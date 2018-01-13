Video: NFL 360 We Shalieve With Andrea Kremer

In case you haven’t seen the latest NFL 360 segment featuring Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier and his recent spinal injury, it’s certainly worth the six minutes it will take you to watch it.
Andrea Kremer of the NFL Network has the story that includes interviews with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, safety Mike Mitchell and linebacker Vince Williams.
Have a tissue or two ready.
Also in case you missed it, Shazier has now teamed up with Shop 412 to make the perfect shirt and proceeds will help support spinal research and the Boys & Girls Club of Western PA.
I’ve fought my hardest to be a leader and a force on the field for Pittsburgh, bleeding black and gold on the front lines. Pittsburgh has embraced me—and I have embraced it back. It truly is a place like no other. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Over the last few weeks, my family and I have tasked Shop 412 with a very important job—to create a design with me that would show our city how much drive and passion I have for it. I wanted to make something that could serve as a representation of my spirit, of my inner fight, and also be a creative way to bring some fire to my squad and to our fans as we head proudly into these playoffs. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ This Saturday, 1.13.2018 at 11AM Shop 412 and I will release an exclusive first batch of our official #412xShazier collaboration in-store at Shop 412. Our collaboration is also available, right now, for pre-order online on Shop 412’s website; pre-orders will be accepted through Monday, and will begin to ship in the next 2-3 weeks. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Also, a portion of the proceeds of each tee sale will go to benefit Spinal Research as well as The Boys & Girls Club of Western PA. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The support over the last few weeks has been overwhelming and I can’t thank you all enough. Just know, that without question, I #SHALIEVE in all of you too. [link in bio]