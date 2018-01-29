Video: Oklahoma Edge Ogbonnia Okoronkwo Sack Compilation Highlights

In an effort to provide you as much information as possible when it comes to the top edge-rushers in the 2018 draft class, I am currently putting together as many sack compilation videos as I can between now and the end of April and especially when it comes to players who the Pittsburgh Steelers might select in the first few rounds.

While I won’t be able to track down every career college sack for every top player that I highlight in this series, I should be able to find a good majority of them for you to examine just as I have always done.

In this compilation video, we’ll look at Oklahoma edge rusher Ogbonnia Okoronkwo in order to contextualize most of his career college sacks. Okoronkwo will likely be selected somewhere during the first or second round of this year’s draft.

Okoronkwo registered 20 total sacks in the 46 games that he played in at Oklahoma dating back to 2014 and 17 of them came in the last two seasons. Fortunately, I was able to track down all 17 of those for you along with several replays of each.

Please note that 2 of the quarterback take-downs in this video went down as half-sacks, according to Okoronkwo’s game stats. All of them are included in this video and shouldn’t be hard to identify.

Please notice the quality of each sack in addition the amount of time from snap to tackle and feel free to comment on Okoronkwo’s sack compilation below. I’m sure you’ll be impressed with his current arsenal of moves and counters.