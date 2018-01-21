Hot Topics

    Vikings Vs. Eagles NFC Championship Game Open Discussion Thread

    By Dave Bryan January 21, 2018 at 06:24 pm

    The New England Patriots will now represent the AFC in the Super Bowl LII thanks to their 24-20 Sunday afternoon home win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Patriots quarterback Tom Brady threw two fourth quarter touchdowns to wide receiver Danny Amendola in the come from behind win with the final one coming with 2:48 left in the game.

    The Patriots will now play the winner of the Sunday night game between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles and that contest will get underway shortly.

    Below are the inactives for both teams.

    Vikings Inactives:
    1 QB Kyle Sloter
    5 QB Teddy Bridgewater
    13 WR Stacy Coley
    31 RB Mack Brown
    63 G Danny Isidora
    67 C Cornelius Edison
    90 DE Tashawn Bower

    Eagles Inactives:
    14 WR Marcus Johnson
    22 CB Sidney Jones
    28 RB Wendell Smallwood
    51 DE Steven Means
    57 LB Dannell Ellerbe
    66 T Will Beatty
    98 DT Elijah Qualls

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • Keith Pryor

      Real question here, do you guys think our Steelers with the current defense would have gone in and beat the Patriots tonight? I can honestly say I don’t think so. Possible that the offense could have done enough to keep up or out score the Pats but our Defense has struggled with getting stops when they absolutely needed to all season. Think of that deep shot to Cole by Bortles last week, that was a back breaker at that moment of the game. Would have loved to have seen the rematch and maybe our Steelers could have pulled it out, but sadly I wouldn’t have been confident in our defense getting it down. I’m sure Bill and Tom would have made some adjustments from the last outing.

    • Sdale

      I think with Gronk going out, they might have been able to beat them.

    • David Purcell

      Jim Nance is extraordinarily tittilated by Brady and the Patriots… Any question who he was for?

    • Jeff Papiernik

      We wouldn’t have knocked Gronk out because our defenders would’ve been nowhere near him

    • Jeff Papiernik

      Jags to the pit of misery, dilly dilly!

    • nutty32

      F the Jags!

    • Rick McClelland

      LMAO. I like that.

    • Rick McClelland

      I think he sleeps with TB during the week and has his own room at Belichick’s house.

    • nutty32

      Regardless, it would have been a great game to watch happen IRL instead of in Tomlin & Mitchell’s heads.

    • Bill

      Dear Mike Tomlin,
      Please watch the Jags/Patriots game at least 5 times and see what the patriots do at half time: It’s called adjustment.
      The fans of Steeler Nation

    • Keith Pryor

      Good point, LOL

    • Rick McClelland

      I expect to see more flags in this game.

    • David Purcell

      Steelers would have not beat Pats tonight, with their non-physical defense as it stands now. They would not have been able to shut down Fournette like Pats did late. More likely they would have folded, given up full field running plays ala Ajayi, Howard, Fournette late in game. First year in last three we haven’t been jettisoned from playoffs by eventual SB champion.

    • Jason Vancil

      LOL. That cannot be a serious question.

    • Surrealist

      Lol @ the other garbage PA team

    • Matt Manzo

      Any body see the video of eagles fans throwing garbage at the Vikings fans walking into the stadium?! Crazy!

    • CoachCot

      Doesn’t matter who wins this game. They’re losing in two weeks and we’ll have to share the title for most SBs with those douchebags from Boston.

      *sigh

      At least this pats run is nearing the end

    • Jeff Papiernik

      Lol Case Keenum ladies and gentlemen

    • Rick McClelland

      That is the Case Keenum I remember. Pick 6

    • David Purcell

      Steelers wouldn’t have beaten Jags or Pats tonight. Time to face it, move on, hope for a better defense next year. This is a 13-3 paper tiger team, non-physical, couldn’t even stop Alfred Blue. This was not a championship team. Hurts to say….

    • ryan72384

      Man that place was just rockin. Philly loves their Eagles

    • CoachCot

      Until they start playing poorly lol

    • David Purcell

      Defense, physicality, football intelligence, wins in playoffs.

    • ryan72384

      I honestly thought when the Jags were up 20-10 and got the turnover that they were going to go down and score and officially put the Pats dynasty to rest

    • CoachCot

      Nope. The minute they didn’t score a TD on their first possession of the 2nd half I knew they were losing. I’ve seen that song and dance too many times over the last 2 decades

    • Michael James

      Look at the clowns running the show on the Steelers’ sideline.
      Then look at the game-faces of Belichick, Brady & Co.

      No way they win this.

