darth Blount 47

      My friend just texted me because he is playing in one of the “Playoff FF leagues.”

      He was like… “Of course, I’m playing against Mariota. Dude just scored a 13.7 point play. 1 point for the reception, 6 for the passing TD, 6 for the receiving TD, and .7 for the yards. What kind of horsesh** is that?!”

      I just laughed.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      I assume so – I don’t see why they wouldn’t. Sometimes, I think they hold off on things like that and make a somewhat subjective decision, but if that’s how it goes in the stat books, I imagine that’s how it would get scored.

    • Chris92021

      I know one of the debates is about what to call it: stuffs or TFLs. Another one involves running QBs like Newton or Mariota. So if they get tackled behind the line of scrimmage, does it go for a sack or a TFL? Also, some people don’t count running or receiving plays that go for 0 yards as a TFL since it is not technically a loss. As far as I am concerned, if you stop a running play for no gain on 4th and 1, that should be considered a TFL or a stuff. No one has branded it like the sack, which sounds cool and also helped get many people into the HOF.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Plus a point for reception in ppr.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Yes.

    • ThePointe

      Yes!

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      I believe they began recording sacks in 1982. Tackles not until 1994. Teams used to keep their own stats which is why the Steelers include Joe Greene & LC Greenwood on their all-time sack list though they wont show up on NFL lists.

    • NinjaMountie

      I shouldn’t make fun of Gisele. She’s a woman of character. Seriously, she never buckled under and fixed her jacked up nose.

    • #7

      So after the bat in the air if a Chiefs defender came in and creamed Mariotta would it be a hit on a defenseless receiver?

    • Jeff Papiernik

      Chiefs aren’t beating the Pats without Kelce. So I guess we can all forget about the upset.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Totaled it up – he’d get 14 points total for that play in PPR.

    • Jaybird

      She has a nose? I’ve never looked at any of her above the collar bone.

    • #7

      You sound relieved

    • T-51b

      He’ll be ready.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Or just replenish the talent?!

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Why dont they show the second penalty or is it a ghost?

    • Chris92021

      Not sure about you Darth but this is why I can’t do fantasy football. The Steelers give me enough to worry about as is and I don’t need more headaches about guys I don’t really care about lol

    • NinjaMountie

      what is happening here

    • Jeff Papiernik

      Not relieved, resigned to reality

    • Darth Blount 47

      My friend said 13.7.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      2nd one in 3 months? Doubtful

    • #7

      Alcola presents…you make the call!

    • T-51b

      Ok doctor

    • Taylor Williams

      There were some guys shoving each other on the right side of the field

    • NinjaMountie

      I’m a hair guy. She has awesome hair…that’s how I noticed.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      Thanks, I actually am

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Pretty sure Steve Young had a similar TD pass back in the day.

    • Taylor Williams

      What a cluster fluck of events. This is entertaining

    • #7

      I’m in the CIA

    • Applebite

      …but wait, these are the Chiefs. Can’t give them the game just yet.

    • #7

      Poor football

    • Jeff Papiernik

      Just google, jeez, it’s not very hard

    • Darth Blount 47

      I always tell myself that I’ll just draft all the good Steelers. Makes it simpler. 2 years ago I had the “Killer B’s” and won a championship. Bryant was awesome.

      This year, I did the same thing, and well, Bryant was NOT awesome. And us sitting guys week 17 killed me.

      Also, I drafted the Ratbird D because I knew they’d be good in 2 leagues. Having to play and sort of / kind of /root for their D each week, took years off my soul.

      Before FF, I used to just gamble. A lot. I miss those days.

    • NinjaMountie

      I just googled….Yup, 7 is definitely in the CIA

    • Taylor Williams

      Will kelce come back?

    • Jeff Papiernik

      lol that was pretty good

    • Taylor Williams

      Missed a field goal

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      so did 40 initiate or were both at fault?

    • NinjaMountie

      Unless his brain is well and truly rattled I suspect he’ll lie his way into the Pats game.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      I don’t think it works like that. But hey, I’ll hold out hope for anything

    • Chris92021

      Not today. Concussion.

    • ThePointe

      Boo..A lot of you guys are about 30 seconds ahead of me as far as your streams.

    • NinjaMountie

      It does. Self reporting is a huge part of it.
      Again, if he’s not rattled enough to fail some of the few tests they actually have.

    • Applebite

      if the Titans manage to pull this out, the boo hooing in Kansas will be UNBEARABLE!!

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      was that announced or still being evaluated?

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      They also establish base line tests.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Drink more water cut down on caffeine.

    • Generic Steelers Fan

      That td was the best play of the season

    • NinjaMountie

      LOL…dude you just made me think of the new Bladerunner movie.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      Don’t think I’ve ever heard of a hair guy. But I guess if we’re going with atypical things I notice on women, I’m going to go with the collar bones.

    • ThePointe

      +1

    • Michael Mosgrove

      tn throws td to themselves. kc goes oh yeah? we can kick it to ourselves.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      Announced

    • Applebite

      The Chiefs…Chiefing the game.

