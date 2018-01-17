Hot Topics

    Tomlin On Scrutiny Over Public Comments: ‘The Norms Are Changing, And We’ve Got To Change With It’

    By Matthew Marczi January 17, 2018 at 12:00 pm

    One thing about which I believe there has been entirely too big of a deal made during the 2017 season is the impact of comments made by players and coaches on the on-field product. The Pittsburgh Steelers from the players to the coaches have been heavily scrutinized from all corners over comments that they have made. But the likely reality is that those comments made little to no difference in how anything ended up transpiring.

    The Steelers dealt with a lot of self-inflicted ‘drama’ this season, but if we’re being honest, the vast majority of it didn’t matter. The only real consequence of all of that was wide receiver Martavis Bryant being benched for one game because of his social media comments, and the team was fine without him for that game.

    The one time when drama was truly an issue this season for the Steelers, which even the players acknowledged, was during the anthem controversy, and that was a drama that was inflicted upon them from the outside, and not from the locker room. That blowback came after the game, and they won their next game after the Chicago loss.

    Does it matter if Le’Veon Bell says that he wants $17 million, or that he might hold out if given the franchise tag? Does it matter if Mike Tomlin—very realistically—acknowledged the distinct possibility that his team would see the New England Patriots again in the AFC Championship game? Does it matter that Mike Mitchell may have talked some trash to a team that is known for having some of the best trash talkers in the NFL in the Jacksonville Jaguars?

    No. No, it doesn’t matter. It doesn’t affect what happens on the field, nor does it affect the way that the team is able to prepare for what happens on the field. The worst thing that happens is that a few players have to answer a few questions about it. Big deal.

    As Tomlin said yesterday, “the norms are changing. And we’ve got to change with it. I’m less resistant to old norms and I’m not worried about those types of things because they are really irrelevant. The amount of attention we all get is tenfold what it was 10-15 years ago”.

    I think that is pretty much undeniable. I don’t recall Bill Cowher having to Tweet at Santonio Holmes to shut up, for example. You will say what you will say and the rest of the world will have their say about what you said. There’s not much you can do about it.

    “We realize oftentimes it may create a storm around us, but that’s not us”, Tomlin said. “We don’t care. We can’t care. We can’t control it anyway. It’s an impossibility in today’s sports climate”. He’s absolutely right, and we fully acknowledge that we’re a part of it. But if I were him, I certainly would not be reading what I have to say about him.

    • Lee Foo Young

      I agree 100% with this colun.

    • EdJHJr

      I just want to know who is going to stop the defense from looking lost and confused

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Another swing and a miss today Matthew.

      It absolutey has an impact because that is how we as people operate. Everything that happens in our lives effects something else. Players aren’t machines just because they are professionals.

      Lets take the whole butterfly effect idea and use that to illustrate how these things can have an on the field impact despite how significant they seem.

      Joe Haden has an argument with Mike Mitchell over his actions and they both get pissed off at each other. They argue and Mike Mitchell goes about his business and Haden heads in to watch some Jags film. As he is watching he is still mad and (like all of us) thinking about things he should have said during the argument that he didn’t think of at the time. While he is thinking about this he misses some details about where Allen Hurns is lined up and what that means to a particular formation. We now skip ahead to game day and that play comes up and Haden doesn’t notice the way Hurns is lined up and ends up getting beat for a TD because he bites on a double move he could have noticed on film.

      Long story short, the drama matters. Nobody can quantify how much but to say 0 makes you wrong and essentially in denial of how life actually works for everyone. The obvious counterpoint here is that Haden could have had the same argument with his wife and made the same mistake. That would be correct but that is also something that can’t really be limited in the team atmosphere. The stuff with Mitchell or whomever can by having stricter discipline or whatever it may be to prevent these types of things from becoming a cancer.

      So yeah, you can read a tweet from Gerry Dulac that tells us Mitchell and Haden got in a fight and you would say “who cares, guys fight all of the time it is the nature of football” but the truth is, it really does matter and could be more significant than you might initially think.

    • Intense Camel

      Bullshit. You talk about change but then decide to keep the defensive staff completely in tact? Smh

    • John A Stewart

      The problem with Tomlin I think he thinks he’s a good coach especially with these pundits on tv say the players loved him and respect him bs. He’ll be a better college professor than NFL coach.

    • Rob

      Yeah, you’ll get people here who think that it’s a big deal, but it really isn’t, and doesn’t have a serious effect at this level.

      Especially when you follow the team, and the players social media instead of just when its convenient for articles, it’s clear how close knit the team is throughout spanning position groups. Honestly, it’s increasingly becoming one of my favorite things about this team as it currently is. So when I hear fans calling for a culture change, it only shows how little they know about the actual culture in that locker room. Save for the 2 moments you mentioned, nothing has affected this team from the outside.