    • Chris92021

      I know this is not the thread for it but I have to get this off my chest: I am angrier at the Steelers now more than ever. New England proved what great coaching can do. We lack it. Mike Tomlin should be coaching for his future beyond 2018 as far as I am concerned.

    • CoachCot

      How big is that week 15 game now? This game should have been played in Pittsburgh after we schlacked the titans

    • Michael James

      I wonder if Tomlin & Co. are already crying while thinking about the fact that Brady and Belichick will be around for several more years.

    • Rick McClelland

      Chris, I think most of us would agree with you. The Steeler players are already in place but so poorly coached that they are not going to the next level. NE has a team of no names that they win over and over with. Coaching, adjustments, and a system for what you have. I was never an over the top Cowher fan either, but he at least understood putting a game plan together and making adjustments. If Cowher had today’s current Steelers on his roster we’d be sniffing or at the Super Bowl each year.

    • Chris92021

      You know what Coach? We failed miserably when it became clear Brady was only going to Gronkowski in that game. We lost it. Al Riveron just helped big time.

    • Rick McClelland

      Tomlin cannot beat Belichick. Proven fact. Tomlin just doesn’t get it.
      I don’t know if he is really that arrogant or his football IQ is just that low.

    • Chris92021

      Cowher had his deficiencies (he was Schottenheimer 2.0 until the magical run of 2005) but he had no problem dumping a game plan if it was not working. Tomlin? Nope. Oh, zone coverage against the Patriots not working? Let’s keep doing it! Oh, the Jaguars are running the ball all over us as Leonard Fournette looks like Jim Brown? Let’s just keep doing it! The Patriots made tactical changes (going to a Bear front) and guess what? Fournette looked like an average dude after the first 20 minutes of the game. Are you telling me we couldn’t do that? No. I cannot defend Mike Tomlin anymore. He is part of the problem, especially if he indeed was calling the defense as Bouchette wrote earlier in the week.

    • Chris92021

      The gap between Belichick and Tomlin is wider than the Grand Canyon. If Belichick had our roster, he would go 16-0, 15-1 and win the Super Bowl by a large margin.

    • CoachCot

      How did they not have two plays called during the review? Why did they let their foot off the gas when a first would have won the game? Why didn’t Davis make that play? Why? Why? Why?! Bleep bleep bleeping bleep bleep!!!!! Arrrrggggggghhhh!!!!! Uggggghhhhhh! Hy did he kick the onside?! Why did they keep trying to run outside on one of the fastest teams in football?! Why were they so mouthy and undisciplined?! I am so dang bitter over this season. Unless some big changes happen there is no way we win 13 games next season. Shazier injury aside this team was as healthy as you could hope. We won’t get that lucky again. Probably looking at a ceiling of 11 wins and having to play 3 AFC playoff games to even get to the super bowl. What a wasted opportunity. The window is closing. I know I am taking this crap entirely too personal but I know what’s on the horizon. Once 7 hangs them up I’m not going to see a Steeler sb title for a long time

    • Taylor Williams

      We never run good plays like the eagles are running

    • Doug Andrews

      Troy Aikman can sure lul you to sleep. He’s one boring announcer

    • ryan72384

      Yes and then it rocks with some of the loudest boos in the NFL lol

    • CoachCot

      Romo > Aikman

    • Doug Andrews

      Not even close. Aikman better QB but Romo is lightyears better than Aikman as an announcer

    • Michael Conrad

      Watching Blount and Harrison play just comfirms what an a** of a coach we have that Rooney won’t fire.

    • Chris92021

      This season, we had so much talent that they overcame unpreparedness and sloppy play (see Indy, Cincinnati, Baltimore, Green Bay, and both Cleveland games). In years’ past, we would have lost those games but this season, we overcame the unpreparedness, arrogance, and sloppy play and coaching. Jacksonville showed who we were really were, which were undisciplined lions being led by big mouthed sheep who got bailed out time and again by the talent. No more. This is by far the worst season I’ve seen because we had a top 3 roster that was mostly healthy with a hot Hall of Fame QB. Tomlin, Butler, and Haley were the biggest enemies. I refuse to defend Mike Tomlin anymore. This AFC title game and seeing Patricia adjust makes me sicker than I was last week because we refused to do it. Art II should talk with Tomlin and pretty much let him know that 2018 is a do or die season for him. If Big Ben ends up retiring after 2018, Tomlin should go too so we can start clean all the way. I did not think I would be angrier than last Sunday until I saw New England adjust to win the game. What a joke Tomlin has become.

    • francesco

      Its both…his arrogance and his football IQ.

    • Taylor Williams

      If we had belichick as HC between 2009 and now, Ben would have 7 rings

    • Chris92021

      Absolutely.