    • ThePointe

      Wow, Chiefs choking

    • Michael Mosgrove

      i 351% disagree i say they call it a fumble and give it to the pats.

    • ThePointe

      You know you done bad when your name becomes a verb! 🙂

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      OK; which coaches in this game should be fired; which players benched.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Whichever one is responsible for getting Kareem Hunt just 8 carries.

      Unfathomable.

    • Generic Steelers Fan

      Fire Haley

    • Michael Mosgrove

      they already did that.

    • ThePointe

      Haley, and Arians

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      LMAO

    • Taylor Williams

      Now we got a game.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      Go for 2?

    • Jason

      We have a ball game folks

    • Chris92021

      Just heard Lisa Salters say it 15 minutes ago.

    • Applebite

      Here it comes….Every bar in Wichita is silent.

    • Darth Blount 47

      I told you guys Derrick Henry is a beast. Those who thought otherwise are silly little gooses.

    • ThePointe

      Stupid 30 sec delay, now I see what you are talking about…

    • Jason

      Has Dupree done anything in this game?

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      thanks. minimum 24 hour rest period. Will see if they race him through the protocol steps.

    • Darth Blount 47

      His usual.

    • Applebite

      He popped some popcorn, but forget the butter…

    • Jason

      Lol

    • ThePointe

      LMAO!

    • Michael Mosgrove

      not showing up in the stat sheet.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      OK guys; going to the movies to see the Darkest Hour. Chief’s fans may be facing their own. Take care.

    • Jason

      Whats new

    • Jeff Papiernik

      He’s done as much as Tamba Hali has done this game

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Tyreek Hill vs. Tarik Cohen, 100m dash. Who ya got?

    • Jason

      True

    • Darth Blount 47

      Darrius Heyward-Bey.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      nah. hali has had a few pressures.

    • Jason

      Crazy. At the half I’m saying this team can win in Foxboro again now I’m not sure they win this game

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Not allowed. Too easy. We want some competition.

    • Jason

      Cohen

    • ThePointe

      Harrison has two sacks, a FF, and fumble recovery. Andy Reid is a genius for picking him up.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      Just nothing in the stat sheet like Dupree

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Wrong – it’s Hill (J/k).

    • Jeff Papiernik

      Dri Archer…..what? too soon?

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Probably already been discussed, but does anyone think Gruden will be worth his contract?

    • Jeff Papiernik

      Doubtful

    • Applebite

      Nearly impossible.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      me.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      We’ve got a game. As much as Id’ kind of like to see an upset/comeback, I don’t see any way the Titans give the Pats a better game than the Chiefs.

    • ThePointe

      Even the hooded one isn’t worth that contract.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      a 10 year contract? good. i hope he ruins the franchise again.

      then again i think he will have a lot better luck this time.

    • Jason

      No. KC needs to win this game

    • Jason

      No

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Yeah, 10 years is a long time. Even if you do a good job, it can be time to move on by then. Kinda get the feeling they needed to over pay him to get him to come. Honestly, if you’re gonna overpay someone, overpay a coach. It doesn’t count against the cap.

    • Spencer Krick

      This game got good, mostly because the chefs are minus Kelce.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      KC isn’t beating Pats without Kelce anyways. If they can barely hold a 21-3 at home, what chance do they have in Foxborough?

    • Applebite

      The Titans are about to roll out of KC with this game….

    • Kevin Schwartz

      I believe in ya buddy.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Is Kelce out for next week?

    • Mark P

      Yes, because it’s not my money, and I hate his commentary.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      I’m just skeptical of him clearing protocol when this is his 2nd concussion in the last 3 months. Plus, it looked like a bad one.

    • Darth Blount 47

      I thought I read where the Pats don’t want to have to play against a mobile QB. Well, Mariota, when healthy, can SCOOT.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Gotcha – didn’t know if they’d announced something?

    • Mark P

      Depends on if they are playing the Steelers, or the Patriots.

    • Canadiana

      Good, leave New England for us lol

    • Applebite

      Hurting themselves…

    • Jeff Papiernik

      Unfortunately, he turns the ball over way too much.

    • Applebite

      The Titans need a good TE. Mariotta doesn’t have that one receiver he can exploit downfield.

    • Darth Blount 47

      This year he has, not in year’s past. At least, NOT in the Red Zone at all.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      Didn’t he throw that pick to Peters in the red zone this game?

    • Jeff Papiernik

      Guess you’ve never heard of Delanie Walker?

    • Darth Blount 47

      I don’t think so (He was at the 21. Technicality. Lol) .

      If I remember, Mariota had some crazy streak to begin his career about NEVER turning the ball over in the RZ. Ever.

    • Applebite

      Can’t exploit him if he’s doubled.

    • Darth Blount 47

      “Since joining the NFL, Mariota has led the NFL in red zone efficiency, having the best touchdown to interception ratio in the red zone in that time. He’s thrown 33 touchdowns without a single pick during his time in Tennessee.”

      This was written right before this season started.

    • Canadiana

      Glad I didn’t turn off the game at halftime

    • Darth Blount 47

      “This game’s gettin’ kinda excitin’ “