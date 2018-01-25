Hot Topics

    Video: New OC Randy Fichtner Talks Relationship With Ben, Offseason Plans, Language, Bell & More

    By Dave Bryan January 25, 2018 at 05:39 pm

    New Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Randy Fichner is currently preparing the AFC team to play in Sunday’s Pro Bowl game but the longtime coach did manage to find some time to talk to the media after Thursday’s practice in Orlando, FL was over.

    Below is a video of Fichner’s interview with the media in which he talks about how important it is to him to maintain a good relationship with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, what he plans on focusing on offensively when he gets back to Pittsburgh as well as what running back Le’Veon Bell means to the offense.

    This might be the last time we get to hear from Fichner until draft day.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • Steelers12

      Do john brown return punts because he would be a nice cheap pick-up for us and our new wr coach has had him since his rookie season

    • gdeuce

      in 2016 he had 17 punt returns and 1 kick return

    • Chad Weiss

      Fichner” can’t even put into words how important bell is” Apparently he must not know what he’s doing just come on Depot for the day the commentors on here would be more than happy to tell you how unimportant he is..