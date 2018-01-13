Video: NFL 360 We Shalieve With Andrea Kremer

In case you haven’t seen the latest NFL 360 segment featuring Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier and his recent spinal injury, it’s certainly worth the six minutes it will take you to watch it.

Andrea Kremer of the NFL Network has the story that includes interviews with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, safety Mike Mitchell and linebacker Vince Williams.

Have a tissue or two ready.

Also in case you missed it, Shazier has now teamed up with Shop 412 to make the perfect shirt and proceeds will help support spinal research and the Boys & Girls Club of Western PA.