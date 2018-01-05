Hot Topics

    Video: Smith-Schuster Goes Undercover As TV Reporter

    By Dave Bryan January 5, 2018 at 06:44 pm

    While he’s only a rookie, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has already proven to be not only one of the NFL’s most entertaining players on the field, but off of it as well. Additionally, the Steelers second-round draft pick has already done a great job of establishing himself as a brand, which is something that fellow wide receiver Antonio Brown took several years to do.

    On Friday, Smith-Shuster posted an entertaining video on his YouTube channel of himself disguised as a Pittsburgh news reporter while interviewing fans of the Steelers on the streets of the city. The video was shot prior to the Steelers Week 14 game against the Baltimore Ravens and just after the team’s Week 13 Monday night home win over the Cincinnati Bengals, a game that featured Smith-Schuster delivering a vicious block on linebacker Vontaze Burfict that he was ultimately suspended one game for.

    During his encounter with a few fans of the Steelers, Smith-Schuster proceeds to ask them about that block on Burfict, among other things. He also is forced to talk briefly about the Pittsburgh Penguins as well. It wont be too much longer until Smith-Schuster is unable to walk the streets of Pittsburgh unnoticed and even if he’s wearing a disguise.

    You can watch the video below and it’s a great way to start winding down your Friday and as the Steelers wide receiver likes to say, it’s lit. I’ve also included another video below that of Smith-Schuster attempting to hitchhike.

    • Steeldog22

      That is completely awesome! Love the enthusiasm for the game and the city.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Watched this a lil while ago! Hilarious! Man JuJu is too good to be true, man! He is all around good!

    • pittfan

      How can you not LOVE this guy?

    • Jaybird

      JuJu is loving life. His positive vibe is infectious.

    • lyke skywalker

      This guy is awesome!

    • ThePointe

      Fantastic! “Hi my name is John Smith.” “We know who you are Juju!”

    • That wig was terrible, lol.

    • SfSteeler

      when does he get the keys to the city?

      stay straight JUJU!

    • Ike Evans

      The most Pittsburgh thing in these videos is the random dude yelling at juju from across the street outta nowhere “yo you didn’t get a car yet?” Casual asf

    • BurghBoy412

      Looks like they’ve unearthed another GEM!

    • Mutatedgenome

      This kid rocks. Viva JuJu!!