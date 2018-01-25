Video: New OC Randy Fichtner Talks Relationship With Ben, Offseason Plans, Language, Bell & More

New Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Randy Fichner is currently preparing the AFC team to play in Sunday’s Pro Bowl game but the longtime coach did manage to find some time to talk to the media after Thursday’s practice in Orlando, FL was over.

Below is a video of Fichner’s interview with the media in which he talks about how important it is to him to maintain a good relationship with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, what he plans on focusing on offensively when he gets back to Pittsburgh as well as what running back Le’Veon Bell means to the offense.

This might be the last time we get to hear from Fichner until draft day.