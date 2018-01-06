Video: Antonio Brown Back Running Routes Again In Florida With Chad Johnson

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown continues to make more progress with the calf injury that he suffered in Week 15 that prevented from playing in the team’s final two regular season games.

On Saturday, former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson posted an Instagram video that included him and Brown on a practice field somewhere in Broward County, FL. At the end of the video, Brown can be seen running a route with Johnson covering him.

Brown has obviously come a long way in his rehab already and still has one full week left to get himself even healthier for the Steelers Divisional Round playoff game at Heinz Field.

The last real news we had about Brown was that he was catching footballs from a Jugs machine this past week and that he wanted to practice. During his press conference this past week, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said that Brown would have been considered questionable for this weekend had the Steelers not had a first-round bye in the playoffs.

Brown, who had 101 catches for 1,533 yards and 9 touchdowns during the regular season, was voted a unanimous first-team AP All-Pro player on Friday. It marked the fourth time in his career he has been named to the annual All-Pro team.

One week away from the #Steelers divisional round, Antonio Brown running routes on @ochocinco ‘s snapchat. pic.twitter.com/QsGusj48y5 — Daniel Valente (@StatsGuyDaniel) January 6, 2018