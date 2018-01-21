Vikings Vs. Eagles NFC Championship Game Open Discussion Thread

The New England Patriots will now represent the AFC in the Super Bowl LII thanks to their 24-20 Sunday afternoon home win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Patriots quarterback Tom Brady threw two fourth quarter touchdowns to wide receiver Danny Amendola in the come from behind win with the final one coming with 2:48 left in the game.
The Patriots will now play the winner of the Sunday night game between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles and that contest will get underway shortly.
Below are the inactives for both teams.
Vikings Inactives:
1 QB Kyle Sloter
5 QB Teddy Bridgewater
13 WR Stacy Coley
31 RB Mack Brown
63 G Danny Isidora
67 C Cornelius Edison
90 DE Tashawn Bower
Eagles Inactives:
14 WR Marcus Johnson
22 CB Sidney Jones
28 RB Wendell Smallwood
51 DE Steven Means
57 LB Dannell Ellerbe
66 T Will Beatty
98 DT Elijah Qualls