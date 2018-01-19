Hot Topics

    Vance McDonald Uneasy About Whether Steelers Will Keep Him

    By Matthew Marczi January 19, 2018 at 07:00 am

    Have a bit more confidence in yourself, young man.

    Over the past week, tight end Vance McDonald has found himself uncertain about his future. He told Chris Adamski that “everything is pretty uncertain right now” regarding his tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers. It is unclear whether or not he had already held an end-of-season exit meeting at the time that he made this comment.

    The Steelers acquired McDonald, a fifth-year tight end who was a second-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers, via a trade just under two weeks before the regular season was set to kick off. He only participated in the final preseason game, doing so after just a day of practice, before playing his first meaningful snaps.

    The 49ers signed McDonald to a new long-term contract in the offseason prior to trading him in August. They previously attempted to move him during the draft when they found that they had an abundance of talent at the position, especially after drafting George Kittle.

    That contract is an unorthodox one in comparison to the ones that the Steelers traditionally are comfortable handing out, but its structure is such that it makes the tight end an easy cut after each season without forwarding dead money into the future.

    McDonald’s base salary in 2018 will climb from 2.1 million to 3.7 million, and he is surely wondering if he has done enough to justify his remaining here. A decision will come before April, as he is due a $750,000 roster bonus at that time.

    In his first season with the Steelers, he caught only 14 passes during the regular season, though he produced 188 yards out of it with a touchdown. He was limited to parts of only 10 games due to a number of injuries. But he had a big postseason debut, adding another 10 receptions for 112 yards against the Jacksonville Jaguars and their talented defense.

    I personally believe strongly that the Steelers will find a way to retain him, even while they seek other measures to cut down their cap expenditures this offseason. I think that they view him as a player who can be a long-term above-the-line starter at the position. If only he can stay on the field.

    And I think the cost in 2018 is worth the risk, and that they will accept that risk. But in his shoes, I can understand the hesitance. He has never held a full-time starting job in spite of his pedigree, in part due to injuries. He has never had more than 30 receptions, 391 yards, or four touchdowns in a single season over five years of playing, and has missed 19 games in that span.

    While he is unsure if he will be back, he knows that he wants to be. “I wouldn’t blink an eye”, he said about returning. “It’s so fun here. It was an exciting year. We expected to play next week. It stinks we don’t get to play next week. It’s kind of a bad dream”.

    • Conserv_58

      There’s a well known adage in the NFL and it doesn’t matter how talented a players is. That adage is, “You can’t make the club from the tub.” I don’t think McDonald has to worry about his ability to contribute, but rather he needs to seek out a fitness trainer that could help him get his body in supreme physical condition so that he could better withstand the physical demands of the job.

    • Ed Smith

      Was thinking same thing as I read Matthew above. Perhaps he should consult Brady’s trainer (or hire Deebo in the offseason)?. 😂

    • steelburg

      The only way I see them cutting him is to resign him to a deal more to there liking. I have only heard coaches speak highly of McDonald even though he kept getting injured. I think at worst he gets another year.

    • NW86

      I guess it all depends on what the team doctors have seen, but from the outside it appeared that his problems this year were separate injuries, not a sign of anything chronic. If that’s the case, I think you keep him and hope his luck gets better. He is definitely a solid starter when healthy, not only catching the football but also blocking. If he can stay on the field he’s easily worth the ~$4M.

    • Jim Foles

      We scored enough to play this week. but we gave up 45 points to bortles and we fire our OC..
      Wow…

    • DAWAARE

      problem lies on defense,
      overpaid tuit, dupree is a bust proly worse than Jarvis jones
      and our best player shazier is gone for good.

      Fire joey porter and hire real lb coach

    • Stairway7

      And Lake

    • DAWAARE

      And butler
      man clearly has no clue

    • Michael Putman

      46 was enough to play this week, not 42.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      “We expected to play next week. It stinks we don’t get to play next week. It’s kind of a bad dream.”

      Ugh. Don’t remind me. I’m still not over it.

    • capehouse

      $4.6 mil is a lot of money if he can’t stay healthy again. No dead money either if he’s cut. Rather have the money to pay Bell.

    • Orlysteel

      If the Jaguars put up 45, hate to think what the Patriots would’ve put up.

