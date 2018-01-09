Hot Topics

    Tomlin Embraces Potential Weather Issues: ‘It’s Just A Part Of Life In Pittsburgh, PA’

    By Dave Bryan January 9, 2018 at 03:57 pm

    In addition to having home field advantage in their Sunday Divisional Round playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Pittsburgh Steelers also figure to have a weather advantage as well as currently the forecast high temperature for the weekend game at Heinz Field is 19 degrees. Because of that early wintery forecast, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was asked Tuesday during his weekly press conference if he has to prepare for potential weather issues this weekend.

    “Yeah, but that’s always the case, particularly when you get to this point in the season,” Tomlin said. “We don’t spend a lot of time debating and talking about those things. It’s just a part of life in Pittsburgh, Pa. It is a part of life that we embrace. ”

    While several Steelers players probably don’t yet fully embrace the frigid Pittsburgh weather, at least most of them on the 53-man roster have several game’s worth of experience when it comes to playing in sub-freezing temperatures. Additionally, a few of those games were played in the playoffs, a double bonus when it comes to experience. It’s probably a much different story when it comes to their Sunday opponent, the Jaguars, who beat the Buffalo Bills this past Sunday in Jacksonville where the kickoff temperature was 53 degrees.

    Sunday at Heinz Field, several Jaguars players will likely be playing in the coldest temperatures they’ve ever played in not only as NFL players, but college players as well. This season, the coldest kickoff temperature the Jaguars experienced was 23 degrees and that was a few weeks ago in Nashville against the Tennessee Titans. The Jaguars, by the way, lost that game 15-10 to the Titans.

    The Steelers, by the way, are 12-1 in their last 13 games they’ve played in where the kickoff temperature was 32 degrees or below.

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      It is what it is. Obviously.

    • falconsaftey43

      I think the temperature is really over blown as far as being an advantage for one team or the other in general.

    • ThePointe

      Most of the time it is, but when a player goes on the record as saying they hate to play in cold weather…then it’s an undeniable factor.

    • dennisdoubleday

      Cold weather really affects a passing game more than a running game, so in that sense it works against us because the Jags don’t have a good passing offense anyway. But we still have Bell, Ben is good and battle-tested in the cold, and Fournette doesn’t like the cold!

    • JNick

      Except they don’t have much of a running game at this point either. They barely have an offensive pulse.

    • John

      Yes but cold weather or bad weather is a good way to keep what could be a 28-10 game from getting there. It could instead be 13-10. Not helpful.

      Of course the flip side is the guys from Florida aren’t exactly looking at 19 degrees as their happy place.