Vikings Vs. Eagles NFC Championship Game Open Discussion Thread

The New England Patriots will now represent the AFC in the Super Bowl LII thanks to their 24-20 Sunday afternoon home win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Patriots quarterback Tom Brady threw two fourth quarter touchdowns to wide receiver Danny Amendola in the come from behind win with the final one coming with 2:48 left in the game.

The Patriots will now play the winner of the Sunday night game between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles and that contest will get underway shortly.

Below are the inactives for both teams.

Vikings Inactives:

1 QB Kyle Sloter

5 QB Teddy Bridgewater

13 WR Stacy Coley

31 RB Mack Brown

63 G Danny Isidora

67 C Cornelius Edison

90 DE Tashawn Bower

Eagles Inactives:

14 WR Marcus Johnson

22 CB Sidney Jones

28 RB Wendell Smallwood

51 DE Steven Means

57 LB Dannell Ellerbe

66 T Will Beatty

98 DT Elijah Qualls