Hot Topics

    Video: Antonio Brown Back Running Routes Again In Florida With Chad Johnson

    By Dave Bryan January 6, 2018 at 02:50 pm

    Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown continues to make more progress with the calf injury that he suffered in Week 15 that prevented from playing in the team’s final two regular season games.

    On Saturday, former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson posted an Instagram video that included him and Brown on a practice field somewhere in Broward County, FL. At the end of the video, Brown can be seen running a route with Johnson covering him.

    Brown has obviously come a long way in his rehab already and still has one full week left to get himself even healthier for the Steelers Divisional Round playoff game at Heinz Field.

    The last real news we had about Brown was that he was catching footballs from a Jugs machine this past week and that he wanted to practice. During his press conference this past week, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said that Brown would have been considered questionable for this weekend had the Steelers not had a first-round bye in the playoffs.

    Brown, who had 101 catches for 1,533 yards and 9 touchdowns during the regular season, was voted a unanimous first-team AP All-Pro player on Friday. It marked the fourth time in his career he has been named to the annual All-Pro team.

    • ThePointe

      Fantastic! Looks like the Steelers may be at full strength for the divisional round. Knock on wood they can remain healthy for the AFCCG!

    • Chris

      Expect ab to be 100 for Jacksonville

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Ocho as a receiver was similar to AB, but AB took his game to a whole different stratosphere!

    • Ring4Shaz

      Ocho looking good for an old man.

    • mezzetin1

      C’mon A.B. We’re all behind you, man.

    • capehouse

      Left leg looks good pushing off running his route. Wonder if he can plant on it yet.

    • FATCAT716

      Injury-free he said. Hopefully he can practice early in the week next week.. Here we go

    • Sam Clonch

      Never thought I’d be such a CJ fan.

    • Jaybird

      Wow! AB has come a long way from that video of him walking up his driveway.

    • BurghBoy412

      He doesn’t have the calf taped and no compression gear. He must be feeling pretty good.