    • Lambert58

      Re-write and extend his contract at a lower base with incentives for games played, yards, TD, etc.

    • NCSteel

      The need for defensive help through the draft should and most likely will be a priority.
      That alone should secure his roster spot.
      Last thing we need to do is use a 2nd or 3rd round pick on a tight end right now. Retain what you have on offense and reload on defense, especially with the first 2-3 picks.
      If that does not happen I will be shocked.

    • Chris

      Pay McDonald and let Rodgers, berry, and chick walk. Problem solved. This team has to look at bell long and hard. We have only won one divisional playoff game over his 5 years with the team and he acts like he is Michael Jordan or tom Brady. If he refuses a sensible deal then a tag and trade isn’t the worst thing. Also, what about cutting ramon foster? He doesn’t move people in the run game anymore. Finney has more upside and feiler is a cheap backup.

    • tcirish53@gmail.com

      So would you keep him or no?
      Personally I was VERY disappointed that we found our third string QB ‘of the future’ last draft bs taking the very man who made McDonald expendable to SF – Kittle.

    • tcirish53@gmail.com

      Different game. We woulda used the same TOP oriented attack that w e did last time vs NE I would imagine.
      That would give Brady less opportunity.

    • The Tony

      This is the wrong post for grievances about coordinators

    • The Tony

      How is Dupree worse than Jones? Dupree has shown the ability to get to the QB at a far greater rate than Jones ever did. I get so tired of that comparison. Obviously Dupree hasn’t lived up to expectations, but give him one more season before you cast him off as a bust. Some players take a little longer to develop than others. I understand that time is not a luxury the Steelers have at the position though.

    • Orlysteel

      The loss of 50 was too much to overcome.

    • The Tony

      When McDonald is on the field, he clearly is worth the money. The Steelers need to come to a decision if the risk is worth the reward for his services. I believe that he will be back next season. It wouldn’t surprise me at all if the Steelers cut him and resign him to a contract in terms more favorable to the Steelers. Besides I would really prefer the Steelers to solely focus on defense in this draft for the first three rounds at least. Having to draft a tight end to fill a potential need when we already have a guy that can be a difference maker and also having James who is more than capable of being a starter would be disconcerting to me

    • The Tony

      This is such a ridiculous statement that it makes my brain hurt. There is absolutely no way the Steelers would have the same game plan for NE as they would have for Jacksonville. Obviously the defense was a major let down against Jacksonville but clearly every game is different. The lack of execution was the most tilting, not the lack of effort. A potential game against NE would have had vastly different results.

    • popsiclesticks

      Why would he do that? Someone with cap space will probably pay him if the Steelers cut him.

    • popsiclesticks

      Agree – I think people underrate draft flexibility. It’s worth something.

    • SteelerFanInMD

      Risking $3.7M on Vance will be less than the $5M they risked for Ladarius Green. I Think Vance gets another shot with the Steelers.

    • AndyR34

      SAME!!!!!!!!

    • AndyR34

      Extending and re-structuring his contract will do the same thing without exposing him to the open market.

    • Lambert58

      To keep him. Otherwise he might be too pricey. Other teams might or might not pay him, he’s had injury and drop concerns to go along with the good blocking and YAC receiving.

    • StarSpangledSteeler

      tcirish-

      I will go one further… Marc Andrews TE (Oklahoma) should be in consideration for our pick at 1.28 this year.

      Not only would we get a solid, young, healthy, dual threat TE. But we could potentially cut McDonald and use that money to pay for a veteran ILB or veteran FS (either through trade or FA signing).

      Everyone’s clamoring for a 1st round ILB, but even if we drafted one, I promise you he’s going to have a learning curve. He’s not gonna be calling the defensive plays this season, and we need someone to do that now while our S.B. window is still open. Use the money from cutting McDonald to bring in a veteran ILB who can start right now, day 1, 2018 season.

      Since Heath Miller retired, our TE production has been abysmal. It’s time to fix the problem once and for all. And I don’t believe McDonald is the answer. He has average hands and he gets hurt all the time. That’s why S.F. traded him and drafted Kittle.

    • tcirish53@gmail.com

      Yes if there ever was a doubt that he is critical to the D, it was on display in their performance after he went down.